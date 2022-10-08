Meet the country's documented dreamers: Americans who are only American until they turn 21

Laurens Van Beek, 25, grew up in Iowa City, Iowa, for the majority of his life. He went to elementary school, middle school, high school and completed a degree in computer science at the University of Iowa. In July of 2022, he left the United States and moved to Leuven, a city in Belgium just east of Brussels.

He didn't leave the U.S. willingly.

Before he turned 21, Van Beek was considered a dependent on his parents’ work visa. But after his 21st birthday, he no longer qualified.

“It’s frustrating that I can’t go back to the people and the places that I grew up with," Van Beek said.

Van Beek is one of more than 200,000 U.S. residents called “Documented Dreamers”: children who immigrated to the U.S. legally as dependents on their parents' visas but age out once they turn 21.

If they can't secure their own visa to stay, they’re forced to self-deport from the only country they've really ever known, Like Van Beek did.

It's a story that largely goes unheard in immigration policy due to the constant drumbeat of migrants crossing the southern border. In any conversation involving immigration reform, documented dreamers are swept aside – they feel invisible. But that could change later this month.

As Congress this fall takes up the National Defense Authorization Act (the annual budget for the Pentagon), there could be new protections passed for those dreamers. With the midterm elections looming, this could be their one and only shot.

The urgency of their plight was underscored Wednesday when a federal appeals court ruled that an Obama-era policy that protects dreamers (undocumented youth who came to the U.S. as minors) known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, violated federal law. The three-judge panel sent a Biden administration effort to shore up DACA back to a lower federal court for further consideration.

While the ruling doesn't affect documented dreamers, the divisive politics surrounding immigration policy could reverberate negatively on Capitol Hill as they search for relief.

Van Beek, the computer scientist, managed to stay for a few years longer through an international student visa. Once he entered the workforce as a software developer, he and his employer tried to secure an employment visa, which Van Beek said was incredibly “luck dependent.”

Van Beek’s application for an H-1B visa was one of more than 300,000 when there were only around 65,000 visas to go around. His application was denied and Van Beek, despite living in the U.S. since he was seven years old, was forced to leave the place he called home.

The correct way isn’t the way that works

The traditional path to American citizenship for immigrants is to apply for a green card to establish permanent residency.

When a parent is approved, so are their children. It sounds straightforward but green card applications can take more than a decade to process due to heavy backlogs.

If any dependent turns 21 in that waiting period, they’re kicked off the application – which is exactly what happened to Aneesh Komanduri.

Komanduri came to the U.S. in 2007 with his family when he was eight. Four years later, his father applied for his family's green cards.

Surely Komanduri’s family would receive their green cards in a timely manner, they thought, at least within the next nine years before Komanduri turned 21. It took more than 10. By then, Komanduri watched his immediate family – father, mother and younger brother – secure permanent residency. Not him.

“We’re sort of helpless,” said Komanduri. “We didn’t have much in our control. We were trying all we could.”

Immigration's a notoriously divisive issue

While the immigration debate remains contentious and partisan, there exists a semblance of bipartisan support when it comes to protections for documented dreamers.

Rep. Deborah Ross, D-N.C., introduced an amendment to the NDAA providing new protections for documented dreamers. It would freeze a dependent's age at the time of a green card application, making it impossible to age out.

Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference calling for bipartisan legislation to protect documented Dreamers, outside the U.S. Capitol May 18, 2022 in Washington, DC.

The amendment would also grandfather in dependents who have already aged out of their parent’s visas, giving them a path to stay in the U.S. The House passed its version of the NDAA by a vote of 329-101 earlier in July.

An amendment was filed recently to the Senate version of the the military spending bill that would also provide the same protections for documented dreamers. A vote is expected to come after the midterm elections next month.

The proposal has bipartisan support among members of the Senate Armed Services Committee which includes Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. Both senators have been outspoken about their support of documented dreamers.

“It’s probably one of the most likely immigration related things that could happen by the end of the year,” said Dip Patel, founder of Improve the Dream, an advocacy organization for documented dreamers.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., attends a Senate Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Spending Oversight on Capitol Hill August 3, 2022 in Washington, DC. Later today the U.S. Senate will hold a series of votes on Finland and Sweden joining NATO.

But Patel noted that the clock is running out. If Republicans take control of at least the House – which analysts and experts say is likely – Patel said any form of immigration reform could get blocked.

“This needs to happen this year,” said Patel. “Unfortunately, the (GOP) rhetoric has just turned it so no immigration reform is seen as positive.”

Patel said the focus on the record number of migrant crossings along southern border hurts his goal of protecting documented dreamers.

“Aging children really has nothing to do with the border.”

Skills and talent honed in the U.S., only to be kicked out

Forcing documented dreamers to self-deport is a waste of talent, Patel said. Roughly 99% of them are pursuing college degrees and 87% of them are pursuing STEM degrees according to Patel.

A report from Republicans in the House Foreign Affairs Committee from 2020 notes: “The U.S. also needs to continue to attract the best and brightest STEM talent from around the world, or risk falling behind in the global race for talent and losing its competitive advantage in innovation.”

In a letter addressed to Senate leadership shared with USA TODAY, one advocacy group, Improve the Dream, says the situation completely contradicts the goal of keeping the U.S. competitive.

"Maintaining our nation's competitive advantage is essential to national security. Currently we are forcing American-raised children, who have followed our laws and have been educated here, to leave," the letter reads. "This does not make sense."

Despite aging out, Komanduri has managed to stay in the U.S. for a little longer on an international student visa. He has legal residence here at least until he finishes his PhD in computer science at the University of Arkansas.

He’s currently researching artificial intelligence and how it can be improved for use in the economy. After he completes his degree, he'd like to stay in Arkansas to give back perhaps to the state's agricultural industry.

“I got a couple years left to go but I’ve been finding my passion and applying my skills,” Komanduri. “In Arkansas, agriculture is a big thing and AI is used for so many applications.”

‘It feels like your country doesn’t love you back’

Merry Joseph, 23, is in the same situation as Komanduri. She also aged out of her family's green card application and is staying in the U.S. through an international student visa. Joseph is currently a medical student at the University of Utah’s medical school.

“I’ve always been super passionate about population health and becoming a community provider,” said Joseph. “I envision in the future being able to give back to my community and becoming an advocate for my community with medicine as a doctor.”

The American Association of Medical Colleges estimates the U.S. could see a shortage of 124,000 physicians by 2034. It’s an alarming statistic that Padilla highlighted in a hearing held by the Senate Subcommittee on Immigration, Citizenship and Border Safety. The solution, Padilla said, are immigrant health care workers.

Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee hearing to examine social media's impact on homeland security, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

“Immigrants write our prescriptions; they care for us at our bedsides; they perform highly skilled procedures,” Padilla said. “And they’re often the cornerstone for rural and low-income communities.”

Joseph wants to fulfill that exact role. But her status here isn’t guaranteed – a reality that’s always looming over her.

“You love your country so much. But it hurts because it feels like your country doesn’t love you back,” said Joseph. “It’s hard to take it day by day. You try your best because the future frightens you.”

It makes it even harder for her because she so desperately wants to give back to her community. If she had to self-deport, she would find herself in India, a country with an entirely different path for doctors – a lot of what she learned would be virtually useless, she said.

“I would hate that in the future that I won’t be able to do that and be able to give back to the community that gave so much to me and my family while we were growing up here," she said.

