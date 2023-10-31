Meet the candidates running for Adel City Council in 2023

Three candidates are vying for three seats on the Adel City Council, including incumbent Shirley McAdon, incumbent Bob Ockerman and James West.

Dallas County News asked each candidate to respond to questions on why they're running and the issues their district/community is facing. Their answers may be lightly edited for clarity or length.

West did not respond to the questionnaire.

The election is Nov. 7.

Shirley McAdon

Shirley McAdon

AGE: 75

GREW UP: Onawa, Iowa

CURRENT HOME: Adel

EDUCATION: 1972 B.S. Degree from Iowa State University

POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: Adel Planning & Zoning Commission: 1978-1980; Adel City Council: 1980-1987 and 2012-present; Adel Mayor: 1987 (4 months); Adel Board of Adjustment: 1988-2011; Adel’s Representative to the South Dallas County Landfill Agency: 1985-present; Adel’s Member of the Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce: 2012-present; Iowa League of Cities Board of Directors: 2018-2023

Bob Ockerman

Candidate did not provide photo.

AGE: 88

GREW UP: Wayne County, IA; Fort Dodge and Clear Lake

EDUCATION: Graduated Clear Lake High School in 1963, graduated Hamilton Business College in 1965

POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: I have served 3 different times on the Adel City Council for a total of 30 years. Served 4 years on the Dallas County Board of Supervisor; Served 6 years as chairman of 4R Kids Early Childhood; Past president of Adel Lions; Chairman Dallas County Emergency Management Commission; Past Chair Dallas County 911 Commission; Have served on several local and regional boards

Why are you running?

Shirley McAdon: I am running to provide continuity to bring some longterm projects the city has undertaken to fruition and to provide expertise and experience to the budget process.

Bob Ockerman: To continue serving the citizens of Adel. To complete projects the council have started to keep the city growing in a controlled way.

What is the biggest issue facing your community and how would you address it?

Shirley McAdon: The biggest issue facing Adel is matching resources to the services the public desires and expects. In light of some of the changes made by the Iowa Legislature, there will be challenges to managing to provide services as well as amenities. As Chair of the Budget Committee, it will be important to work with the public, staff and consultants as the committee makes recommendations to the council. Setting priorities will be a must.

Bob Ockerman: Financing city government for a growing population. Working with the League of cities and our lawmaker so they understand how city and counties raise revenue to keep up with our growing needs.

What is your vision for growth in the community?

Shirley McAdon: My vision for growth is to work with the Adel Chamber of Commerce, Greater Dallas County Development Alliance, and Greater Des Moines Partnership as well as our local residents, businesses and developers to plan for residential, commercial and industrial growth within the confines of our resources. Making Adel a welcoming place to thrive through providing core services and desired amenities is economic development at its best.

Bob Ockerman: To have controlled growth and keep our downtown and neighborhoods safe.

