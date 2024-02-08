Meet the candidates running for Wausau District 5 alderperson ahead of the February primary election

Tom Neal and Debra Weiss will compete for the open District 5 alderperson seat on the Wausau City Council after current Alderperson Doug Diny filed a statement of noncandidacy. A third candidate, Vylius V. Leskys, will also appear on the ballot, but he told the Wausau Daily Herald that he has withdrawn from the race. The two candidates who receive the most votes in the primary will move on to the April 2 ballot.

Alderpersons serve a two-year term.

To learn more about registering to vote and to find your polling place, visit My Vote Wisconsin.

The Wausau Daily Herald asked each of the candidates to address important issues in the district and why they are running for the position.

Tom Neal

Age: 72

Residence: Wausau

Occupation and education: Retired marketing/advertising executive, bachelor's degree in psychology/sociology from Lake Superior State University

Relevant experience: served four terms (2014-2022) on the Wausau City Council

Campaign website/Facebook page: Tom Neal for Wausau Dist. 4 Alderperson

Debra Weiss

Age: 43

Residence: Wausau

Occupation and education: farmer, bachelor's degree in philosophy with an emphasis religious studies and natural resource management

Relevant experience: former chair of the Commission for a Greener Tomorrow, a former ad hoc committee of the city

Campaign website/Facebook page: campaign website: WeissforCouncil.wordpress.com; Facebook page: Debra Weiss for Wausau City Council

Why are you running for office?

Neal: I didn’t run in 2022 because my wife and I were potentially moving away. But, we’re staying in our Hamilton Street home and I’d like to continue the important work I was involved in. I want to see our city succeed in a competitive environment where other communities are vying for the growth goals we share. I also wish to be a positive influence on the new Council, promoting respectful discourse and reasonable decision-making.

Weiss: I was asked by a few people and I am concerned with the direction I see the city of Wausau going, specifically gentrification and property tax/rate hikes. I'm concerned we are mortgaging our future and our children's future for the benefit of a few now.

What makes you the better candidate in this race?

Neal: Lots of experience. I have twice chaired the Economic Development Committee, along with seats on dozens of city committees and boards. That sort of institutional knowledge is invaluable in ensuring stability and consistency in a new Council. As a retiree, I have the time to devote to the needs of the people, whether it’s regarding a major city project or following through on an individual constituent’s concerns.

Weiss: I have vision far and beyond the norm. I will influence Wausau to embrace sustainable and technological solutions giving a better quality of life to all. I'm definitely different, but that is a good thing. Einstein was once quoted as saying, "The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results." Well, we keep going with the norm and the safe bet and yet our quality of life is worsening, as are city problems. I am creative, I am resourceful, I am educated, and I will serve Wausau ethically and wisely.

What are residents telling you are the most important issues in Wausau, and how would you address them?

Neal: As I knock on doors, perhaps the largest concern I hear relates to housing. People are looking for more balance in choices, from high-end apartments and condos to mid- and low-income options and opportunities for first-time homebuyers. We need to nurture relationships with developers to meet those needs. People are also looking for ways to keep our young people here and attract new ones through employment opportunities and quality-of-life amenities. This requires a strong growth focus and aggressive approach to building our future as a place where people want to live and raise their families.

Weiss: I'm seeing that water rates and tax rates are pretty high on the list. In addition, affordable housing. As stated on my blog, I will be pursuing immediate financial relief through grant funding or any other programs I can find. I will also ensure any public money used to fund housing projects are for actually affordable housing that solves city problems.

