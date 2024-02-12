Meet the candidates running for Wisconsin Rapids mayor ahead of the February primary election

Challengers Tom Terry Mews, Nicholas Palmquist, Preston M. Seitz and Matt Zacher will compete for the open Wisconsin Rapids mayor seat after current Mayor Shane Blaser filed a statement of noncandidacy. The two candidates who receive the most votes in the Feb. 20 primary will move on to the April 2 ballot.

The mayor serves a two-year term.

The Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune asked each of the candidates to address important issues in the city and why they are running for the position. Palmquist and Seitz did not provide responses after several attempts to reach them.

Tom Terry Mews

Tom Mews

Age: 47

Residence: Wisconsin Rapids

Occupation and education: Small business entrepreneur, business management at Central Texas Tech, mechanical engineering at Virginia Tech, home inspection (AHIT, ASHI and InterNACHI), U.S. Marine Corps leadership skills, heavy equipment and machine operations, ASE mechanic, FAA drone pilot

Relevant experience: Wisconsin Rapids small business management, research and product developer, natural resource advocate, special operations veteran, customer service experience, dad

Campaign website/Facebook page: Mews for Wisconsin Rapids Mayor 2024

Matt Zacher

Matt Zacher

Age: 53

Residence: Wisconsin Rapids

Occupation and education: Co-owner and CEO-Express Recycling Solutions, Inc., 2005-present; master's degree in social work/juvenile corrections from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Relevant experience: alderman for Wisconsin Rapids' 3rd District, 2021-present; chair of the Finance and Property Committee, 2022-present; member of the Public Works Committee, 2021-2022; president of Sustainable Operations and Recycling, 2010-2020; board member of the Heart of Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce, 2006-2010; board chair of the Heart of Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce, 2007-2008; U.S. Army-101st Airborne, 1988-1992; Operation Desert Storm, 1989-1991

Campaign website/Facebook page: Matt Zacher for Mayor

Why are you running for office?

Mews: There are multiple reasons I chose to run for office. The decline of our city has been impacted severely with loss of economy and quality of life. Our city has struggled with adapting to the changing times and lacks the embrace of new technologies for resilience. Special interest parties are restricting the community from attracting new industry or pushing current businesses away to other communities. We are no longer a leader for central Wisconsin. As a citizen, I couldn’t stand back and watch the town I grew up in be destroyed for our children.

Zacher: I decided to become part of my local government to learn how things truly work, be able to speak about the truth of how things work and use my best judgment and common sense to help guide my government. I decided to run for mayor this year because I feel the limited amount of time I had to be the most effective alderman was not enough. As mayor I will have the time to dive more in depth into the budget, build stronger bridges between the employees, residents and businesses and help foster a strong entrepreneurial spirit in our community.

What makes you the better candidate in this race?

Mews: I was born and raised in this community. I have served it with both my military service and volunteer time. My work experience started at age 11 with delivering papers to over 500 residents. My experience working has also provided the experience needed to understand the displaced workers in the community. I believe among all the mayoral candidates I can relate to more of the population because I have lived among the community at each economic level. The special interest parties do not influence my faith in the community. From the mayor’s seat, I know I can bring what the citizens are asking for.

Zacher: As I was putting together my list of credentials for this campaign, I realized almost everything I have done revolved around service. Some of the most important things I have learned from this path are: there is no one above me and there is no one below me; stop talking and listen; where our mind goes, our body follows; and, where our mind goes usually starts when we are very young. It has taught me to listen to and hear all people involved in the conversation and to understand where they are coming from to make the best decisions possible for everyone in our community.

What are residents telling you are the most important issues in Wisconsin Rapids, and how would you address them?

Mews: The number one issue is change. Every citizen has communicated that to me over the last year. Good paying jobs has been the second largest topic within discussion. Followed behind those issues include our quality of life from road conditions, shopping options and health care services. Local businesses are also complaining about the growth environment. Initially upon being elected into office, our city policies and faculty would be reviewed to identify areas restricting growth. The constitutional rights of the citizens would also be checked and enforced. Initiating new reviews of the city budget and programs for local government accountability. It has been stated that we don’t have a crystal ball to see the future of Wisconsin Rapids. I believe there is clear picture of what our city’s future holds. With new and unique ideas that I offer into office, it could help renew hope for our town. The city government is not a business over the people, and I would be the citizens’ mayor representing them and not the special interests.

Zacher: The first is making sure our local government stays fiscally strong as they continue to pay off their debt. As mayor, I will work my way through every aspect of the operations and determine where we can make the necessary changes in order to bring all of our operating costs under the existing budget. The second issue is the gap in communication between the employees of the city and the residents and businesses. As mayor, I will make it my number one priority to make sure our customer service is the best it can be. I will also set up a group to go over all of our ordinances, codes and zoning rules. We have to mainstream our regulations to make it easier, faster, more cost effective and more fun for our residents and businesses to take on projects in our city. The third issue is addressing the struggles our city continues to face with its identity as it leaves the mill era and enters into a more entrepreneurial focused era.

