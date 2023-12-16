Meet 'Bugs' Gonzales, the designer behind Phoenix Suns' iconic 'El Valle' lowrider

As a child, Efraín "Bugs" Gonzáles was fascinated with cars, always carrying a notebook with him to draw designs that came to him in the moment.

How would that hood look with some dynamic lines on it? What if it had a unique design on the doors? Gonzáles gave free rein to his creativity without imagining that this hobby would lead to his designing some of the most iconic lowriders.

Today, the longtime Mesa resident is one of the most prestigious automotive paint artists in Arizona, achieving multiple recognitions. Among them is the creation of "Bella", the Phoenix Suns' recently unveiled lowrider that pays tribute to Chicano and Latino pride in the Valley.

“It's like a dream come true to work for such an important organization and have everyone turn to see the talent there is in Arizona. And at the same time, inspire young people," he told The Arizona Republic, adding, "cuando se quiere, se puede." Meaning, "when there is a will, there is a way."

How 'Bugs' was born

Gonzáles was born in Idaho to Mexican parents and moved to the city of Mesa at a young age, where he's remained since.

His interest in cars began in the 1970s when he watched "The California Kid" (1974) starring Martin Sheen. In the film, the actor drives a black 1934 Ford Coupe Hot Rod with flames painted on the sides.

“When I saw that car I went crazy and I remember telling my dad, ‘look at that car, I want to have one of those,” Gonzáles said.

From then on, he would daydream of designing cars. Pedaling his bicycle to school, Gonzáles would see hot rods and other classic cars and in his mind, he imagined painting them, creating a myriad of designs.

His passion for these cars only grew while on trips he took with his family during the summers to Los Angeles, where the lowrider movement was already deeply rooted.

“I was little and I thought they were taking me to California on vacation, but no. What happened is that my mother, my grandmother and my uncles went to work there during the summer in the crop fields, in the tomato fields, in the strawberry fields,” Gonzáles recalled. “On the way, I saw the trailers with lights and their designs. Then I saw the lowriders and I was delighted, I brought my notebook and spent the time drawing car designs.”

In the early 1980s, when he was a student at Mesa Central High School, he momentarily got involved with gangs and was close to landing in jail. He reflected on the direction his life was taking and asked God to give him a chance. It was then that he met Jesse Anaya, an automotive paint specialist who would eventually become his mentor.

Gonzáles spent hours in Anaya's workshop, watching and learning about automotive paint, while continuing to capture his imaginary designs in his notebook.

His first job came unexpectedly in 1984, when a close friend asked him to paint his 1964 Impala 2-door car.

Gonzáles initially refused. “I didn't dare to do the work alone. I felt like I wasn't ready, but (my friend) insisted because he really liked my designs," Gonzáles said.

Not satisfied with the work he had done, he refused to sign his actual name on it, as lowrider artists usually do. Instead, he decided to sign it as "Bugs", in honor of his favorite cartoon character, Bugs Bunny.

“To my surprise, the work was very well done and Bugs' name began to sound strong among the lowrider community, and it was there that this long career in the trade that I am so passionate about began,” he said.

A call from the Phoenix Suns

Gonzáles' work quickly gained fame and respect among the lowrider community in Arizona, his tag quite common at car shows in the Valley.

It was that same notoriety that made the Suns' marketing team look his way before the 2023-24 season started.

The proposal was a huge ask: design and paint a lowrider in the team's colors to go hand-in-hand with a new jersey to be unveiled at the start of the season — a matter of months. The car would be representative of Chicano and Latino culture and occasionally displayed at home games.

“I didn't believe them, I thought it was a joke,” Gonzáles said about the call he got in June. “But then they called me again and we made an appointment at their office where we closed the deal.”

The club got him a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air and gave Gonzáles all the freedom to unleash his creativity, with the only condition that the design include the team colors: purple, orange, black and gray.

The ask coincided with the creation of a new jersey with the "El Valle" theme, which pays tribute to lowrider culture.

The Suns and local artist Miguel Angel Godoy, a fine arts professor at Arizona State University, collaborated on the jersey design, with "El Valle" wording in classic Chicano cursive script and the side panels displaying pinstriping to embody hand-painted pinstripes of a lowrider.

Along with the jerseys, the Suns teamed up with local artist Chicano artist SPAWK in designing merchandise for Wild Collective that includes T-shirts, hoodies and jackets.

“But it wouldn’t be a lowrider-inspired uniform if we didn’t create the lowrider that inspired it all. And so, that’s exactly what we did,” Chelsea Chaidez, Phoenix Suns’ marketing manager said in a promotional video of the making of the lowrider.

To meet the short deadline given to Gonzáles, he put together a team of 15 people who poured their heart and soul into every detail. Not only was the job completed on time, but the results surprised everyone.

Christened with the name “Bella,” the Suns unveiled the lowrider at the start of the 2023-24 season at Footprint Center.

They also filmed a commercial, in which Gonzáles, Suns' shooting guard Devin Booker and other players are seen wearing the new jersey and cruising in Bella through Valley streets. The video highlights the iconic Chicano and Mexican-American culture of Arizona.

During production, Gonzáles had the opportunity to meet Booker and other Suns players, something he would never have imagined. “(Booker) is a great guy. He told me about his Mexican roots, his taste for lowriders and that when he was little his grandfather had an Impala car and that he liked to ride around in it,” Gonzáles said.

The "El Valle" lowrider will be on display at Footprint Center during some home games.

Republic reporter Duane Rankin contributed to this report.

Reach La Voz reporter Javier Arce at javier.arce@lavozarizona.com or on X, formerly Twitter, @JavierArce33.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: A Chicano masterpiece: Meet designer behind Phoenix Suns' lowrider