Meet Christina Schnyders: The first female provost at Malone University

Christina Schnyders is the first female provost in the history of Malone University.

She began serving in that role on an interim basis in July 2022 and, following a national search, was hired to the position in March.

She began her career in higher education as the worship ministries coordinator at Simpson University in Redding, California. After serving in that role for two years, she decided to pursue a master’s degree in counseling and became a licensed counselor in 2005.

Over the years, she has served as a counselor in various settings, including community mental health, college counseling, and private practice. Schnyders is an independently licensed counselor with supervisory status in Ohio.

She began at Malone in 2006 as a resident director, later transitioning into a visiting instruction position in counseling. After completing her doctoral studies in counseling in human development services at Kent State University, she took a position with Milligan College in Tennessee and helped launch a graduate program in counseling there.

She returned to Malone a year later and has served on the faculty since 2013. She served as faculty chair from 2019 to 2021, and was asked by President Greg Miller to serve as interim provost.

She and her husband Scott have two children, Caiden and Madison. Scott serves as the men’s shelter director at Refuge of Hope. They live in Plain Township.

“Education has faced significant changes over the years, particularly in the post-Covid era,” Schnyders said. “One of the major changes in education relates to the use of technology as an educational tool. Many of our degree programs and course offerings are now offered via hybrid or online instruction, and faculty now use a variety of tools to meaningfully incorporate technology into the learning process as well.”

Christina Schnyders is the first female provost at Malone University in Canton. Following a national search, she began her new position in March.

What does it feel like or mean to you to be the first female provost at Malone University?

It is truly an honor to serve as provost at Malone. I hold gratitude for the opportunity to be the first female in this role at Malone, and I am grateful that my sense of calling into this work was affirmed by Dr. Miller and by members of the Malone community.

Would you share the three top things you like best about working in higher education?

Collaborating with faculty, staff, administrators and our Board of Trustees to create a meaningful educational experience that empowers students to learn, grow, lead and serve. Seeing students grow and transform through their curricular and co-curricular experiences. Watching students apply their learning in ways that positively transform themselves, others and society.

What do you feel are Malone’s top three strengths in competing with other colleges in Stark County?

Christian faith integration is at the center of our mission and our educational experience. Our motto, “Christ’s Kingdom First,” is a true articulation of our purpose and aim. The Pendle Hill Pledge. As an institution, we are committed to helping students discover their purpose and provide vocational readiness through one-on-one mentoring, experiential learning, internship opportunities and career support services throughout their educational experiences. Holistic growth and development are core focuses. We seek to develop the whole person through our educational experience, so while students gain an outstanding education in the classroom, they are also experiencing intellectual, social and spiritual formation. It is this emphasis on holistic student development and transformation that has caused countless employers to seek Malone students and Malone alumni for employment.

Do you have a personal philosophy that guides you in the classroom or as an administrator?

“Ora et labora” – the motto of the Benedictine order. It means “pray and work.” The intersection of faith and work has been deeply meaningful in my own life, and I aim to allow that intersection to inform my approach to leading and serving at Malone.

One for fun: If you could be granted one superpower, what would it be and why?

Time travel. I would love to have an immersive experience in other eras.

