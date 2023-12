Meet the candidates who want to represent Wake County in the 2024 elections

Seats are open in local races, including the Wake County Board of Commissioners, and state races like the North Carolina State Senate and North Carolina State House of Representatives.

Filing for the 2024 elections is officially underway and will continue until noon Dec. 15.

When is election day? The general election is Nov. 5 and the primary is March 5.

What about Raleigh? The school board? Filing for these nonpartisan races doesn’t begin until July 5. That includes the eight seats on the Raleigh City Council, including the mayoral seat, and five seats on the Wake County Board of Education.

Below are people who have filed to run for office so far.

If you’re a candidate who has a campaign website but do not see it listed next to your name, please email reporter Anna Johnson at ajohnson@newsobserver.com.

Wake County Board of Commissioners

District 4:

District 5:

This seat is currently vacant after the death of former Wake County Commissioner James West on Nov. 18.

District 6:

Register of Deeds

NC State Senate

District 13:

District 14:

District 16:

Gale Adcock, Democrat, incumbent galeadcock.com

District 17:

NC House of Representatives

District 11

District 21

District 33

Monika Johnson-Hostler, Democrat,

District 34

District 35

Mike Schietzelt, Republican

District 36

Julie von Haefen, Democrat, incumbent, juliefornc.com

District 37

Erin Pare, Republican, incumbent,

District 38

District 39

District 40

Joe John, Democrat, incumbent,

District 41

District 49

District 66

Superior Court Judge

District 10C Seat 1:

District 10F Seat 1:

Graham Shirley, Republican, incumbent,

District Court Judge

District 10A Seat 2:

Vartan (Woofer) Davidian III, Republican, incumbent,

District 10A Seat 3

Cindy Kenney, Democrat, incumbent,

District 10B Seat 2

District 10B Seat 3

Julie Bell, Democrat, incumbent,

District 10C Seat 2

Christine Walczyk, Democrat, incumbent,

District 10C Seat 3

Anna Elena Worley, Democrat, incumbent,

District 10D Seat 4

Rhonda Graham Young, Democrat, rhondagrahamyoungforjudge.com

District 10D Seat 5

Kevin Boxberger, Democrat,

District 10E Seat 3

Eric Craig Chasse, Democrat, incumbent,

District 10F Seat 2

Damion McCullers, Democrat

District 10F Seat 3

Jim Black, Democrat, incumbent