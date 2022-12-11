Meet the Biotech Stock That Jumped Over 1000% in One Day

TipRanks
·3 min read

Investors looking for some unseemly gains will often pivot to the biotech space, a segment for which the term high-risk/high-reward might possibly have been coined. Bear or bull, it can make no difference to these names, which can soar or crash, depending on specific events such as regulatory approval/rejection or strong/disappointing results from a clinical trial.

Even so, the gains posted by Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM) in Friday’s session are unusual and particularly eye-catching. The stock soared to the tune of a hardly believable 1007% after the company announced pleasing results from the mid-stage testing of its breast cancer drug ARX788.

In the Phase 2 ACE‑Breast-03 study, which took place in the U.S., Korea, and Australia, the drug was assessed as a treatment for HER2-positive mBC (metastatic breast cancer) patients who are resistant or refractory to T-DM1.

The preliminary results showed a 51.7% overall response rate (ORR) and 100% disease control rate (DCR) following treatment with ARX788. Additionally, no drug-related serious adverse events (SAEs) were noted by any patients.

With investors reacting the way they did, it’s safe to say they were impressed with the results; considering how big the breast cancer market is, the drug’s potential has caused a bit of a stir.

Cowen analyst Phil Nadeau also likes what he’s seeing here, noting: "ARX-788 continues to have a good safety profile with no AEs leading to discontinuation or drug-related SAEs. Our consultants have called ARX788's activity in HER2 pretreated patients 'robust' and think that its activity in Enhertu and Kadcyla failures in particular is likely to ensure ARX788 a place in the treatment paradigm."

It should be noted, the results are preliminary and that it is still a mid-stage trial and further Phase 3 testing will be required, although given the strong results, the company might decide to try and fast-track this drug to approval.

Meanwhile, Amrbrx's partner NovoCodex Biopharmaceuticals is currently overseeing Two Phase 3 studies and one registration-enabled Phase 2 study with ARX788 in China. Data readouts are expected next year.

For Baird analyst Joel Beatty, the investment thesis for AMAM hinges on a “relatively large number of shots on goal compared to other biotech companies of its market cap.”

“Within the company's cash runway into 2025, we should get phase 1b/2 data for ARX 517 (anti-PSMA) and ARX 305 (anti-CD70),” Beatty elaborated. “Also, Ambrx's partnerships with NovoCodex, SIno Biopharm and BeiGene provide additional shots on goal.”

Overall, Ambrx has slipped under most analysts’ radar; the stock’s Moderate Buy consensus is based on just two recent Buy ratings. The average price target stands at $4, which is `~12% lower than its current value -- most likely a result of Friday's huge surge. (See AMAM stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for biotech stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Recommended Stories

  • Could The Market Be Wrong About PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

    With its stock down 24% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL). However...

  • 3 Dividend Growth Stocks With Investor-Friendly DRIP Plans

    Dividend reinvestment plans have major advantages, including maximizing the compounding effect of reinvested payouts.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 Tax Tips Could Save You Big

    With interest rates rising, it's increasingly important to make sure you're taking advantage of all interest deductions you're entitled to so you can avoid paying more in taxes than you need to. Three interest deductions are particularly important, according to … Continue reading → The post JP Morgan Reveals 3 Tricks to Cut Taxes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • BofA warns hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector to preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • ExxonMobil Believes This Fuel Will Be in Short Supply Until 2026

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) anticipates the world will face a shortfall of liquified natural gas (LNG) over the next few years. While there are adequate natural gas resources, especially in the U.S., there's not enough liquefaction capacity. Russia's invasion of Ukraine upended the LNG market this year.

  • Three Stocks Morningstar Recommends Selling

    Many experts have a bleak forecast for the stock market early next year. "These types of companies have more resilience in the face of economic uncertainty than companies that don't have significant competitive advantages," Morningstar investment specialist Susan Dziubinski wrote in a commentary. "Given their prices and economic vulnerability, we think these stocks are ones to cut loose going into the new year."

  • Turkey Orders Banks to Limit Foreign Currency Holdings

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s banking regulator changed a rule to push commercial lenders to hold less foreign currency for their needs following a warning letter last week. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KateChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluThe Harry and Meghan Show Is a Royal KnockoutThe net foreign currency positio

  • 8 Dollar Store Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

    Thanks to inflation, there are droves of Americans who were previously doing OK who are now barely scraping by. For many, inflation means not only upping their usual cost-saving measures such as...

  • Tech Stocks Are Cheap. Here’s 1 That May Actually Be a Bargain.

    Some tech stocks might have already hit bottom, and IAC looks like a textbook case of an undervalued stock that deserves more attention from investors.

  • 3 Stocks I Will Buy More Of If the Stock Market Tumbles Further

    With that in mind, if the stock market suddenly plunges further, these are three stocks I own that I will be looking to buy again. Aftermarket auto parts retailer Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC) has a long track record of surviving and thriving in stressful times. Founded in 1928, the owner of the NAPA Auto Parts chain of stores has been through recessions and depressions, world wars, and global pandemics.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    Sometimes, high-yield stocks can be risky, but there are also gems to be found if you dig deep enough. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down why mining giant Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) and pharmacy stalwart Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) are high-yield stocks they love right now.

  • How Much Interest Can I Earn On $200,000?

    Investing involves a series of constant tradeoffs and careful planning, and there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Different investments will provide different potential payouts over time. So when looking at how much interest you can earn with $200,000, the answer is … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can I Earn On $200,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Should I Buy Stocks Now?

    Slot machines have a legal minimum payout and sports betting works with the house both taking a cut and oddsmakers moving the betting line to keep the action even. The stock market has no such rules.

  • Polygon Studios CEO: Our Company Is a ‘Funnel’ for Big Brand Partnerships

    Ryan Wyatt discusses why consumer brands looking to jump into Web3 are flocking to his company.

  • Man sets fire to more than a dozen US flags hanging outside homes, California cops say

    At least one security video shows the man ignite a flag hanging from a porch.

  • Stock Market’s Defining Moment Arrives With CPI, Fed Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the week everyone’s been waiting for. With the release a key measure of inflation, the Federal Reserve interest-rate decision and Chair Jerome Powell’s comments afterward, investors are hoping to finally have a clear view of what’s ahead for a beaten-down stock market and economy in 2023.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and

  • Dow Jones Futures Due: Inflation Report, Federal Reserve Are Market Rally Tests; 5 Stocks Setting Up

    The market rally faces big tests with the upcoming CPI inflation report and Federal Reserve meeting. Here's what to do.

  • Exclusive-Air India nears historic order for up to 500 jets -sources

    Air India is close to placing landmark orders for as many as 500 jetliners worth tens of billions of dollars from both Airbus and Boeing as it carves out an ambitious renaissance under the Tata Group conglomerate, industry sources said on Sunday. The orders include as many as 400 narrow-body jets and 100 or more wide-bodies, including dozens of Airbus A350s and Boeing 787s and 777s, they said, speaking on condition of anonymity as finishing touches are placed on the mammoth deal in coming days. Such a deal could top $100 billion dollars at list prices, including any options, and rank among the biggest by a single airline in volume terms, overshadowing a combined order for 460 Airbus and Boeing jets from American Airlines over a decade ago.

  • 2 Ultra-Reliable Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Here are two stocks that investors can count on to deliver increasing dividend payments for many years to come.

  • Buckle Up: It’s Going to Be a Hard Landing

    Rampant wage growth is fueling inflation and eating into profit margins in the services sector, where prices continue to soar, even as other sectors begin to see some relief.