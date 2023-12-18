Meet the candidates vying to be the next Ottawa County treasurer

OTTAWA COUNTY — The search is ongoing for Ottawa County's next treasurer after Amanda Price announced her retirement, effective Dec. 31.

The position heads up the department that handles, among other responsibilities: the collection of delinquent property taxes, forfeiture and foreclosure of properties, all revenue and investments for the county, and dog licensing.

A county selection committee interviews applicants for Ottawa County treasurer on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

Per state statute, a panel of county officials — Clerk Justin Roebuck, Prosecutor Lee Fisher and Probate Judge Mark Feyen — met with eight applicants Friday, Dec. 15. More than 20 applied for the position. The applicants were asked 12 predetermined questions round-robin style, but panel members asked follow-up questions if they felt it was appropriate.

Interviewed applicants include:

Jim Barry

Brother to U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga. Barry has served as Huizenga’s campaign manager for years. He's a licensed associate real estate broker and currently serves as treasurer of the Huizenga-owned Cottages at Riverbend condominium project in Zeeland.

In 2019, the Office of Congressional Ethics recommended the U.S. House Committee on Ethics take further review into possible spending violations by Huizenga's campaign after allegations of billing personal trips and other expenses through campaign coffers. No wrongdoing was ever officially confirmed.

Barry has a bachelor’s degree from Grand Valley State University in arts and media with an emphasis in multimedia production.

"I see this position pulls together a lot of experience I’ve had," he told the panel. "I think it would be a great fit for me and to top off my career."

Barry said he values integrity and relies on his faith to make sound decisions.

"I happen to be a Christian and that informs things," he said. "Integrity is doing the right thing every time. If you do the right thing the first time, you don’t have to make a lot of apologies."

When asked about the most pressing issues in the county, Barry pointed to the actions and decisions made by Ottawa Impact, a far-right fundamentalist group formed in 2021 over frustrations with county and state COVID-19 mitigation measures. The group has a controlling majority of the county's board of commissioners.

"It’s fair to say there’s some broad concern of some governance of the county," Barry said. "I think there’s some fallout that needs to be worked through with the health department, obviously. And some budgetary issues and some expenditures that are happening."

When asked about interest in running for a full four-year term in 2024, Barry said he is "among the Republicans who have been dismissed when the new regime came through." He said he's part of an ancillary group called Conservative Ottawa that's given those displaced conservatives "a political home."

"We’re creating an alternate universe, so to speak."

Cheryl Clark

Clark has served Ottawa County as chief deputy treasurer for 15 years. Before that, she was the Robinson Township treasurer for a decade, where she'd previously been an account technician. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Cornerstone University.

While serving as treasurer in Robinson Township, Clark survived a recall election in 2005 after some residents voiced displeasure over "fiscal irresponsibility and misuse of public funds" regarding a $51,667 severance package given to a former at-will employee.

Clark said a manager should know every position in the office and be able to cover those positions.

"They should be compassionate and understanding and willing to make changes when necessary," Clark said. "I'm able to jump in and cover every position if we're sick or short-staffed."

Clark said she isn't unfamiliar with negative politics.

"It’s hard not to get in the mud with them," she said. "But I felt that I was above that. It’s about the issues, not slinging mud."

Clark said she'd like to see upgraded software in the department, along with one service county-wide for credit card payments. She also suggests more cross-training, giving lower-level employees the opportunity to step up.

"As an employee, when you know the big picture, you have a better understanding of the office."

Dianne Fikse

Fikse is the finance shared services manager for Grand Haven-based GHSP, which manufactures mechanical controls for the auto industry. From 2018-2023, she worked as an accounts payable supervisor and budget audit analyst for Ottawa County.

She has a bachelor’s degree in business and accounting from GVSU and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in business administration.

Fikse, who had about 25 supporters present to support her interview, said she's not only prepared to be treasurer — she's prepared to win an election.

"I asked them here so you can see I can run a campaign," she said. "I have a lot of people who can help me."

Fikse said she's a moderate Republican and doesn't endorse the far-right politics currently championed by Ottawa Impact.

"I’m a moderate. Not far-right. That’s who I will stand for. I do think there are a lot of voters in Ottawa County who believe in being fiscally sound and caring about the people here," she said. "I think we’re divided; that is unfortunate. I think we need to somehow find common ground.

"We need to manage our money well, and I don’t necessarily think that’s an issue, but it could be ... because we’re divided. I don’t think we’re collaborating very well together and that doesn’t move the county forward."

Fikse said good managers lead by example.

"That means being fair and just and hard-working, willing to do the work, to listen," she said. "When you’re leading a bunch of people, there’s going to be differing opinions and you need to hear them. It can’t be, 'My way or the highway.' I’m all about team."

Benjamin Genser

Genser most recently ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Grand Haven. He's worked for JPMorgan Chase since 2014, for the past two years as vice president of investments and a private client advisor. He has a master's degree in business administration from the University of Michigan.

Genser said he has the endorsement of the now Ottawa Impact-controlled county GOP.

"The people of Ottawa County have to have faith the department in charge of fiscal responsibility isn’t pushing policy," he said. "I’m a Republican. I have a very specific set of views. And others have differing views."

He said moving from the private sector will have "a bit of a learning curve," but said he plans to lead with integrity and honesty.

"Ottawa County has been in the news," Genser said. "The question is, can we remain in a financially responsible state in a time of polarization in the county?"

When asked about his stance on OI's resolution to make Ottawa County a so-called constitutional county, Genser said "it’s a slippery slope" and that he ultimately will respect the courts.

"If you’re gonna be a constitutional county, you better follow the decision the Supreme Court makes."

Ryan Girmscheid

Girmscheid is a certified public accountant who's worked as a controller for an Illinois-based gear motor manufacturer since 2006. He has extensive accounting and tax experience with several companies, mostly in Illinois.

Girmscheid began his career in public accounting, audits and consulting, then went into corporate accounting.

He said what he sees is a county divided.

"People are divided over Ottawa Impact," he said. "The county is fiscally well off and we don’t want to lose sight of that."

Girmscheid, whose wife works as an assistant county prosecutor, said he'd plan to run again if appointed to the position.

"I would welcome that," he said. "I don’t know much about running politically, but I’m a fast learner."

Jeremy Latchaw

Latchaw is the founder of Macatawa Unmanned Systems, which develops small unmanned aircraft systems (drones) and counter-unmanned aircraft systems operations for private and public organizations. Previously, he worked as an interim executive administrator for a church in Florida. He has a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College in Pennsylvania.

Latchaw is also a Hope College graduate. He helped found Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt several years ago. He's served in the U.S. Army and currently remains in the Army Reserves with the rank of colonel. His company helps develop drones for firefighters and first responders.

Latchaw said one of the biggest challenges in the county is a communication gap between "the people and the doers."

"There's a lot of public trust things going on," he said. "It looks like a lot of chaos on the outside. A lot of media and press doesn’t help with that."

Latchaw said he would take a pro-active approach, forward-facing with positive, constructive messaging.

"I’m assuming internally, it’s tearing up a lot of employees," he said. "As a leader, if you’re not calming down the workforce and they feel anxiety and stress, they see it in you. The goal is to calm everybody down, create a climate of open communication."

Joshua Westgate

Westgate has served as Ottawa County’s supervisor of Jamestown Township and Newaygo County's deputy director of emergency services since 2021. He also works for Westgate Land Holding LLC as a real estate agent.

Previously, he worked as supervisor of Wright Township from 2008 to 2020. When elected to the position, he was one of the youngest elected officials in the state. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from GVSU.

"It’s an honor to serve in local government," he said.

Westgate said he's concerned about the county's credit rating, which affects every department.

"We're a fast-growing county," he said. "We need to make sure we’re fostering and controlling that."

When asked how he'd handle a political campaign in 2024, Westgate said he'd have eight months "to build a campaign and hit it hard."

"It’s a short window, but it’s a challenge I’ll take on."

Matthew Wiedenhoeft

Wiedenhoeft has worked as an adjunct professor at GVSU, teaching economics, since 2015. Wiedenhoeft has also served as president for financial consulting firm PALANO since 2012. He holds a master’s degree in strategic management from Davenport University and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Baker College-Muskegon.

A former Michigan House candidate in 2014, Wiedenhoeft unsuccessfully ran against Price when she was involved in state politics. He says the top issue facing Ottawa County right now is "political division" and "the polarization in our Republican Party."

Wiedenhoeft said he can help bridge that gap.

"I’ve always had that ability," he said. "We try to figure out a best way forward as a group."

He pointed out demographic changes within the county are "evolving our political structure."

"There are new groups that didn’t exist before. We have too much division. The harmony of the community that used to be here is starting to fade and that’s very important to get back," he said.

Next steps

The panel is next scheduled to have a public discussion at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19. If the members can't reach a decision on who to appoint, additional time has been scheduled Thursday, Dec. 21.

Price is the second elected official in Ottawa County to announce they won't seek re-election in 2024. In October, Fisher, a Republican, said he wouldn’t seek re-election after serving only one four-year term.

