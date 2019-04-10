Meet Baby Sussex's new playmates

Royal baby Sussex, who is due any time in the next couple of weeks, will not only be born into one of the world's most famous families but a growing collective of adorable young cousins.

While we know the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's child will be the first cousin of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (who, at just one year older, is likely to form a close bond with Harry and Meghan's newborn), there are many other toddling royal relatives the new addition will grow up alongside.

Potential playmates include second cousins Mia and Lena Tindall, fellow grandchildren of the Queen, Isla and Savannah Phillips, Harry's godchildren, Zalie Warren, Florence van Cutsen and Jasper Dyer, and even some state-side playmates - Meghan's best friend's children, Brian, John and Ivy Mulroney.

Watch the video above for a full rundown of who these little ones are.