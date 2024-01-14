Meet the candidates in the upcoming Ward 6 election

Jan. 14—Jerry Drewery and Joshua Hinkle are the candidates representing Ward 6 in the upcoming Feb. 13 City Council elections.

The current Ward 6 Councilmember, Elizabeth Foreman, decided not to seek re-election and has instead launched a campaign to represent State Senate District 15, which contains most of northern Norman.

Originally from Oklahoma City, Drewery is now a local pastor. He said his experience managing the church's finances uniquely prepares him for a seat on the council.

"When we came to this church 15 years ago, it was in trouble. Financially, it was delaying payments, the whole bit. And we came in and just revamped everything, put us all on a budget," Drewery said. "My skill set has been honed in that area to be able to take a budget and make it work, put a budget together and be accountable for that budget every month."

Hinkle is originally from Norman and now works here as a community banker. He has participated in the City's Social and Voluntary Services Commission and the Economic Development Advisory Board, along with civic education programs like Leadership Norman and the Citizens Police Academy.

"I think that those types of programs absolutely give you an insight to see maybe some of the shortfalls that the city or the state or certain citizens might be feeling," Hinkle said. "[It] gives you insight on how to maybe make some corrections."

Hinkle said that he has considered running before, but when his children were young, he decided to focus on fatherhood until they were older.

Drewery said that he decided to run two or three months ago.

"After seeing some of the stuff that's been going on in the City Council, I guess I got to the point where I thought instead of complaining about it, I need to do something about it," Drewery said.

The biggest complaint Drewery had with the Council's past actions involved their treatment of the Norman Police Department.

"What insane person would think that you could improve a city by defunding the police?" Drewery said.

Drewery said that police he had spoken with expressed the need for more ordinances regarding how they should respond to homeless people, saying that existing policies "tie our police officers' hands." He did not list specific ordinances he had in mind, but offered an example of a situation where he wished more specific ordinances were in place.

"If you're in a park, and you got your kids out there, and you got someone that's out there that was homeless, and he's got trash and stuff, the police need to have defined ordinances that give them the ability to passionately take care of the situation," Drewery said.

Drewery expressed sympathy towards homeless people, reflecting on times in his own life when he was in economic hardship.

"But I was wanting to get out of it, and eventually we did," Drewery said. "Our problem is that we're throwing money to those who don't want help, and that's a lifestyle ... If you want help, by all means, I'll do anything I can do to help you."

Hinkle said there is "no silver bullet" for homelessness in Norman, but acknowledged a few ideas he had to mitigate the situation, among them partnering with local agencies that work to help homeless people.

"I think that over the years, and as the visibility and the amount of the unhoused that are in Norman increases, those types of things have fallen by the wayside: agencies working with each other, or government [representatives] working with each other," Hinkle said.

Through the Rotary Club, Hinkle once participated in an ID Expo, an idea he'd like to see the city officially incorporate. ID Expos help people get state-issued identification, social security cards and access to their birth certificates.

"[IDs] become a mainstream obstacle for benefits that they would otherwise have, like housing vouchers and food vouchers and being able to get medical care," Hinkle said.

Hinkle also expressed the desire to create a permanent homeless shelter in the city, and work to increase housing opportunities for all Norman residents in order to keep up with the city's growth.

Drewery and Hinkle both mentioned desiring to support Norman's businesses by bringing in new customers.

"Let's attract families, let's attract businesses, let's don't attract people who just want to come up and live a certain lifestyle," Drewery said. He added Norman should be "a place where people want to become a part of, a place where we're not just something south of Oklahoma City."

Drewery said he would like to more thoroughly research the city's current situation before coming up with specific policies to attract new businesses and families.

Hinkle said Norman could bring in new money by embracing the new set of fans from across the Southeastern Conference coming to watch their teams play OU. He called for new hotels and RV pads to help capture revenue.

"You know, a lot of teams travel for football. But SEC fans tend to travel for other things, too. They travel for softball and basketball. And so it's not just those six football games that we're looking towards," Hinkle said. "Until Norman has a way to make money for our city projects other than sales tax, we need to be in a position where we can grasp any amount of tourism that comes to Norman and the university."

Both candidates also mention respecting difference of opinion as something they'd prioritize if elected.

"I believe we owe everybody one thing, and that's respect. You know, respect the way they think, realize that we do have differences, but we've got so much in common," Drewery said.

Another issue Hinkle mentioned as important to him was improving access to mental healthcare in Norman, especially with the impending loss of Griffin Memorial Hospital.

That increase in access could involve partnership with other local mental health agencies. Since the police often respond to mental health crises, he suggested expanding the police department to have a unit explicitly specialized for mental health response.

Hinkle said more specialized training for mental health could help improve the police department's relationship with the community at large, something he is passionate about after participating in the Citizens Police Academy and learning more about Norman's law enforcement.

"[NPD officers] really do have a focus on community policing," Hinkle said. "I think all of our officers really want to do what's right, because they live here, too."

For other information and ways to contact each candidate, residents can visit their respective websites, dreweryfornorman.com and thinkhinkward6.com. The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming City Council elections is Friday, Jan. 19.