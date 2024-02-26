Meet the candidates for Gaston County register of deeds

The following candidates are running to become the Gaston County register of deeds.

The register of deeds is responsible for maintaining a repository for property deeds and other important documents, including birth certificates, death certificates and marriage licenses. The Gaston County Register of Deeds can be found at the Gaston County Courthouse, at 325 Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Way, Gastonia.

Jonathan L. Fletcher

Age: 31

Party affiliation: Republican

Jonathan Fletcher is running for register of deeds.

1. What will your priorities for the Register of Deeds be if you are elected?

My first priority is to uphold our tradition of excellence in the register’s office. Our current register, Susan Lockridge, has done a great job creating a strong foundation for our office. I want to build on that foundation to make sure my team and I are providing excellent public service, everyday to every person. I also want to help leverage new technologies to enhance efficiency and promote accessibility for everyone. I will focus on preserving the everyday history of all our citizens, from birth to death and everything in between.

2. What qualifications do you bring to the position?I am the only candidate with experience working in the Gaston County Register of Deeds office, and I am proud to have Susan’s endorsement in the race to succeed her. I also spent 13 years helping my grandfather run his small business, which taught me a lot of important lessons. I served as the chairman of the Gaston County Republican Party for six years, where I built relationships across the state that will benefit our office and county. I also serve on the Board of Trustees for Gaston College, the Gaston County Museum, and my church - Northlake Assembly of God.

3. Why did you decide to run for election?I decided to run for this office because Gaston County deserves a Register of Deeds office that is run with excellence, and I know that my combination of skills and experience make me the best person to do that. I hold a degree in computer science and history, I have served on multiple county boards, and I have spent years leading small businesses. As a Christian, my mission is to love all people and help them be successful. Serving you as the Register of Deeds will allow me to continue helping people who are in need everyday.

4. Have you held elected office in the past, and if so, when and what office?I was elected as a member of the Electoral College from North Carolina in 2020. I was honored to be one of only 15 North Carolinians and a few hundred Americans that were able to cast direct votes for president and vice president in 2020. I was thrilled to be able to represent Gaston County, our district, and the state of North Carolina in this prestigious role.

5. What do you currently do for a living?I currently work for Gaston County as an assistant register of deeds to Susan Lockridge. I also own a graphic design and consulting business as well as a small chicken farm. My wife, Kayla, and I were married in 2022, and we live in Gastonia.

Kristen Moyer

Age: 52

Party affiliation: Democrat

Kristen Moyer

What will your priorities for the Register of Deeds be if you are elected?

If elected, I'd strive to continue the excellent work that the current Register, Susan Lockridge, has done. I'd endeavor to provide a positive customer experience by addressing citizens' needs with competence, effective communication, professionalism, and respect. As the office is subject to NC General Statutes governing the care and maintenance of records, my career as an attorney will allow for informed application of statutory retention requirements to the custodianship of the County's records. I'd also prioritize careful spending so as to minimize expenditure of taxpayer money. While this is a partisan election, I hope to put professionalism above politics.

2. What qualifications do you bring to the position?

I am an attorney, and I've spent the bulk of my career working as Senior Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Sunkist Growers, a corporation with annual revenues topping $1.5 billion. In that role, I managed a team of fourteen lawyers and legal professionals. I handled the corporation's legal matters, including drafting and negotiating every type of contract the corporation entered into. I managed the records retention program and served as custodian of all corporate documents, contracts, property deeds, and general records and correspondence. I drafted the corporate employee handbook and worked with HR to handle employee matters for over 250 employees.

3. Why did you decide to run for election?

I care deeply about the careful maintenance and availability of Gaston County's public records. The Register of Deeds receives a salary of $480,000 over a four-year term. That salary is paid for by the taxpayers, so the citizens deserve someone with experience in statutory interpretation, document management, budgeting, and overseeing staff. I decided to run so that the voters have someone on the ballot with experience leading a team. The ROD office has seventeen employees, so it is crucial to have someone in charge of the office who understands employment law, as well as retention and management of employees.

4. Have you held elected office in the past, and if so, when and what office?

This is my first time on the ballot.

5. What do you currently do for a living?

I have been a lawyer since 1997. I work in all areas of transactional law, giving legal advice and drafting and negotiating contracts for corporate clients. Additionally, I run a grassroots advocacy organization called North Carolina Voters for Animal Welfare. NCVAW works to strengthen animal welfare laws in the state of NC. I'm also a mom to two boys; one in UNC schools and one in Gaston County public schools.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Meet the candidates for Gaston County register of deeds