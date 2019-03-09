War Is Boring

Meet the Army's XV-5 Jump Jet: The Super Weapon That Never Made It Into Battle?

When one thinks of the U.S. Army, one generally doesn’t think of squadrons of jets flying around the battlefield. But at the height of the Cold War, the ground combat branch had its sights set on buying a fleet of jump jets.

Though the Pentagon turned the U.S. Air Force into a separate service shortly after World War II, its ground-pounding cousins remained interested in helicopters and other flying machines. A decade later, Army aviators were hard at work with aircraft makers to cook up special craft that could land and take off like helicopters, but fly like normal planes.

“While the 1947 National Security Act created an independent United States Air Force, this did not halt the expansion of Army organic aviation, or the Army’s increasing use of the helicopter,” Dr. Ian Horwood wrote in Interservice Rivalry and Airpower in the Vietnam War. “[But] in the early 1950s, such ‘convertiplanes’ appeared to offer more potential for Army surveillance and air mobility tasks than helicopters.”

In the end, the Air Force scuttled the plans — and buried decades of work.

By 1950, the idea of combining features from helicopters and traditional aircraft was hardly new. Spanish engineer Juan de la Cierva invented the autogyro, which blends a free-spinning rotor and a conventional forward- or rear-mounted engine, nearly three decades earlier.

As world settled into the Cold War, major air arms became fascinated by the idea a jump jet that wouldn’t necessarily need a long runway. During World War II, Allied forces bombarded Nazi Germany’s air bases and limited the Luftwaffe’s ability to fight back.

On both sides of the Iron Curtain, military commanders realized that nuclear war would only speed up the destruction of normal airstrips. By the time Berlin fell, Hilter’s weaponeers had already started work on various alternatives, such as rocket planes that could shoot straight up into the sky from a small launch rail right into enemy bomber formations.

However, deadly surface-to-air missiles steadily replaced the need for these sort of defensive planes. Still, American, British, German and Russian designers kept working on potential designs.

For the Army, a covertiplane would allow aviators to keep the aircraft close to the front lines and the soldiers they would undoubtedly be supporting on the ground. Troops would not have to capture enemy airfields keep the jump jets nearby.

But the fledgling Air Force saw the sky as their domain. The flying branch repeatedly opposed the ground combat branch’s research.

In 1949, both services agreed to the Bradley-Vandenberg Agreement, which limited the weight of any Army planes to less than 2,500 pounds without any fuel, ammunition or weapons under the wings. The flying branch hoped this would kill the ground combat branch’s aspirations.

Instead, Army leaders claimed that their hybrid aircraft did not fall into this category. The Air Force was apoplectic.

After three years of complaints and negotiations, the Pentagon imposed a new deal that doubled the minimum weight for Army planes. This time, the ground combat branch succeeded in getting a formal exemption for convertiplanes.

While the bickering continued, the Army never stopped its work on various flying machines, helicopters and jump jets. By 1966, the ground combat branch was testing more than 30 different kinds of crafts from futuristic jetpacks to “flying jeeps,” according to a contemporary fact sheet.

The litany of projects also included two types of convertiplanes. While plane makers Lockheed and Ryan Dubbed their unarmed prototypes “research planes” to try and fend off any Air Force objections, the Army saw the aircraft as integral to their future battle plans.

Externally, Lockheed’s XV-4 Hummingbird looked very much like a small jet fighter bomber. The plane could take off vertically by venting the engine exhaust through nozzles in the underside of the aircraft. To help produce more power in vertical flight, the top of the fuselage would open up so the engines could pull in additional air.

In contrast, Ryan’s XV-5 Vertifan had two traditional engines to power the plane like any other jet aircraft. But when hovering, a valve would open and force exhaust to drive three, powerful lift fans.