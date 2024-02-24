Meet Ash and Ember, inseparable brother and sister kittens looking for a home together

Preview all of the adoptable pets at www.spcaflorida.org. To meet or adopt a pet located at SPCA Florida, stop by the Adoption Center Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prior to adoption, all pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and come with a month of flea and heartworm prevention. For questions, contact SPCA Florida’s Adoption Center at 863-577-4615 or adopt@spcaflorida.org.

Ash and Ember

Ash (left) and Ember (right) were brought in together and love each other so much that they should be adopted together. In fact, they cuddle so close that they sometimes look like one cat with eight legs.

Gender: Male and Female

Age: 7 months and 6 months

Weight: 8 pounds and 7 pounds

Species: Cats

Breed: Domestic Shorthair – Grey / White Tabbys

Orphaned Since: Jan. 27

Adoption Fee: $75 each

Ash (left) and Ember (right) were brought in together and love each other so much that they should be adopted together. That means you get twice the love and twice the pets. Ember may give a few love bites, but you’ll get to understand her sweet and sour ways. They both have gorgeous coats of dark charcoal grey fur that makes a statement. Ash takes care of Ember when she's feeling shy and both are total cuddlebugs. In fact, they cuddle so close that they sometimes look like one cat with eight legs. For more information, visit www.spcaflorida.org.

Christopher

Christopher came to SPCA Florida after his owner passed away. He's been loved and spoiled since he was a tiny kitten. He might be a little shy at first, but he's wonderful lap cat and will want to be close to you and even sleep with you.

Gender: Male

Age: 3 years

Weight: 14 pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair – Brown Tabby

Orphaned Since: Feb. 6

Adoption Fee: $50

Christopher came to SPCA Florida after his owner passed away. He's been loved and spoiled since he was a tiny kitten, so he's a little nervous in his new surroundings. He might be a little shy at first, but he's a super friendly guy who will rub against you for pets and scratches. He gives little head bumps to let you know he likes you and wouldn’t mind more attention. He's a wonderful lap cat and will want to be close to you and even sleep with you. He's still young and energetic and likes to play with toys. He has seen dogs and other cats before and didn't seem to mind them. We're not sure how he feels about children. There's only one way to find out if he's a good fit for your family — come visit him at SPCA Florida. For more information, visit www.spcaflorida.org.

Chester

Chester is a 7-year-old indoor dog who loves humans and anything chewy. He behaves like a puppy: high energy, intelligence and playfulness. In between frenzies of play, he enjoys cuddlethons. His previous owners said he's like Velcro — always attached your side.

Gender: Male

Age: 7 years

Weight: 54 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Boxer - Brindle

Orphaned Since: Aug. 19

Adoption Fee: $150

Is your cat showing signs of mouth pain? Have it checked for resorptive tooth lesions

Chester is a middle-aged (7-year-old) indoor dog who loves humans and anything chewy. He still exhibits puppy behavior such as high energy, intelligence and playfulness when balls and tug ropes litter the landscape. In between frenzies of play, he enjoys cuddlethons. Pet him all over his 54-pound body. HIs previous owners said he's like Velcro — always wants to be glued to your side. He's not a fan of thunderstorms. For more information, visit www.spcaflorida.org.

Hank

Hank is an adorable English bulldog and Labrador retriever mix. At 10 months old, he is the epitome of puppy charm with his melt-your-heart smile. He walks well on a leash and will benefit from additional training. Hank adores other dogs, kids and even toddlers.

Gender: Male

Age: 10 months

Weight: 34 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Bulldog/Labrador Retriever – Blond / White

Orphaned Since: Feb. 9

Adoption Fee: $250

Meet Hank, an adorable English bulldog and Labrador retriever mix. At 10 months old, Hank is the epitome of puppy charm with his melt-your-heart smile. He walks well on a leash and will benefit from additional training to help him grow. Hank adores other dogs, kids and even toddlers. He hasn’t met a stranger yet. Hank’s sweet and cuddly demeanor along with his unique blend of breeds make him a great family pet. You can take him out for a few hours on a doggie date or even take him home for a sleepover to get to know him better. For more information about Hank, visit www.spcaflorida.org.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: This week's SPCA pets: Ash and Ember, Christopher, Chester and Hank