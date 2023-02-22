Meet the 'anti-woke' Indian American millionaire planning to run for president in 2024

[Source]

Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian American Republican dubbed by New Yorker magazine as the “CEO of Anti-Woke Inc.,” is reportedly considering running for president of the United States in 2024.

Ramaswamy, who was born to Indian immigrant parents in Cincinnati, received his education at Yale and Harvard and later found success as a biotech entrepreneur. He has also written a book titled, “Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam” and is now reportedly worth over $500 million.

His intent to run in the upcoming U.S. presidential race is highlighted by his recent activities in Iowa, where he has been attending events and delivering speeches to test the political waters.

Should Ramaswamy ultimately decide to run, he is set to join Nikki Haley and former President Donald Trump in vying for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024.

Positioning himself as an “outsider” on the campaign trail, Ramaswamy has espoused far-right ideals in an apparent bid to emulate Trump’s campaign.

In an interview with Fox News, Ramaswamy revealed that his campaign is focused on restoring the "national identity in America" and rejecting the "poison of wokeism, climatism, transgenderism and COVIDism."

Ramaswamy considers China a threat bigger today than the Soviet Union during the Cold War because the country makes the "shoes on our feet and the phones in our pockets."

This is why he is calling for a "total decoupling" from China, which he admits would not be easy and would “require some sacrifice of short-term conveniences."

Ramaswamy has warned immigrants who enter the country illegally that he will not be lenient on them should he get elected.

Ramaswamy’s name emerged as a potential candidate after investor Bill Ackman wrote about him on Twitter.

I am going to make a bold and early call. @VivekGRamaswamy will run for POTUS and win. I think the country is ready for his message. He is young, smart, talented and will attract the center to the right to win. He speaks hard truths which many believe but fear to say. https://t.co/agAPlqqlhq — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) February 15, 2023

“Vivek Ramaswamy, who is of Indian descent, will run for POTUS and win!” Ackman wrote. “I think the country is ready for his message. He is young, smart, and talented, and will attract the center to the right to win. He speaks hard truths which many believe but fears to say.”

Ramaswamy shared that he will announce his final decision before the end of February.