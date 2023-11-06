Meet Alina Habba, the Trump lawyer who is front and centre of his NY case

Donald Trump attended Alina Habba's birthday party earlier this year - INSTAGRAM

Donald Trump was not the only person to attract attention when his fraud trial began in Manhattan.

Seated next to the former president was Alina Habba, a key member of his legal team with what appeared to be a gaming laptop with a logo that changed colours as the hearing unfolded.

Her advocacy was equally colourful, defending the valuation of his real estate as “Mona Lisa properties” which fully justified the valuation he and his organisation placed on them.

The 39-year-old attorney has been closely associated with the former president for some time, with Mr Trump even attending her birthday party.

Ms Habba's laptop caught the eye of observers - GETTY IMAGES

Ms Habba drew attention once again before Michael Cohen, Mr Trump’s former lawyer, took the stand to give evidence.

She asked to use a different microphone rather than the “contaminated” one in the court room over Covid fears. Louis Solomon, who’s wearing a mask, said the microphone was provided by the AG’s office.

She said Trump’s team, who are not wearing masks, are free to bring their own.

Ms Habba and Cohen also had a terse exchange during the cross-examination.

Grilling Cohen on his past misdemeanors, she asked whether he had ever told his wife he was committing tax evasion, provoking an outburst from Cohen.

Ms Habba identifies herself as a Catholic Arab. She has a degree in political science.

Born in New Jersey, she worked for the high-end fashion company Marc Jacobs for several years before training to be a lawyer, qualifying in 2010.

She is licenced to practice in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

According to her website, “Alina has experience in many areas of litigation including, but not limited to, corporate litigation and formation, commercial real estate (transactional and litigation), family law, the financial services industry and construction-related matters”.

Ms Habba's association with Mr Trump dates back to 2019 and she is an ardent supporter of his campaign to regain the presidency - AP

Ms Habba’s association with Mr Trump dates back to 2019, when she joined his golf club at Bedminster, which was a short drive from the legal firm where she was working.

She joined his legal team in September 2021, having previously represented some high-profile clients including Siggy Flicker, a former star of Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Soon after being hired she filed a $100 million (£83 million) writ on behalf of Mr Trump against the former president’s niece, Mary, The New York Times and three of its reporters.

Not only is Ms Habba Mr Trump’s lawyer, but she is also a vociferous supporter of his campaign to regain the presidency.

She can often be seen at Mar-a-Lago as well as Mr Trump’s Bedminster golf club.

On her Instagram page, she describes herself as “General Counsel and Legal Spokesperson for Save America”, a “patriot” and, “Blessed with an amazing family”.

Ms Habba is also friendly with Rudy Giuliani. She posed for a picture with him earlier this year with a caption reading: “NY could use this guy right about now.”

