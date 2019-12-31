Meet Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's new puppy, Piggy originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Bindi Irwin and her fiancé Chandler Powell are ending 2019 in the sweetest way.

The couple announced in a social media post that they've adopted a puppy they're calling Piggy.

"Welcoming our newest and cutest family member. Introducing Piggy our gorgeous puppy.," Chandler wrote on Instagram. "Can’t wait to begin the new decade giving this sweetheart the happiest and most loving home. 2020 here we come!"

Powell, 23, and Irwin, 21, announced their engagement in July and have since gone full throttle into wedding-planning mode.

Irwin, the daughter of the late "Crocodile Hunter" star Steve Irwin, told "Good Morning America" that they plan to wed at the Australia Zoo, where they first met in 2013 and later, got engaged.

Irwin gushed that she's already found a dress, and added in a separate interview that her brother, Robert, will walk her down the aisle. But details aside, she's really just excited to marry her "person in life."

“That’s what makes a relationship so wonderful,” Irwin told "GMA." “You have to marry your best friend.”