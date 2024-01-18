Meet the cast of ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6
The new season of "Love Is Blind" will premiere on what some consider the most romantic day of the year: Valentine's Day.
The hit Netflix series is back for Season Six and once again, a group of new singles will be looking for love sight unseen in the dating pods.
Season Six will be rolled out in batches, with the first six episodes premiering on Feb. 14 and Episodes Seven through Nine hitting Netflix on Feb. 21. Episodes 10 and 11 will drop on Feb. 28 then the finale will premiere on March 6.
This time around, 30 singles based in Charlotte, North Carolina will be searching for romance. Netflix gave viewers a first look at the participants in a teaser video for Season Six.
When asked what dating is like outside of the show, several of the singles offered a similar response.
"You don't find connections anymore," Ben, a 34-year-old cloud solutions architect, said.
Chelsea, a 31-year-old flight attendant and event planner, offered the following thought: "I can't find someone who wants to connect on a more intimate level."
As they prepared to enter the social dating experiment, some of the singles said they were feeling "nervous," excited," "scared" and "curious," and they all agreed on one thing: they were all ready to find love.
The topic of deal breakers comes up in the teaser video, and children were a hot topic for a few of the ladies.
"He would have to have the understanding that my daughter, and possibly even our future children, will always come first," Jessica, a 29-year-old executive assistant said.
Mackenzie, a 25-year-old makeup artist, was on the same page.
"Whether I’m blessed enough to have them myself or have to adopt, it would be a deal breaker if they didn't want to have children," she said.
At least one of the guys who was interviewed seems to be up for becoming a father.
"I’ve always wanted a family and I think now is a good time to kind of start that process," Ariel, a 32-year-old mortgage broker said.
One thing's for sure: all of the participants were pretty eager to find their better half.
"I don't think there is anything that I wouldn't sacrifice to find the right person," Matthew, a 37-year-old senior financial advisor said.
Ready to meet the cast of Season Six? Here’s everything we know so far.
Alejandra
Age: 28
Job: Financial Consultant
Amber
Age: 31
Job: Medical device sales
Amber Desiree “AD”
Age: 33
Job: Real estate broker
Amy
Age: 28
Job: E-Commerce specialist
Amy C.
Age: 34
Job: PR Director
Ariel
Age: 32
Job: Mortgage broker
Ashley
Age: 32
Job: Nurse practitioner
Austin
Age: 27
Job: Software sales
Ben
Age: 34
Job: Cloud solutions architect
Brittany
Age: 25
Job: Senior client partner
Chelsea
Age: 31
Job: Flight attendant and event planner
Clay
Age: 31
Job: Enterprise sales and entrepreneur
Danielle
Age: 30
Job: Corporate comms
Danette
Age: 33
Job: Flight attendant
Deion
Age: 27
Job: Software sales
Drake
Age: 32
Job: Video producer
Jamal
Age: 32
Job: Store director
Jeramey
Age: 32
Job: Intralogistics
Jessica
Age: 29
Job: Executive assistant
Jimmy
Age: 28
Job: Software sales
Johnny
Age: 28
Job: Account executive
Kenneth
Age: 26
Job: Middle school principal
Laura
Age: 34
Job: Account director
Mackenzie ,
Age: 25
Job: Makeup Artist
Matthew
Age: 37
Job: Senior financial Advisor
Nolan
Age: 31
Job: Management consultant
Sarah Ann
Age: 30
Job: Customer Support Manager
Sunni
Age: 34
Job: Business analyst
Trevor
Age: 31
Job: Project Manager
Vince
Age: 35
Job: Lawyer
This article was originally published on TODAY.com