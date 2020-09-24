    Advertisement

    Meet the 38-year-old who's key to Amazon's health ambitions

    lramsey@businessinsider.com (Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer)
    <p class="copyright">Hollis Johnson/Business Insider</p>

    Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

    Hello,

    Today in healthcare news: Moderna plans to test its vaccine in kids in 2020, GoodRx surged in its first day of trading, and meet the 38-year-old tech lead at Amazon Care.

    Plus: Kimberly Leonard has a comprehensive look at everything that could go wrong in a coronavirus-vaccine handoff if Biden ousts Trump in November.

    And a lil' news from me: Healthcare startup Bind, known for its on-demand plans, is getting into the insurance business, starting with fully-insured employers in Florida. It has its eyes on the individual exchanges next

    H1N1 flu vaccinations being given out at Touro University on Mare Island in November, 2009. The event, conducted in collaboration with Solano County Public Health Department, administered the vaccine to individuals in the CDC high priority groups. <p class="copyright">Kim Kulish/Corbis via Getty Images</p>
    H1N1 flu vaccinations being given out at Touro University on Mare Island in November, 2009. The event, conducted in collaboration with Solano County Public Health Department, administered the vaccine to individuals in the CDC high priority groups.

    Kim Kulish/Corbis via Getty Images

    Drugmakers still haven't started testing their coronavirus vaccines in children, putting kids at the end of the line for a potential shot

    Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>

    GoodRx co-CEOs Trevor Bezdek (left) and Doug Hirsch. <p class="copyright">GoodRx</p>
    GoodRx co-CEOs Trevor Bezdek (left) and Doug Hirsch.

    GoodRx

    Discount prescription drug startup GoodRx surged 53% in its first day of trading. Here's what you need to know.

    Read the full recap of GoodRx's first day of trading from Megan Hernbroth here>>

    A medical technician checks a patient's temperature during an appointment at the clinic in the Discovery Communications headquarters building in Silver Spring, Maryland, December 3, 2009. <p class="copyright"><a href="https://www.reutersconnect.com/all?id=tag%3Areuters.com%2C2009%3Anewsml_GM1E5C90O0Y01&share=true" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jim Bourg/Reuters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jim Bourg/Reuters</a></p>
    A medical technician checks a patient's temperature during an appointment at the clinic in the Discovery Communications headquarters building in Silver Spring, Maryland, December 3, 2009.

    Jim Bourg/Reuters

    How a 38-year-old who taught himself health technology is shaping a key part of Amazon's plans to transform healthcare

    Read the full story from Blake Dodge here>>

    More stories we're reading:

    I'll be back with a weekly wrap-up of healthcare news tomorrow (what a week!) See you then. 

    Don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter here!

    - Lydia 

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.