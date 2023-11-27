Meet Branch County's new MSP troopers

LANSING — Three graduates of the 144th Michigan State Police troopers school are from Branch County and will be assigned to the Marshall Post.

Faheem Abdullah, Robert Porter and Andrew Stoll received their badges at a ceremony last Wednesday among the 61 who completed the program that started July 9 with 85 enrolled.

Abdullah received the Outstanding Performance Award.

Brothers in blue, new state trooper graduate Faheem Abdullah with his brother Bakeel, will serve in Branch County from the Marshall Post.

Recruits must fire 2,000 shots from a pistol and 1,200 from a rifle during training. On week 18 of the 20-week program, "One shot got me out," Abdullah said. He failed the firearms class. "I knew I could do it so I came back," he said.

Others knew he could pass MSP requirements. Marshall Post Commander Lt. Barry Schrader wanted Faheem Abdullah as a trooper. He and other troopers worked with the Michigan State University criminal justice graduate.

One of those was Bakeel Abdullah, a younger brother who graduated from MSP Academy a year earlier and works at the Marshall Post.

Faheem said, "Sometimes life hits you hard. As long as you get back to it, continue good and stay consistent, you will definitely achieve your dream no matter what. Just keep pushing."

The Abdullah family, with six brothers and a sister, immigrated from Yemen to Coldwater in 2011.

Both brothers learned about state police as boys at the Creal soccer complex on Marshall Road.

"The post was next to a soccer complex, so every time we used to go play, they would come around, talk to us, show us around," Faheem said. "The way they got involved in the community had my mind set that's what I wanted to do."

Trooper Alan Fouty taught them criminal justice at the Branch Area Career Center.

A third brother is now a high school senior there, waiting to apply to MSP when he meets the minimum age of 21 by the date of graduation.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer welcomed the diversity of the new troopers at the graduation of 61 new troopers last Wednesday.

Both brothers wanted to give back to the country and help people.

Faheem said, "I can't ask for a better country. I think that's my chance to give back to this community and this beautiful country."

Bakeel worked for the Michigan Department of Corrections after graduating from Coldwater High School in 2019 "to get experience."

He said, "We noticed a lot of people that were going through struggles when we were growing up. Now we're trying to help them out."

New trooper Andrew Stoll and his father, Branch County commission chair Tim Stoll, at Wednesday's trooper graduation.

Andrew Stoll, son of Branch County Commission chairman Tim Stoll, feels the same.

"I've always had a call to service. I like helping people. I like the satisfaction it gives me and seeing the other people feel the benefit of me helping them," Stoll said.

The Colon High School graduate received a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Siena Heights University.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said, "I am proud of the 61 Michiganders in this class who represent the rich diversity of our state. They will help make Michigan a better, safer place we can all be proud to call home, where everyone feels safe on the road, in their neighborhood, and at school."

Subscribe: Support local news. Subscribe to the Daily Reporter.

All the new troopers begin training with experienced troopers this week.

Including the 61 graduates of the 144th Trooper Recruit School, the department said there are approximately 1,170 troopers assigned statewide, with 1,870 enlisted members in the MSP.

Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Meet Branch County's new MSP troopers