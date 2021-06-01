Meet the Best in Class! You voted these high school grads as finest in the Midlands

The State is honored to announced the winners of our inaugural “Best in Class” high school superlatives competition.

You nominated the best high school seniors from communities across the Midlands, and you voted in droves. These eight students came out on top.

We congratulate them, the future leaders and creators, the day brighteners and the inspirations who give us reason after reason to be proud of the graduating class of 2021. In addition to these superlatives, later this week, on June 3, The State will introduce you to a new series of high school graduates who have beat the biggest odds, set the bar for serving and achieving, and inspire us to make no excuses in the pursuit of our highest potential. You won’t want to miss this series.

The 2021 “Best in Class” winners are:

Future governor of South Carolina

Dalton Perry, Chapin High School

A nominator said, “I strongly believe Dalton Perry deserves this award the most out of everyone I know. His passion for politics, awareness, and social justice inspires all this friends daily, and he actively works to educate the members of his community.”

Future CEO

Meaghan Waddell, Irmo High School

A nominator said, “Meaghan (5.1 Weighted GPA) and future entrepreneur, will graduate with the Exceptional International Baccalaureate Diploma (IB) in South Carolina’s top-rated school District and served as Vice-President of FBLA, the Future Business Leaders of America Club. *(Columbia College - Fall, 2021).”

Biggest Midlands sports star

Will Owens, Ben Lippen School

A nominator said, “In the past two seasons he has recorded over 200 tackles and 780 yards rushing.”

Most likely to be TikTok famous

Megan Harris, Gilbert High School

A nominator said, “Megan spends a lot of time tik tokking and she surprises me and this would make her day, She is also graduating a year earlier than she should.”

The next Billie Eilish or Harry Styles

Joshua Parga, Airport High School

A nominator said, “Joshua deserves this superlative because he goes above and beyond to make sure that every task is completed and on time. Joshua is able to manage a large workload here at school and maintain a part time job afterwards. This year despite all of the COVID challenges he still earned all A’s and currently has a 4.6 G.P.A. He is determined and passionate about his future goals.”

Most joyful

Asia Jackson, Lexington High School

A nominator said, “She deserves this award, because she is amazing friend, person, and anything else that she is to me. When I first came to Lexington, she was the first friend I ever met. I’m glad that I met her, she had big dreams ahead of her. She works hard, studies, and she also works. I just want her to know that I appreciate her and thank you for being a great friend.”

Most likely to persevere no matter what

Anne Huntley Crouch, Lexington High School

A nominator said she is an “all around winner in academics, athletics, and school leadership.”

Most likely to cure the next viral outbreak

Dylan Kosmos, Pelion High School

A nominator said, “He has worked very hard to earn his CNA certification and is one his way to nursing school!”

Congratulations to these outstanding grads!