Meet 'Cousin Eddie'

Dec. 20—BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has announced the results of its third annual Name-A-Plow contest, a competition that allows North Dakota residents to suggest creative names for snowplows in their respective districts.

In a testament to community engagement, North Dakotans submitted a remarkable total of 1,153 imaginative snowplow name ideas for consideration. The task of selecting the winning names was a collaborative effort, with each district narrowing down their respective entries, and the final winners chosen through an employee vote conducted by the NDDOT.

The fortunate winners of this year's contest will enjoy a unique opportunity to meet the operators of the plows they christened and witness their chosen snowplow names proudly displayed on the vehicles throughout the winter season.

The winning names for the 2023 Name-A-Plow contest, organized by district, are as follows:

* Williston District: Alice Scooper

* Minot District: Buzz Iceclear

* Devils Lake District: Polar Patroler

* Grand Forks District: Blizzard of OZ

* Fargo District: Sno' Problem

* Valley City District: Drift Busters

* Bismarck District: Brrrrrnie

* Dickinson District: Cousin Eddie

The NDDOT expressed gratitude to everyone who participated by submitting names, emphasizing their appreciation for the community's enthusiasm and engagement in the Name-A-Plow contest. They also kindly reminded residents to exercise caution and give the plows ample space when encountering them on the road to ensure their safety while clearing snow and ice.

For further information regarding winter weather driving, the ND Roads app, and additional details about the Name-A-Plow Contest, please visit

dot.nd.gov

. North Dakotans can look forward to spotting these creatively named snowplows in action throughout the winter season, knowing they had a hand in christening them.