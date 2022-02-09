Meet Branford's Newest Dispatcher, Who Hopes One Day To Be A Cop

BRANFORD, CT — The Branford Police Department welcomes Brianna Sepulveda as the town's newest 911/public safety dispatcher.

Sepulveda was a dispatcher for the city of Central Falls, Rhode Island before moving to Connecticut in late 2019. She spent two years as a dispatcher for Old Saybrook.

While working for both, Branford police said she took "a vast variety of calls."

And, in Old Saybrook, stepped up to also assist the town's COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Sepulveda graduated from the New England Institute of Technology with an Associate's Degree in Criminal Justice. After graduating, she worked as a security officer for a RI psychiatric and substance abuse hospital, Branford police said, before taking on the job in Central Falls.

In a Facebook post, Branford police said she not only looks forward to serving the community as a dispatcher, but "hopes to become a Branford police officer in the near future."

In her spare time, she enjoys freshwater fishing and equestrian competition.

