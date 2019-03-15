Meet the $55 accessory that turns your wired Bose headphones into wireless headphones

The Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless noise cancelling headphones are terrific, and we strongly recommend them to anyone who has $350 to spend on headphones. If you have older wired noise cancelling headphones from Bose though, there’s something you should check out before you cough up all that cash to upgrade. The AirMod Wireless Bluetooth Adapter for Bose QuietComfort 25 Headphones and AirMod Wireless Bluetooth Adapter for Bose QuietComfort 15 Headphones are designed to connect to the audio jack on your headphones, and they feature a design that blends in seamlessly. Plug one in, turn it on and presto — you’ve got wireless Bose headphones for just $55!





Here are the bullet points from the product page:

UNWIRE AND UPGRADE your Bose QC headphones to wireless functionality using this airMod bluetooth adapter

Apple + Android Compatible: easily access the controls (volume, song skip etc.) and still enjoy the serenity of the headsets noise cancellation feature

PLAY ON, the internal battery provides up to 15 hours of uninterrupted playback and talk time

Built-in mic and controls makes switching from phone calls to music a breeze (apple / android compatible)

What you get: The airMod wireless adapter, Charging cable, User guide and our 18 Month Guarantee supported by our friendly customer care team.





