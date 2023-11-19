Meet The Advocate's 20 Under 40 honorees for 2023

Here are The Advocate's 20 Under 40 winners for 2023, listed in alphabetical order by last name:

Adrienne Anderson

Adrienne Anderson, 36, of Jersey Township, 4-H program assistant for Licking County Ohio State University extension for 10 years. Responsibilities include school enrichment programming, Cloverbud activities, online data management, planning, assisting with 4-H activities including camps, project judging and the fair. Previously, substitute teacher for several Licking County school districts.

Community activities include 4-H Camp Ohio board member and active at Highwater Congregational United Church of Christ. Received Achievement in Service Award through National Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals in 2021. Graduate of Mount Vernon Nazarene University in 2010 and Johnstown-Monroe High School in 2006.

Melody Bolin

Melody Bolin, 36, of Newark, assistant clinical director at The Main Place for four years. Supervises and performs mental health assessments, therapeutic case management and mental health therapy. Previously employed as Licking Memorial Hospital point-of-care technician at Shepherd Hill. Part of quick response team and overdose response team for Licking and Knox counties. Does homeless outreach in both counties.

Member of the Central Ohio Technical College alumni committee. Part of the Multi-System Adult Enhancing Wellness Project. Licensed social worker working towards independent licensure and member of National Association of Social Workers. Master’s degree from Chamberlain University. Bachelor’s from Ohio State. Newark High School graduate, 2005.

Zack Bryner

Zack Bryner, 36, of Pataskala, founder and chief marketing/operations officer at Buckeye Shooting Center for 11 years. Manages daily business operations and marketing. Core responsibilities to develop strategies and identify areas to be more efficient in tandem with marketing the business. Previously, staff sergeant in U.S. Air Force, 2006-2015. Retired, intelligence operations.

Community activities include founder/president of Buckeye Charities, raising thousands annually for local charities. Various military decorations. Veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom (Iraq) and Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan). Provided intelligence support and close air support during Battle of COP Keating. Facilitated removal of high-level leadership in various terrorist organizations throughout Middle East. Bachelor’s degree from Wright State University. Community College of the Air Force, AA Intelligence Studies. Licking Valley High School graduate, 2006.

Ashley Campbell

Ashley Campbell, 39, of Pataskala, senior financial analyst for Ohio Department of Commerce, where' she's worked more than 18 years. Manages state and federal grant awards for the State Fire Marshal’s office. Part of grant funding allows the agency to purchase specialized training equipment used by firefighters statewide. Remaining funds awarded for lifesaving equipment directly to fire departments across Ohio.

Community activities include board president for Beechwood Trails Park and Pool, which earned nonprofit of the year from the Pataskala Chamber of Commerce in December 2022. Forced to close early in August 2019, Beechwood Trails Pool has been revitalized. Licking Parks District commissioner, serving two-year term overseeing the 1,600 acres of Licking County parks. The youngest and only female commissioner on the board.

Kevin Cox

Kevin Cox, 32, of Newark, financial adviser at Edward Jones for eight years, partnering with clients, individual investors and small businesses to build financial plans and manage money to help them achieve their goals. Qualified three years in a row for Financial Advisor Leaders Conference, which recognizes top Edward Jones offices across the country. A certified financial planner. Recently completed office expansion and remodel, making room to add another financial advisor and partner to the practice.

Vice president of Young Leaders of Licking County, president-elect, in line to be president in 2025. Master's degree in business administration from Ohio University. Bachelor’s in finance from Ohio State's University’s Fisher College of Business. Newark Catholic graduate, 2010.

Jim Dodderer

Jim Dodderer, 36, of Johnstown, social studies teacher at Licking Heights High School for 10 years. Licking Heights High School Teacher of the Year in 2020-21. Substitute teacher in various school districts around western Licking County and eastern Franklin County. Helped create Cultural Identity Club/Diaspora at Licking Heights.

Community activities include Johnstown-Monroe School Board member 2011-2019. Monroe Township Fire Levy Committee 2023. Ordained minister, officiating weddings for family and friends. Volunteer football coach at Johnstown 2009-2022. Freshman basketball coach at Licking Heights 2012-2018. Supervised men’s recreational basketball league 2016-2023. Master’s degree from Mount Vernon Nazarene. Bachelor’s from Otterbein. Johnstown-Monroe High School graduate, 2005.

Seth Elliott

Seth Elliott, 39, of Newark, founder and owner-operator of Elliott Heating & Cooling, founded in 2014. Celebrates 10 years in business in April. Previously worked at J&I Enterprise for 10 years in property management. Performed maintenance in apartments since age 14. Started purchasing rentals at age 18 and continues managing those properties. Company volunteers for Food Pantry Network of Licking County.

Community activities include donations to Newark Lion’s Club and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Completed HVAC projects for Licking County Aging Partners, St. Vincent de Paul and Center for Disability Services. Member of Business Network International of Granville since 2014. Coached at North Newark Little League, YMCA and Licking Valley youth sports for 12 years. Completed Ohio Licensure for HVAC, a five-year internship. Newark Catholic High School graduate, 2002.

Hayley Feightner

Hayley Feightner, 29, of Newark, assistant director at Grow Licking County community improvement corporation for two years. Responsibilities include overseeing county business retention, expansion program and coordinating business attraction support efforts. Previously worked in planning and historic preservation for the cities of Columbus and Salem, Oregon, and for the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Community activities include Licking County Planning Commission board member and Buckeye Lake Region CIC board member. Licking County Historical Society volunteer. Member of United Way of Licking County Community Impact and Community Partners Council committees. Member of Young Leaders of Licking County Mentorship and Workforce and Education committees. Master’s degree from Ohio State. Bachelor’s from University of Dayton. Newark Catholic High School graduate.,

Chelsea Fulk

Chelsea Fulk, 37, of St. Louisville, fiscal officer for village of Utica for five years. Provides daily and monthly expense/revenue balancing, yearly budget preparation, complete biweekly payroll, employee/employer benefits assistance and helps water and wastewater department. Previously worked at Lewis Clark Insurance Agency in 2008-12 and Eden Township assistant fiscal officer in 2017-19.

Community activities include organizer of North Fork free summer lunch program. North Fork Levy chairwoman. Utica Parks and Recreation member. Newton PTO volunteer. Working to start a private preschool in Utica. Volunteer for community little league games/concessions. Member of Eden Church of Christ. Attended Hondros College. Utica High School graduate, 2005.

Hannah Goodwin

Hannah Goodwin, 31, of Newark, finance director at Licking County Board of Developmental Disabilities. In five years with LCBDD, duties have included employment support specialist, transition specialist and provider workforce support specialist. Oversees fiscal activities, including budgeting, planning, analysis, implementation, long-range financial planning and cost management. Previously worked in education.

Community activities include Licking County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Program. Parishioner at St. Francis de Sales, where she volunteers in several ministries. Helped develop Animal Adventures, a partnership of Licking County 4-H and LCBDD which offers children and teens with disabilities a chance to show animals at Hartford Fair. Bachelor’s degree from Otterbein University. Lakewood High School graduate.

Todd Griffith

Todd Griffith, 36, of Newark, treasurer/chief financial officer at Licking Heights, where he's been eight years. Primary responsibilities involve overseeing all fiscal operations and collaborating with school board and superintendent on financial issues. Previously worked at South-Western City School District three years and worked in shared services model at Vandalia-Butler City Schools and Valley View Local School districts.

Community activities include board member for the Newark-Granville Community Authority. Received Auditor of State Award, with distinction, in the past year for work at Licking Heights. The recognition is awarded to less than 3% of Ohio governmental agencies. Bachelor’s degree from Ohio University in 2009. Attended Bluffton University for one year before attending OU. Graduate of Carlisle High School in 2005.

Alyssa Johnston

Alyssa Johnston, 34, of Granville, assistant director at Career and Technical Education Centers of Licking County. In 10th year at C-TEC. Began as middle school career connections satellite teacher at Licking Heights, then career development coordinator. In second year as assistant director, with primary role to support students, staff so focus can be on student learning. Previously employed at Westerville City Schools.

Community activities include vocational chairwoman for Pataskala Rotary. Member of Ohio Association for Career and Technical Education Student Services board. Licking County Chamber of Commerce Young Leaders member. Rotarian of the Year in 2022. Development of Career Connections curriculum for Ohio Department of Education. Master’s degree from Miami University 2019. Bachelor’s from Miami in 2011. Watkins Memorial High School graduate in 2007.

Tim Keith

Tim Keith, 37, of Newark, commercial loan officer with Park National Bank. Joined Park National Bank in 2010 as management associate. Since been promoted to vice president of commercial lending, serving clients of all sizes and industry.

Community activities include board member for United Way of Licking County, where he is chairman of the community impact division and member of the executive committee, managing a team of volunteers to review funding applications, conduct site visits and allocate grants to local nonprofits. Named the Ken Johnston Volunteer of the Year winner in 2022.

He is a former advisor with A Call to College, an advisory board member with Salvation Army Newark Corps and a Newark Rotary Club member. Bachelor’s degree from Ohio State in 2009. Newark High School graduate.

Bethany Malcolm

Bethany Malcolm, 32, of Newark, mortgage processor with TrueCore Federal Credit Union. Processes all mortgage loan files from application to closing. Trains with loan officers on mortgage products, processes and compliance. Creates new processes and systems for efficiency. Previously worked at Ruoff Home Mortgage 2017-2022 and Park National Bank 2012-2017.

Owner of Malcolm Photography for more than 10 years. Works as server and shift manager for Red Oak Pub front of house staff.

Community activities include Utica Merchants Association member, recently nominated to serve as secretary for 2024-2025. Led the Utica Streetscape Committee and helped with Utica Farmer’s Market. Committee member for Envision Utica 2030. Member of Young Leaders of Licking County, serving as secretary to the mentorship program and member on the events committee.

Dr. Elizabeth McIntosh

Dr. Elizabeth McIntosh, 33, of Johnstown, outpatient family physician at Licking Memorial Family Practice, Johnstown office, since September 2020. Provides full-spectrum primary care for patients of all ages, including women's health and office procedures like skin biopsies and joint injections. Previously, family medicine residency at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, 2017-2020.

At LMH, on education committee and recently elected vice chairwoman of Family Medicine Department. Member of Ohio Academy of Family Physicians board. Past member of Ohio Academy of Family Physicians Foundation board. Resident chairwoman of the American Academy of Family Physicians' National Conference for Students and Residents in 2020. SUNY Upstate Department of Family Medicine Award in 2017. Gold Humanism Honor Society in 2016. SUNY Upstate MD/MPH class of 2017, Syracuse, New York. MIT class of 2012, Boston. Sycamore (Cincinnati) High School graduate in 2008.

Lacie Priest

Lacie Priest, 39, of Newark, senior executive assistant and secretary to the board of Park National Corp. and Park National Bank. Employed at Park National Bank for 19 years. Provides high-level and confidential support and serves as liaison between board and senior management team. Point of first contact for customers and/or community members seeking information or resolutions.

Community activities include Licking County Aging Program board member since 2021. Newark Lions Club member since 2016 and board member in 2019-2022. Licking County Center for Visual Impairments board member, 2013-2020. Young Leaders of Licking County member since 2016. Licking Valley High School Athletic Boosters member, 2016-2017. Bachelor’s degree from Mount Vernon Nazarene University in 2008. Associate degree from COTC in 2004. Licking Valley High School graduate, 2002.

Kristin Ream

Kristin Ream, 38, of Granville, senior high youth director and communications director at First Presbyterian Church of Granville. Led youth in mission trips and organized local mission outreach for teens in the community. Owner of Trek Brewing Co. since 2018. Previously, pre-school director at Buckeye Valley Family YMCA.

Community activities include creation of Trek Together Foundation (with husband John Ream) at Licking County Foundation, giving back weekly to local community organizations. Trek Brewing Co. sponsored events to help various organizations, including Licking County Housing Coalition and Food Pantry Network of Licking County. Certification in youth ministry from Princeton Theological Seminary. Bachelor’s degree from Butler University in 2008. Granville High School graduate in 2004.

Adam Shilling

Adam Shilling, 39, of Newark, CEO of Buckeye Valley Family YMCA. Hired March 2021. Provides executive leadership to the YMCA and, in partnership with the board, responsible for YMCA’s strategic direction and success. Worked for five YMCAs across four states in 19 years. Previously, executive director of Grand Rapids (Michigan) YMCA, senior director of YMCA of the USA (Illinois), and various positions at YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh and Valley Points Family YMCA (Pennsylvania).

Community activities include committee member of the Children and Family First Council of Licking County. Representative on the Granville School District Strategic Planning Committee. Member of Newark Rotary. Board member, Small-to-Midsize YMCA CEO Advisory Group. Committee Member, Midwest Regional YMCA Training and Leadership CEO Advisory Group. Master’s degree from Springfield College. Bachelor’s from University of Pittsburgh. Graduate of Freeport Area High School, Sarver, Pennsylvania.

Haley Snider

Haley Snider, 32, of Granville, director of Youth Engaged in Service Club, in Newark. Duties include overseeing day-to-day operations, bridging gaps between families in need and resources/services, referral agent for youth and families in need of mental/behavioral health services and overseeing demographic information on club members for funding purposes and community partnerships. Previously employed at YMCA of Central Ohio, 2010-2013.

Community activities include member of Columbus Disc Golf Ladies League, which also serves Licking County. Granville Recreation soccer coach. YMCA boys’ basketball coach. Ohio certified prevention specialist assistant. Certified in youth mental health first aid. Certified in positive parenting program. Bachelor’s degree from Otterbein University, 2013. Granville High School graduate, 2009.

Sara Whittington

Sara Whittington, 33, of Perry Township, human resource and safety administrative assistant at The Energy Cooperative since October 2020. Provides administrative support in the areas of benefits, human resources, payroll, safety and training programs. Previously, worked at LMH as a physician center clerk in orthopedics and then for a primary care physician.

Community activities include vice president of the Licking Valley FFA Alumni. Member of The Energy Cooperative’s Engage, Kids’ Day and Safety committees. Licking County 4H advisor for the Barnyard Buddies. Member of Hanover Presbyterian Church, serving on its Personnel Committee. Member of Young Leaders of Licking County and a 2023 graduate of the YLLC Mentorship Program. Associate degree from Zane State. Licking Valley High School graduate in 2008.

