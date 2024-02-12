Meet the candidates running for Stevens Point District 6 alderperson ahead of the February primary election

Challengers Jason Behrendt, Dale Steinmetz and Chris Tiffany will compete for the open District 6 seat on the Stevens Point Common Council after current Alderperson David Plaisance filed a statement of noncandidacy. The two candidates who receive the most votes in the Feb. 20 primary will move on to the April 2 ballot.

Alderpersons serve a two-year term.

To learn more about registering to vote and to find your polling place, visit My Vote Wisconsin.

The Stevens Point Journal asked each of the candidates to address important issues in the district and why they are running for the position.

Jason Behrendt

Age: 51

Residence: Stevens Point

Occupation and Education: Co-owner of a small business located in Stevens Point. I attended Washington Elementary School, P.J. Jacobs Junior High, Stevens Point Area Senior High and Northwestern University.

Relevant Experience: I have worked in the fields of health care, transportation, sports and hospitality. I have been a part of many committees, working groups and sat on many boards that included many hard decisions concerning strategy and finance, and I excel at working with others. I love working together to find the best solution for all.

Campaign website/Facebook page: did not provide

Dale Steinmetz

Age: 25

Residence: Stevens Point

Occupation and Education: I work in sales at Delta Dental of Wisconsin. Growing up in Stevens Point, I attended Bannach Elementary School, P.J. Jacobs Junior High and Stevens Point Area Senior High. In my senior year at SPASH, I was president of Student Senate, a class officer, one of two students on the Stevens Point Area Public School District Strategic Planning Committee and the founding member of multiple clubs. At the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh I majored in economics and tutored the subject. A significant amount of my time at UW-Oshkosh was devoted to student organizations − being president of the Economic Student Association was a highlight of my higher education.

Relevant Experience: With a background in leadership roles outside of government, I bring a unique outlook that blends experience with a youthful energy. Having held leadership positions in various capacities, I understand the importance of constructive decision-making and informed planning. I am eager to leverage my abilities to address the opportunities facing our city. Service to the community is a core value of mine. I have a genuine passion for making a positive impact on people's lives. My candidacy represents an opportunity to inject new ideas and innovative solutions into the process of local government.

Campaign website/Facebook page: Dale Steinmetz for District 6 Alder

Chris Tiffany

Age: 32

Residence: Stevens Point

Occupation and Education: CEO of Sprinter Business Solutions, a 45-employee IT and telecom company founded in central Wisconsin and now headquartered in Wausau; homeschooled K-12 and attended the University of Wisconsin-Marathon County and Mid-State Technical College for IT and business while starting and building Sprinter

Relevant Experience: I have been a community member of 15 years, business owner having had multiple locations in Stevens Point, served on local committees and am dedicated to seeing Stevens Point succeed. I believe my background in technology, construction, retail, service and transportation combined with a focus on community growth and efficient use of funds for the future will allow me to serve District 6 with a strong focus on future success.

Campaign website/Facebook page: Chris Tiffany for 6th District Alderperson - Stevens Point WI

Why are you running for office?

Behrendt: Things are happening fast and districts need a fair say in outcomes of decisions affecting tax bills. District 6 needs an active elective official to gather opinions, grievances and feedback on upcoming projects that have a direct effect on their way of living. If elected, I will make sure that District 6 will have a strong presence in those decisions. Making sure the right decision is made on the front end will ensure that there is no regret. All decisions regarding the approval of plans or projects should be inspired by those residents who are directly involved in the outcomes.

Steinmetz: I’m running to be District 6 alderperson because I believe in the power of fresh perspectives and dynamic leadership. District 6 deserves a representative who will champion their causes and concerns. As our city advances, it’s crucial that stakeholders in District 6 have a say in that development. Transparency is integral to the process of governance. I am committed to being an alderperson who not only leads but also listens, ensuring that our district and city thrive in the face of new challenges and opportunities.

Tiffany: With a passion for our community and a goal of seeing Stevens Point succeed now and in the long term, I've had the pleasure of serving on a couple of appeals committees, and being involved in local events has shown the need for continued strong experienced candidates to represent our great community. At the aldermanic level, I can have an impact on changing outdated regulations and improving the future of Stevens Point.

What makes you the better candidate in this race?

Behrendt: I will be very present and active in decisions concerning District 6 and this wonderful city using real-life experiences of myself and residents. My strategy as an alderperson is a spiral with a starting point in District 6 continuing to spiral to the neighboring districts while working closely with those elected representatives to accomplish the needs of those residents. Eventually the spiral encompasses all of Stevens Point with the greater good of the whole community including arts, sports, recreation and other things that are lacking. I am asking for your votes in both the preliminary and major elections.

Steinmetz: My youthful perspective is a valuable asset in understanding and addressing the concerns of a diverse and evolving community. I aim to bridge the gap between different age groups so that policies resonate with the needs and aspirations of all residents. Through multimodal communication I aspire to create an environment where the voices of District 6 are heard and every opinion matters. Strategically embracing technology and modernity, I plan to push for a more inclusive, transparent, accessible and accountable local government.

Tiffany: That's a tough one. I don't know the other two candidates personally, but at the end of the day I'm not looking to serve as a career move, a stepping stone or a retirement project. I am running to serve District 6 residents and the city of Stevens Point because I love and care about this city and have spent the majority of my life calling central Wisconsin home.

What are residents telling you are the most important issues in Stevens Point, and how would you address them?

Behrendt: This is subjective to the residential districts. District 6 has some very important immediate agenda items: Keeping the promise to the far east part of District 6 that no new city buildings would be built. District 6 has plans for constructing sidewalks. How do the residents feel about this? Sidewalks add safety but could result in the loss of trees and the newly added responsibility of snow removal on those sidewalks. I will gather that feedback before a vote. And, of course, the expensive plans to redevelop downtown as well as entice new residents and businesses to move here.

Steinmetz: There are common themes in the concerns that Stevens Point residents have shared so far. A frequently cited source of concern is city development. It’s important that how the city changes aligns with the desires of those who live here. Whether it is downtown, or in District 6, constituents’ input is important. By listening to residents, I’ll fight for a future that holds a blend of spaces that reflect our shared values. The more we can have transparent discussions and offer outlets to share our vision, the more collaboratively we can shape the blueprint for the city's growth.

Tiffany: There are a variety of issues from housing and transportation to jobs and smaller items like stop signs or traffic lights needed at certain crossroads, concerns about garbage schedules and light pole requests. As an alderperson, directly solving issues like affordable housing is a bit out of the immediate control, but stop sign requests are a bit easier. Working along side the mayor's office, the Economic Development and Zoning offices and the city and county to further pursue options and growth is what I plan to do. I have spent the last 15+ years networking across the country in my line of business and accomplishing what District 6 and the city needs locally is very much the same − building the relationships to help the community thrive.

