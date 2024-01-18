Meet the cast of ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6

The new season of "Love Is Blind" will premiere on what some consider the most romantic day of the year: Valentine's Day.

The hit Netflix series is back for Season Six and once again, a group of new singles will be looking for love sight unseen in the dating pods.

Season Six will be rolled out in batches, with the first six episodes premiering on Feb. 14 and Episodes Seven through Nine hitting Netflix on Feb. 21. Episodes 10 and 11 will drop on Feb. 28 then the finale will premiere on March 6.

This time around, 30 singles based in Charlotte, North Carolina will be searching for romance. Netflix gave viewers a first look at the participants in a teaser video for Season Six.

When asked what dating is like outside of the show, several of the singles offered a similar response.

"You don't find connections anymore," Ben, a 34-year-old cloud solutions architect, said.

Chelsea, a 31-year-old flight attendant and event planner, offered the following thought: "I can't find someone who wants to connect on a more intimate level."

As they prepared to enter the social dating experiment, some of the singles said they were feeling "nervous," excited," "scared" and "curious," and they all agreed on one thing: they were all ready to find love.

The topic of deal breakers comes up in the teaser video, and children were a hot topic for a few of the ladies.

"He would have to have the understanding that my daughter, and possibly even our future children, will always come first," Jessica, a 29-year-old executive assistant said.

Mackenzie, a 25-year-old makeup artist, was on the same page.

"Whether I’m blessed enough to have them myself or have to adopt, it would be a deal breaker if they didn't want to have children," she said.

At least one of the guys who was interviewed seems to be up for becoming a father.

"I’ve always wanted a family and I think now is a good time to kind of start that process," Ariel, a 32-year-old mortgage broker said.

One thing's for sure: all of the participants were pretty eager to find their better half.

"I don't think there is anything that I wouldn't sacrifice to find the right person," Matthew, a 37-year-old senior financial advisor said.

Ready to meet the cast of Season Six? Here’s everything we know so far.

Alejandra

Age: 28

Job: Financial Consultant

Love Is Blind (Adam Rose / Netflix )

Amber

Age: 31

Job: Medical device sales

Love Is Blind (Adam Rose / Netflix )

Amber Desiree “AD”

Love Is Blind (Adam Rose / Netflix )

Age: 33

Job: Real estate broker

Amy

Age: 28

Job: E-Commerce specialist

Love is Blind (Adam Rose / Netflix)

Amy C.

Age: 34

Job: PR Director

Love is Blind (Adam Rose / Netflix)

Ariel

Age: 32

Job: Mortgage broker

Love is Blind (Adam Rose / Netflix)

Ashley

Age: 32

Job: Nurse practitioner

Love is Blind (Adam Rose / Netflix)

Austin

Age: 27

Job: Software sales

Love is Blind (Adam Rose / Netflix)

Ben

Age: 34

Job: Cloud solutions architect

Love is Blind (Adam Rose / Netflix)

Brittany

Age: 25

Job: Senior client partner

Love is Blind (Netflix)

Chelsea

Age: 31

Job: Flight attendant and event planner

Love Is Blind (Adam Rose / Netflix)

Clay

Age: 31

Job: Enterprise sales and entrepreneur

Love Is Blind (Adam Rose / Netflix)

Danielle

Age: 30

Job: Corporate comms

Love Is Blind (Adam Rose / Netflix)

Danette

Age: 33

Job: Flight attendant

Love Is Blind (Adam Rose / Netflix)

Deion

Age: 27

Job: Software sales

Love is Blind (Adam Rose / Netflix)

Drake

Age: 32

Job: Video producer

Love is Blind Season 6. (Adam Rose / Netflix)

Jamal

Age: 32

Job: Store director

Love is Blind Season 6. (Adam Rose / Netflix)

Jeramey

Age: 32

Job: Intralogistics

Adam Rose (Netflix)

Jessica

Age: 29

Job: Executive assistant

Adam Rose (Netflix)

Jimmy

Age: 28

Job: Software sales

Adam Rose (Netflix)

Johnny

Age: 28

Job: Account executive

Adam Rose (Netflix)

Kenneth

Age: 26

Job: Middle school principal

Adam Rose (Netflix)

Laura

Age: 34

Job: Account director

Adam Rose (Netflix)

Mackenzie ,

Age: 25

Job: Makeup Artist

Adam Rose (Netflix)

Matthew

Age: 37

Job: Senior financial Advisor

Adam Rose (Netflix)

Nolan

Age: 31

Job: Management consultant

Adam Rose (Netflix)

Sarah Ann

Age: 30

Job: Customer Support Manager

Adam Rose (Netflix)

Sunni

Age: 34

Job: Business analyst

Adam Rose (Netflix)

Trevor

Age: 31

Job: Project Manager

Adam Rose (Netflix)

Vince

Age: 35

Job: Lawyer

Adam Rose (Netflix)

This article was originally published on TODAY.com