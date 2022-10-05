Meet the court personnel on the ballot this year

Oct. 5—There three district court judges, along with the district attorney, on the ballot this November.

All the incumbents Judge Kristina Earwood, Judge Donna Forga and Judge Roy Wijewickrama are running again, and each is unopposed, as is District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch.

District courts, where judges hear cases involving civil, criminal, juvenile and magistrate matters are divided into 41 districts across the state. Such matters include nonjury criminal cases, civil cases involving less than $25,000 and divorce/child custody.

Juvenile court judges hear cases on delinquency issues, along with child abuse, neglect and dependency cases.

North Carolina District Court 30 serves Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Haywood, Jackson, Macon and Swain counties.

Here's the rundown of those seeking office.

Ashley Hornsby Welch

Republican

Age, 44

Career prosecutor

Community activities: Frequent speaker for community groups, explaining the justice system; DWI Taskforce member; animal rescue (most of my dogs are rescues); member of 30th Judicial District Alliance, (domestic violence and sexual abuse)

Reason for seeking public office:

I have dedicated my career to protecting victims by pursuing truth and justice, with an added emphasis on crime prevention. My office vigorously and unapologetically prosecutes individuals who break state laws.

Kristina L. Earwood

Age, 44

Republican

District Court Judge since 2008

Community activities: Juvenile Justice Partnership; member of Pinnacle Church; wife and mother of two teenage children

Reason for seeking public office:

District Court is the court most likely directly impact children and families. Our family, juvenile and DSS courts can positively influence, protect and order services where there would otherwise be an unmet need. In criminal court I have always tried to treat everyone with respect regardless of why they are there, and to be firm but fair in my judgment. I am seeking my fourth term as District Court Judge and I am eager to meet the new challenges of a growing caseloads and implementation of speciality courts in our district.

Story continues

Donna Forga

Age 59

Republican

Attorney appearing in District, Superior, Federal, and Tribal Courts prior to taking office on January 1, 2011.

Community activities: a member of New Covenant Church in Clyde

Reason for seeking public office:

I am blessed to have had the opportunity to serve Haywood, Jackson, Macon, Swain, Graham, Clay, and Cherokee counties (the largest judicial district in the state) for nearly twelve years. I commit myself to continuing in your service by working hard, following the law, and giving every individual that appears before me the opportunity to have their matter heard in a fair, unbiased, and timely manner. Thank you for your continued support.

Roy Wijewickrama

Age, 47

Democrat

District Court Judge (previous occupations: Assistant District Attorney (30th Judicial District), Attorney at Law (in private practice), and Tribal Prosecutor for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Reason for seeking public office:

I am honored to have served as a District Court Judge for the past twelve years. I look forward to continuing to serve the people of the 30th Judicial District in a fair and impartial manner. I also look forward to helping with creation of a recovery/sobriety court in Haywood County in the coming months. Over time, I would hope this type of court could be established in all seven counties in our district.