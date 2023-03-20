Meet the candidates for Wood County Circuit Court Branch 4 judge in the April 4 election

Tim Gebert and Craig Lambert are running for Wood County Circuit Court Branch 4 judge, a new position created by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, in the April 4 election.

The Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune and Marshfield News-Herald asked each of the candidates to address important issues in the local court system and why they are running for the position.

Tim Gebert

Age: 53

Residence: Wisconsin Rapids

Occupation and education: Attorney; bachelor's degree in industrial organizational psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in 1991 and Juris Doctor from Michigan State Law School in 1994

Relevant experience: For the past 28 years I have practiced both criminal and almost every area of civil law, including family/divorce law, probate, estate planning, trusts, personal injury, real estate, collections, corporate and partnership law, traffic/OWI and civil litigation. These are all areas in which circuit court judges must be conversant. I have also served as the city of Wisconsin Rapids’ prosecutor in its municipal court and as a mediator for Wood and Clark counties. I am an experienced litigator who has had hundreds of trials and thousands of court hearings. My breadth of experience is what distinguishes me from my opponent who has practiced almost nothing but criminal law the past 21 years. I am the only candidate who can hit the ground running without needing “on the job training.”

Campaign website/Facebook page: Tim Gebert for Judge on Facebook and www.gebertforjudge.com

Craig Lambert

Age: 53

Residence: Wisconsin RapidsOccupation and education: Wood County district attorney. Graduated from Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School in 1988, the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a bachelor's degree in 1992, UW Law School with a Juris Doctor in 1996, and the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's School Basic Course in 2011 and Advanced Course in 2015.

Relevant experience: Attorney for 26 years − five years in private practice representing clients accused of crimes and in various civil actions and 21 years as a prosecutor. Wood County district attorney for last 10 years. Successfully prosecuted thousands of crimes. Served eight years in the Army National Guard as a judge advocate with various assignments including trial defense, prosecution, administrative law and legal assistance to soldiers deploying or mobilizing.

Campaign website/Facebook page: craiglambertforjudge.com

Why are you running for judge?

Gebert: I am running for judge because I think I have something to offer the people of Wood County. I was born and raised in Wood County and have lived here most of my life. I am personally invested in this area and the people here. I want this to be a safe place to live, work and raise families. Over the years I have acquired a significant amount of legal and courtroom experience. I have been told I have the common sense, temperament and fairness to be a good judge. I have always enjoyed my public service work as the municipal court prosecutor for Wisconsin Rapids and mediator for Wood and Clark counties. Serving as our next judge would allow me to use my skills and continue that service in a new role where I can positively impact the people of Wood County.

Lambert: I’ve devoted most of my career to public service and this is an opportunity to continue to serve the people of Wood County in a different role. My experience and values make me the best person for the position. I have been the Wood County district attorney for 10 years, a lawyer for 26 years, and served eight years in the Army National Guard as a judge advocate. I have successfully prosecuted thousands of crimes including homicides, sexual assaults, crimes against children, domestic violence, impaired driving and others. I have the support of every chief of police in Wood County and dozens of other law enforcement officers. My prior service in the National Guard is important to me, and I try to live my life by the Army values: loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage. Those are the values I would bring to this position.

What are the top two issues that you believe need to be addressed in the local court system?

Gebert: One area which I believe needs improvement is communication and accountability between the various players involved in our court system. This includes county agencies such as human services and the clerk of courts office, the judges, district attorney’s office, law enforcement, probation and parole and attorneys. Each group has its own unique problems and frustrations which cannot be addressed without cooperation from other players in the system. A forum allowing them to collectively share their concerns and perspectives and work together to reach resolutions could create more accountability and make the process more efficient. Another major area of concern is the one alluded to in your next question, i.e., criminal defendants who remain in jail because their cases are on hold due to the lack of attorneys who will take public defender appointments.

Lambert: First, we need more treatment and diversion programs for criminal cases. Most people who commit crimes must be punished appropriately. However, some people that commit crimes could benefit from a treatment court alternative or other diversion program. Second, there is a shortage of attorneys in Wood County. Access to attorneys affects access to justice in all areas of the law. This is not just a problem in Wood County. Statewide there is a problem with prosecutor and public defender staffing and turnover. In central and northern Wisconsin, and in rural counties generally, there is a shortage of private practice attorneys.

A shortage of attorneys willing to take public defender cases has led to defendants sitting in jail while their case is stalled. Should judges provide more court-appointed attorneys? What is the long-term solution for this problem?

Gebert: Private attorney refusals to take public defender appointments is a statewide issue. Wisconsin is among the states with the lowest PD hourly reimbursement rates in the country. The legislature has set them at $70 for court time and even less for out-of-court work and travel. These rates may not even cover attorneys’ overhead. A defendant who doesn’t qualify for PD representation may ask the court to appoint him counsel. If it does so, it is at the county’s expense at a $100/hour rate set by the Supreme Court. This places judges in the unenviable position of either protecting defendants' rights or the county’s coffers − but a person’s rights must always prevail. Counties shouldn’t have to pay because the state has failed to set adequate rates. The only way to address this problem is for the legislature to raise the rates to a reasonable level.

Lambert: No. Indigent defendants are entitled to be represented by a state public defender staff attorney or private attorney that takes SPD case appointments. If a defendant is not SPD eligible but can’t afford an attorney, a judge may appoint an attorney that the county pays and the defendant may have to reimburse the county. County-appointed attorneys are paid at a higher rate than SPD-appointed attorneys. Wood County taxpayers should not have to pay a higher rate for an attorney for otherwise SPD-eligible people that the state would pay for out-of-state tax dollars. We would then pay a disproportionate share. The long-term solution is for the state legislature to increase the rate for SPD appointments and/or to create a system and budget for the county to get reimbursed from the SPD if the county has to appoint attorneys for otherwise SPD-eligible people.

Defendants are sitting in jail for weeks or longer while prosecutors wait for blood tests, accident reconstruction reports, etc. How long should judges allow an uncharged defendant to sit in jail? What can be done to keep things moving in the judicial system?

Gebert: Uncharged defendants cannot be held longer than 48 hours without having a probable cause hearing. Bond is usually set at that time. If there is probable cause the judges in Wood County require charges to be issued within two business days. When there isn’t, the defendant should be released. If the prosecutor is awaiting blood tests or other reports, he can always amend the charges at a later date, based upon that new information. A defendant who is still in custody can also request his bond be lowered. Judges can keep the process moving by setting tighter deadlines and denying parties’ requests for postponements. Greater use of videoconferencing may also entice out-of-area attorneys to take cases if they know they don’t have to constantly travel for appearances.

Lambert: Prosecutors should not be filing criminal charges until they have the necessary facts. Scientific testing and investigations take time. Judges should, on a case-by-case basis, have uncharged people in jail on unposted cash bail. A person newly in custody has the right to have a judge make a probable cause determination within 48 hours. A judge then has to set bail and consider the likelihood of the person to appear in court, protection of the public, and the rights of victims. In severe cases high cash bonds should be set. Those bonds may be periodically reviewed and possibly reduced if too much time passes while awaiting evidence collection. Wood County generally moves cases pretty quickly. The solution is a budgeting and resource issue. The state Legislature should prioritize public safety and sufficiently fund and staff the State Crime Lab and other investigative agencies.

The pandemic caused many counties to use various teleconference tools to allow attorneys, defendants, victims and other interested parties to attend court hearings remotely. Should courts consider continuing these practices?

Gebert: Videoconferencing has long been authorized for use in Wisconsin courts. It may be used at the court's discretion and subject to certain criteria contained in Wisconsin statute 885.56. Before allowing the use of that technology, the court must consider factors such as whether it would result in undue surprise or prejudice to a party, would allow for full cross examination of witnesses, whether the court can fully control the proceeding and the convenience and costs to the parties. In criminal cases, the defendant must agree to waive his right to be present in court before this option can be used. With that in mind, I would embrace the use of videoconferencing where it makes sense to do so. When used properly it can be an efficient, effective alternative to in-court appearances. Courts should definitely continue these practices when possible.

Lambert: Yes. Victims in criminal cases should almost always be allowed to appear remotely to minimize the burden on their time and ability to attend court hearings. Attorneys and case parties should be allowed to appear remotely for routine and uncomplicated hearings in all types of cases. Hearings that are more complex and/or that are of significant evidentiary nature should be attended in person by attorneys and case parties.

