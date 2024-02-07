Meet the candidates running for Portage County District 17 supervisor ahead of the February primary election

Incumbent Suzanne Oehlke will face challengers Bob Pahmeier and Jackie Szhener for the District 17 supervisor seat on the Portage County Board in the Feb. 20 primary election. The two candidates who receive the most votes in the primary will move on to the April 2 ballot.

Supervisors serve a two-year term.

To learn more about registering to vote and to find your polling place, visit My Vote Wisconsin.

The Stevens Point Journal asked each of the candidates to address important issues in the district and why they are running for the position.

Suzanne Oehlke

Suzanne Oehlke

Age: 69

Residence: Plover

Occupation and education: Registered dietitian with a master's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Relevant experience: did not respond

Campaign email: Suzanne4portagecounty@gmail.com

Bob Pahmeier

Bob Pahmeier

Age: 49

Residence: Plover

Occupation and education: Business administrator, Federal Correctional Institution, Oxford (retired); graduate of Lakeshore College-police science and Mid-State Technical College−business and accounting

Relevant experience: Veteran, honorably served as a U.S. Army civil affairs specialist with several overseas deployments. A decorated federal law enforcement career as a correctional officer, warehouse foreman, procurement and property specialist, supervisory contract specialist, business administrator and AFGE Local 3495 union vice president

Campaign website/Facebook page: Bob Pahmeier for Portage County – District 17

Jackie Szehner

Jackie Szehner

Age: 69

Residence: Village of Plover

Occupation and education: I am retired from my previous careers, which included: professional registered nurse utilizing nursing skills in case management (Inclusa), acute care (St. Clare’s Hospital) and institutional settings (Portage County Health Care Center and Wisconsin Veteran’s Home at King); business developer, president, treasurer and secretary of The Toy Connection Inc. retail stores; owner of sales and marketing firm JLS Marketing; and in-house accountant for several Wisconsin businesses. I served as the Wisconsin governor’s registered nurse representative appointee to Rural Health Development Council for several years. Degrees: associate degree in nursing and associate degree in accounting

Relevant experience: The combination of business, accounting and nursing experience I possess provides me the ability to support the County Board’s efforts aimed at enhancing services for our community. My background enables me to recognize the financial concerns and challenges the County Board has regarding the financial sustainability of Portage County in their effort to provide high-quality and cost-effective services. Having been self-employed and creating jobs requires risk taking, self-determination, leadership and perseverance. I had numerous employees for my businesses, was involved with various types of contracts, and I had to assess and evaluate business plans and relevant data regularly.

Campaign website/Facebook page: Jackie Szehner for County Supervisor

Why are you running for office?

Oehlke: I am running to advance the social, economic and environmental well-being of Portage County and to address the issues and problems that touch our everyday lives. I know that working together makes a real difference, a mindset critical for accountable and responsible decision making. My ability to actively listen and find common ground creates a platform for working collaboratively with all county supervisors and constituents. I am eager to serve and make it my priority to hear the voice of community members and represent their viewpoints.

Pahmeier: I have enjoyed living in Portage County since 1998. I feel fortunate to raise my family in such a wonderful neighborhood. Having recently retired from a 29-year career in federal law enforcement, I want to focus my efforts on serving Portage County in a new capacity as your District 17 County Board supervisor. I enjoy gathering information, listening to the views of others, and compiling data to ultimately make a well-informed decision. I care deeply about the issues that matter to our community and look forward to working with all residents.

Szhener: My first and foremost motivation for running for county supervisor is the love God has placed in my heart for our country and my desire to ensure that we retain our freedoms and quality of life here in Portage County for generations to come. I have lived in Plover for 36 years and I have an understanding of what is important to our residents. Many people in our community reached out to me requesting that I consider running to be a much-needed voice for our neighborhood and to provide good representation and needed leadership at our local county level.

What makes you the better candidate in this race?

Oehlke: The culmination of my work experience, community service and lived experience sets me apart in this race. Over the last 35 years I have had the pleasure of serving in the following agencies and roles: Portage County Health Care Center, Portage County Health Department, University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, CAP Services Inc., private consulting and volunteer service. I bring the experience and knowledge essential for adopting budgets, setting policies, evaluating projects and communicating effectively, key when serving as a county supervisor. I’ll use our local resources and subject matter experts to assist in making decisions and establishing policy.

Pahmeier: I believe it is a combination of my personal and professional skills: 1) My ability to collaborate with others in a professional and respectful way that cultivates inclusive discussions where everyone feels they have a safe platform to express their concerns on issues. I will insist on open communication and respectful discussions. 2) My background as a business administrator. I have experience tracking expenses, setting budgets and overseeing the procurement of goods and services, as well as implementing an auditing system that ensured policy and regulation compliance. 3) My dedication and commitment to making positive changes at the local level.

Szhener: I want good representation of our community on the County Board and I believe I can provide that service. I am confident that my experience, knowledge of the region, dedication, hard work and the delivery of service I will undertake on the County Board will be an asset to our community. Communicating and working effectively with all stakeholders and the general public is inherent to the employment positions I have held in the past, and I will put those skills to work to ensure that Portage County remains a wonderful community in which to live for decades to come.

What are residents telling you are the most important issues in Portage County, and how would you address them?

Oehlke: Land and water conservation, the Portage County Health Care Center and the Justice Center. Nitrates are a common health-related contaminant in Portage County’s groundwater. Rural and urban constituents must work in tandem and protect our at-risk resources. A new Justice Center is crucial for the safety of service providers and those using the facilities. A building plan that provides transparent details, feedback from those providing services and commitment from vital stakeholders are essential. The Health Care Center has history with a huge footprint. Addressing future operations is complex requiring both rational and emotional examination on how we care for our aging population.

Pahmeier: Many residents are feeling the effects of the affordable housing shortage in all 72 of Wisconsin’s counties. On a local level, we could revise the current land-use and zoning policies, explore and promote incentives to developers, and assess our current resources for possible repurposing. Collaborate with nonprofit organizations and community entities to supply input to our federal and state representatives, urging them to provide funding and resources. The solution is challenging and may be costly but, if addressed properly, it doesn’t have to affect our local taxes. Realizing this is more than a local issue is the first step.

Szhener: My district neighbors are sharing the daily challenges they have just to continue to provide the basic necessities of food, housing, health care and transportation. Additionally, there is concern of increased crime and the need to feel safe in Portage County. As county supervisor, I will be mindful of the impact enactment of policies and procedures has, as I want to ensure fiscal responsibility, stop inflation, reduce the tax burden, limit government overreach and strengthen our local economy by creating an environment that attracts business organizations with high-paying jobs. We need to support families to empower parents and put kids first.

More election news: What voters need to know about a $14M Stevens Point School District referendum set for the April ballot

More election news: Voters will see spring primary for Stevens Point Common Council, School Board and Portage County Board seats

Erik Pfantz covers local government and education in central Wisconsin for USA-TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin and values his background as a rural Wisconsinite. Reach him at epfantz@gannett.com or connect with him on X (formerly Twitter) @ErikPfantz.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: February 2024 primary election: Portage County Board District 17