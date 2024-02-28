Meet the candidates running for Van Zandt County Sheriff

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – Current Van Zandt County Sheriff Joe Carter was appointed in 2022, following the resignation of the former sheriff Steve Hendrix after he was accused of lying in a Texas Rangers’ investigation over excessive force.

This is the first time [Van Zandt County] voters will head to the polls and elect a sheriff.

Voters will choose out of four candidates: James Thompson, Chip Krieger, Kevin Bridger, and Anthony Katsoulas.

“My door will always be open, I want the citizens to trust the sheriff’s department, trust the sheriff, and just keep an open line of communication, and be open with the citizens and myself,” said Bridger.

“The most important thing is to train our people much better than they’re being trained now, the idea is to train people to such an extent that they want to stay with you and be loyal to you,” said Katsoulas.

Katsoulas, told KETK he has 45 years of law enforcement experience and is currently the chief of Enchanted Oaks police.

If elected as the next Van Zandt County sheriff Katsoulas said he plans that “the sheriff’s department will be will be independent of any body in the county, any elected official.”

Kevin Bridger is a U.S. Army veteran, Master Peace Officer and has more than 18 years of law enforcement participation. He shared that his heart is set on protecting the families in Van Zandt County.

“Making sure that all citizens feel safe, making sure that we respond diligently and accordingly to all calls, and make sure that the citizens feel comfortable and regain the trust between the citizens,” said Bridger.

Chip Krieger is the chief of police at Kaufman ISD and has 17 years of law enforcement involvement.

“As a law enforcement leader, your a servant leader to the public, you’re always serving people and I think as a leader I think I bring my passion out to make sure I mold the next officers for their next steps, I want to have training at the sheriff’s office,” said Krieger.

Krieger shared what changes he believes need to be made.

“Response times, its deputies leaving Van Zandt County for other places once they’re trained, the pay, just some of the reputations,” said Krieger.

All of the candidates want to reinstate the trust for the sheriff’s department in the community.

