Meet the candidates for the upcoming Ward 8 election

Dec. 30—Scott Dixon and Kyle Hurley are the candidates representing Ward 8 in the upcoming Feb. 13 City Council elections.

Two candidates from Ward 8 have similar priorities — addressing homelessness and ensuring public safety among them — but different ideas on how their goals can be accomplished.

Dixon has lived in Norman with his wife and children for over 15 years. He previously lived in Missouri, Texas and Colorado after receiving his bachelor's degree in construction science from the University of Oklahoma.

Dixon also served in the National Guard for seven years. He now works as an account manager in oil field services. He said his professional experience has prepared him for a seat on the Council through teaching him how to work well with others.

"[I learned] how to be a team member, working with all different kinds of people with different backgrounds," Dixon said.

Hurley has worked in the Norman Regional Health System for the past 24 years. He worked as a paramedic for 15 years before getting his MBA in healthcare development from Southern Nazarene University, and now works as the director of EMSSTAT, Norman Regional's paramedic department.

Hurley said his healthcare background has shaped his sense of fiscal responsibility, which is one of his top priorities if elected.

"I deal with budgeting for my full-time job ... we have a whole fiscal year process and everything, and so does the City. But the difference between the City and what I do right now is that with the Council, they can override that process at any point," Hurley said. "And there are definitely appropriate times for doing that, but I think we always have to be mindful and very judicious with our city's finances."

Both candidates previously ran for a seat on the Council, and while neither won, both said they learned from their losses.

Hurley joined the Young Family Athletic Center citizens ad hoc committee and participated in programs like the Norman Citizens Academy.

Dixon said his previous campaign inspired him to get more involved in the community, too.

"I've spent a lot of time talking to people, listening to people, taking notes. Just trying to find better ways to connect with people than I did two years ago," he said.

Both Dixon and Hurley list supporting public safety in Norman as one of their top priorities. For Dixon, that begins with making it clear to the Norman Police Department they have the Council's support.

"They've been kind of taking it on the chin here lately," Dixon said, referring in particular to the elimination of nine positions within the department in 2020.

"I didn't think that was right. That was a horrible message to the police officers, and to the firefighters and paramedics that it didn't seem like they were supported by the Council or the City itself. So [I want] to support them in whatever they need, help them recruit, just bring a positive vibe back to the Council," Dixon said.

For Hurley, he awaits the results of a survey conducted by a third party contracted by the City to determine first responders' greatest needs within Norman.

"They will determine, based off of things, do we have the appropriate number of police officers? Do we have the appropriate number of firefighters? Do we have the right infrastructure? After that, they will make a recommendation," Hurley said. "What my gut tells me is they may say we're going to need some more police officers ... but if we say we want to have a Norman police officer in every single school, and we need to have more on the street, whatever the case is, how are we going to pay for that?"

Hurley says he believes the best option is probably a public safety sales tax voted on by the residents of Norman, which he said is "the best place to do it" because residents can make their opinions known through the ballot.

Dixon does not believe a tax increase is necessary to provide more funding to the NPD.

"One of the things we can do, and previous councils haven't really done it, is use the seizure and forfeiture funds. That money's there ... Previously, Council's been kind of real leery to use that for first responder needs, when that's what it's there for. That'd be one way. And the rest can absolutely be allocated and planned for," Dixon said.

Dixon said he hopes the NPD can discourage crime downtown in order to keep public spaces cleaner.

"We need to make it uncomfortable for people to feel like they can urinate and defecate in public spaces. Right now, it's a very, very small element, but they're very, very destructive," Dixon said.

He said he was not sure whether downtown needed a heavier police presence, noting that it's already pretty heavy, but said the issue lies with existing laws not being enforced.

"I think the best thing the City can do is remove the people who are causing the problems," Dixon said.

Hurley turned most of his focus to long-term solutions.

"I've seen and read all the things going on downtown, local businesses owners complaining, and rightfully so. If people are doing things that are illegal, then those definitely need to be addressed," Hurley said. "But getting to the root cause of homelessness I think is a challenge. Everything I've read and I've seen has to do with affordable housing."

Hurley recognized the work of ONE Norman and Strong Towns as two organizations working towards affordable housing solutions, and said the Council should continue exploring low-income housing opportunities.

"The best treatment for homelessness is to prevent people from being homeless to begin with," Hurley said.

In the short-term, he said homelessness could be addressed in part by partnering with local nonprofits and getting the county more involved.

Dixon also mentioned a possible plan to help Norman's economically disadvantaged residents would be to station a therapist and a pediatric practitioner at each school in the city.

"Bringing these professions into the schools and meeting the students where they're at to really help break that cycle of poverty, of trauma," Dixon said. "It's not an overnight solution, but it's to help break cycles and give these kids the best chance to put a good foot forward."

Both candidates were also passionate about addressing Norman's water situation.

"Speaking with the Director of Utilities, Chris Mattingly, he said, 'We've got a finite amount of water right now, and based on our growth rate and the amount of water that the average person consumes every year, in about five years we start running into a water shortage situation," Hurley said.

Hurley was clear that no resident needs to panic thinking Norman will run out of water in five years, as many short-term solutions are available in the case of scarcity.

Long-term, he would like to see the City create a potable reuse facility in Norman, which would thoroughly clean wastewater to the point it could be deposited directly back into Lake Thunderbird or the water treatment plants near East Robinson Street.

Dixon is focused more on stormwater infrastructure projects.

"We really need a stormwater utility. I think something real simple, like $3 or $4 a month on every bill. We've got about 80,000 people, families, businesses that get bills, so $4 a month, that's $320,000 a month [for the City]," he said.

Dixon said such a provision could have an automatic sunset after three or four years and go up for renewal on a ballot, so voters could hold the city accountable if stormwater issues were not being addressed.

For other information and ways to contact each candidate, residents can visit their respective websites, dixonfornorman.com and hurleyfornorman.com.