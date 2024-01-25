Meet the artists at downtown Salisbury's Crybaby Tattoo, an all-woman crew

The storefronts in downtown Salisbury are getting more colorful as tattoo shops move in.

One such shop is Crybaby Tattoo, an all-woman run tattoo shop led by owner and head tattoo artist Peach.

“I was working for so long as a tattooer at other tattoo shops and I found an opportunity to express myself in a way,” she said.

She lives downtown and while walking her dog she saw a storefront that she thought could become the cutest tattoo shop ever. The now pink-adorned tattoo shop is located at 225 E Main Street next to Mojo’s Urban Eatery.

'It was almost like a sorting hat ... kind of like Harry Potter'

“I knew that if I put my shop here, it would attract attention by people driving by and it just kind of worked out like that. I probably wouldn’t have opened one anywhere else except for downtown Salisbury,” she said.

Peach focuses on traditional tattoos. A style that features bold black lines with a limited color palette.

Red, yellow and green are the colors used in traditional tattoos that help create the timeless look.

Originally from Chincoteague, Peach wanted to get off the Eastern Shore and found herself in Denver, Colorado. It was there that she first started working in a tattoo shop, eventually learning to do piercings.

But once she started piercing clients, she was told that she should start tattooing.

“It’s almost like a sorting hat kind of thing, kind of like Harry Potter. You figure out which direction you’re going to go in,” Peach said.

'I put my whole heart into tattooing'

While in Denver, she practically worked for free while learning the ropes to become a better tattooer. She didn’t go out for fun either, instead spending her time working to put tattoos onto skin.

“I put my whole heart into tattooing. I started as a shop girl. The fact that I can now offer the first woman shop in Salisbury and the only woman shop from here to Virginia Beach that I know of, it’s an honor,” she said.

Working along with her is piecer Belle Scheeler. They’re neighbors and immediately connected with each other.

Scheeler got into the industry by accident, a happy one. While getting a tattoo done, she was told that they were looking for a female piercer.

“I was like, I don’t know anything about piercings. I got in there and I started learning, and it was the best happy accident, honestly,” Scheeler said.

At Crybaby Tattoo, about clients rather than competition

When Peach was working to open her shop Scheeler was one of the first resumes she received out of the hundreds she was sent over email or private messages on Facebook.

“I saw the opportunity to grow myself and be in a better environment with Peach and being able to grow and change as a piercer and also serve a wide variety of people, which is something not a lot of shops do,” Scheeler said.

Scheeler said that at Crybaby Tattoo, the focus is on their actual clients rather than competition with each other.

“That’s what is so different about here. You want to be here to help your clients, see that smile on their face. Their reactions are everything to us,” Scheeler said.

Two more women make up the staff at Crybaby Tattoo. Tattoo artist Savannah and shop girl Z.

'The two absolute most amazing women I think I’ve met ever'

Crybaby Tattoo isn’t currently offering tattoo apprenticeships. Peach said she doesn’t currently have the time to give her full attention to teaching an apprentice.

“I never thought having too much business would be a thing, but it is,” she said.

Instead, Z has been helping to run Crybaby Tattoo, doing paperwork, checking clients in, answering questions, cleaning and other tasks while shadowing Scheeler.

“I don’t have that much experience and I have been looking for a good shop to get my foot in the door,” Z said. “Once I found Crybaby Tattoo, I knew there was no other place that I would rather be. There’s absolutely no one I’d rather have training me besides Peach and Belle. They are the two absolute most amazing women I think I’ve met ever.”

Crybaby Tattoo isn’t just a place for women. It’s a safe place for all genders.

Peach said that no matter who walks through their doors, the priority is that they feel safe, welcome, happy and pretty at the same time.

“And we want to see you again. Even if it’s just coming by to hang out with us. We make it comfortable in here for a reason. We want you to stay for a while,” she said.

'Anything to make you comfortable. We’ll do it.'

Getting a tattoo is a lifelong commitment for most. It’ll be an experience that clients remember each time they look down and see their tattoo.

For anyone with disabilities or sensory issues, they’ll lock the door. Clients can bring their own music. Snacks, water, juice boxes and candy are provided.

“Anything to make you comfortable. We’ll do it. We go the extra mile for our clients,” Peach said.

Before walking into the shop, there is a sign by the entrance about the $20 tattoo offerings available each month.

Peach knows that many people would be cautious about getting a tattoo at that price point. Offering such a low-cost tattoo came from an experience Peach had in Las Vegas.

“I saw it huge on the window and my friend and I slammed the brakes. We went in, clean, fast, fun and overall, an experience which is what we like to create for people,” she said.

Most importantly for Peach, offering a $20 tattoo prevents someone from potentially getting a tattoo in an unsafe environment.

“Not many people are able to pay for tattoos. And I think giving people their first tattoos every single day is one of my favorite things to mix in with that $20 tattoo,” she said.

After getting that first tattoo, Peach said her clients start talking about coming back for another.

“I think that tattooing is starting to fall into a vanity category, which is completely fine. I think it’s awesome that you can include getting your hair done and getting your nails done, and then a fresh tattoo. It’s all about confidence. You’re showing a way to express yourself. It’s collecting art,” she said.

“I think maybe the environment along with it keeps people coming back.”

Planning your visit to downtown Salisbury's Crybaby Tattoo

Crybaby Tattoo is open Mondays to Saturdays from 1-9 p.m. Wednesdays are the only days for walk-ins. You can schedule an appointment by messaging Crybaby Tattoo on Instagram @crybabytattoomd.

