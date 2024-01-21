Meet the Cabinet: A look inside the Malik administration

Akron's new administration features a couple of new roles and several new faces.

Mayor Shammas Malik has restructured his Cabinet, consolidating some functions, creating new ones and discontinuing others. As one example, Malik reclassified the police and fire chiefs into Cabinet-level positions reporting directly to the chief of staff, eliminating the deputy mayor for public safety job.

"This is a structure that's designed to be a more proactive city government," Malik said. Here's an introduction to some of the main players in his administration:

Chief of Staff Brittany Grimes Zaehringer

As chief of staff, Brittany Grimes Zaehringer will be responsible for innovative and effective planning, organizing, managing, directing and overseeing of the day-to-day operations of the mayor's office and director level staff while also providing strategic counsel to the mayor and other city leaders.

Zaehringer will also coordinate city responses to crisis and emergency matters.

Salary: $179,000.

Chief of Strategy Nannette Pitt

In the newly created chief of strategy role, Nanette Pitt will lead implementation of strategic initiatives from Malik’s Together For Akron vision, including violence intervention, youth opportunity, universal preschool and more. Pitt will oversee a team of strategists and serve as a key liaison with intergovernmental offices and community stakeholders.

This new role will shoulder some of the responsibilities previously fielded by the deputy mayor of intergovernmental affairs, a position held by Marco Sommerville during Mayor Dan Horrigan's administration.

Salary: $179,000.

Director of Public Service Chris Ludle

Chris Ludle remains as director of public service after filling that role during Horrigan's administration. He oversees the Engineering Bureau, the Public Works Bureau, the Sewer Bureau and the Water Bureau.

Under Ludle’s leadership, Akron has tackled numerous consent decree projects, including the Ohio Canal Interceptor Tunnel; paved hundreds of roadways; revamped the city’s snow and ice response plan; and helped manage the city’s extensive watershed and water infrastructure network. Salary: $165,154.

Director of Law Deborah Matz

Director of Law Deborah Matz serves as the legal advisor and attorney for the city of Akron and all of its officers, departments, boards and commissions in matters relating to their official duties.

Matz serves as the prosecuting attorney in Akron Municipal Court. She prosecutes and defends all legal proceedings on behalf of the city at the local, state and federal levels. She drafts and prepares all legal filings, contracts, bonds and other written instruments in which the city has an interest.

Salary: $165,154.

Director of DEI Esther Thomas

As director of diversity, equity and inclusion, Esther Thomas's job is to make sure the DEI office fosters an inclusive, equitable culture in Akron by creating a welcoming environment for all community members.

According to the city website, the DEI office strives to make sure that everyone in Akron has "equal access to the opportunities and resources they need to thrive." Salary: $137,547.

Director of Communications Stephanie Marsh

Stephanie Marsh — another Horrigan holdover — oversees the city's professional communications, event coordination and press relations originating from the mayor's office.

Marsh also leads marketing strategy and creation and execution of city communication initiatives, community engagement and events.

Salary: $137,547.

Acting Police Chief Brian Harding

Brian Harding is serving as the head of the Akron Police Department as the city conducts a nationwide search for former chief Steve Mylett's replacement.

Including the police chief in the mayor's cabinet is a new organizational choice made by Malik.

Salary: $161,304.

Fire and EMS Chief Joseph Natko

Akron Fire and EMS Chief Joseph Natko oversees the city fire department and emergency medical response.

Including the fire chief in the mayor's cabinet is a new organizational choice made by Malik.

Salary: $152,110.

Director of Planning Kyle Julien

Director of Planning Kyle Julien heads the Department of Planning and Urban Development.

Julien will work with the director of economic development to lead the Office of Integrated Development. He'll provide professional and technical expertise to help with land use decisions of public officials, residents and the development community.

Salary: $165,154.

Director of Economic Development Suzie Graham Moore

In her new role as director of economic development, Suzie Graham Moore establishes and maintains cooperative relationships with local, state and federal leaders and public officials to foster programs, projects and opportunities that will drive economic development, build healthy and equitable communities, and promote transparency, efficiency and trust in government operations. Graham Moore provides advice, strategic counsel and staff assistance to the mayor, City Council and various city staff, boards and commissions of the city.

Salary: $165,154.

Director of Finance Steve Fricker

Steve Fricker, returning from the Horrigan administration, oversees the Finance Department's seven divisions, which include accounting, budget, information technology, purchasing, income tax, treasury and the Utilities Business Office.

Salary: $165,154.

Director of Sustainability and Resiliency Casey Shevlin

Casey Shevlin, Akron's first director of sustainability and resiliency, is responsible for coordinating and expanding the city's focus on environmental issues. Salary: $137,547.

Director of Labor Relations Frank Williams

As director of labor relations, Frank Williams represents the city in contract negotiations.

Salary: $165,154.

