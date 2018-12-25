Meet Go Country’s Saul Levine, Los Angeles’ Last Radio Pioneer Who’s 405-Famous

The name Saul Levine might not ring a bell, but anyone who’s driven on the 405 between Wilshire and Santa Monica Blvd. has undoubtedly seen the billboard for his KKGO Go Country 105 radio station, which sits atop the headquarters of Mount Wilson FM Broadcasters, Inc. (named after the local peak where he built his transmitter and antenna 60 years ago).

The 92-year-old founder and owner of the company is hunched behind his desk on an otherwise unoccupied third floor of the building underneath the freeway underpass around the corner from Variety’s offices. In one of the remarkably prescient moves that mark his unlikely journey from the cow-town of Cheboygan, Michigan, to sunny Southern California, Levine purchased the land for $800,000 in 1985, knocking down a flophouse for military vets that occupied it at the time.

Levine’s company, which employs son Michael as the station’s PD, Manager, National/Local Sales and Marketing Director, and daughter Stephanie as a legal counsel who also consults KKJZ (KJazz 88.1)/Long Beach, owns FM station KKGO (105.1), the L.A. area’s only country station, as well as AM oldies outpost KSUR (1260 K-SURF). Programming the additional station opportunities represented by HD Radio (not high-definition, but “in-band on channel digital radio technology used to transmit audio and data”), Levine also programs “Unforgettable,” an Adult Standards channel (HD3) and his other passion, the classical K-MOZART (HD4), with KSUR-AM simulcast on HD2.

Levine’s parents — his father an atheist from Lithuania, his mother an Orthodox Jew from the Ukraine — were part of an arranged marriage after arriving on Ellis Island. When Levine’s father couldn’t survive hauling a pushcart through New York’s crowded lower east side, he headed west on a train, landing in the Chippewa outpost of Cheboygan, 90 miles from the Canadian border town of Sault Ste. Marie, where he opened a general store and sent for his wife to join him.

“When I was a kid, it was great,” recalls Saul. “There was outdoor ice-skating, skiing, tobogganing, We were the only Jewish family there.”

Still, the ambitious Levine vowed never to return to the town, leaving the University of Michigan after one year to enroll at UC Berkeley, where he majored in general studies, with an emphasis on philosophy, economics and psychology. “It didn’t prepare me for any kind of real job, but it was fun reading Schopenhauer and Spinoza,” he laughs. After graduation, he took a job as a social worker for the County of Los Angeles, then got his graduate degree at USC in social work before finishing law school at UCLA. All along, he harbored a desire to get into radio.

Realizing the potential of the nascent FM band — which in the late ‘50s was merely simulcasting its more popular AM station’s programming — the then-32-year-old Levine secured an FCC permit for an FM station in Los Angeles in 1958, after the original AM outlet chose not to renew its license, citing the expense of paying for electrical power.

Like Daniel-Day Lewis in “There Must Be Blood,” Levine bulldozed the land atop Mt. Wilson –which he leased from the U.S. Forest Service for $350 a year — driving the tractor himself. He acquired a transmitter from a defunct Michigan station for $1,500, had an antenna crafted out of a lead pipe, and bartered commercial time on the yet-to-air station for a $300 flag pole so they could broadcast. He even built a makeshift studio on the site itself, where an eccentric Seven-Day Adventist-turned-engineer who literally lived off the land kept the station on for as close to around the clock as humanly possible.

KCBA launched in February 1959, with a classical format, then turned to jazz in 1979 as the first incarnation of KKGO, then back to classical in 1990 when KLAC dropped the format, changing the call letters to KMZT (K-MOZART) in 2000, before finally going country as KKGO in 2007 when owner Emmis Communications pulled the plug on L.A.’s only country station at the time, KZLA.

“Where I grew up, they called it country and western music, and it was around all the time,” says Levine, who insists he still listens to every record that airs on the station. “It was only when I went to college and started dating girls that I became interested in all this high-falutin’ classical and jazz, which I’m still crazy about.