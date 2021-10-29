Meet creepy critters in the deepest depths of the ocean
An expedition is sending a remotely operated vehicle three miles under the sea, charting unexplored parts of the Atlantic Ocean and live-streaming encounters with some truly unique creatures.
An expedition is sending a remotely operated vehicle three miles under the sea, charting unexplored parts of the Atlantic Ocean and live-streaming encounters with some truly unique creatures.
The confrontation left the high schooler sobbing as the chair of the school committee banged her gavel and paused the meeting.
Fox captured an instantly-memed shot of a bewildered Aaron Rodgers on the ground after getting hit (deemed roughing the passer) on a touchdown pass.
“I never rank,” the show’s creator said. But he thinks one alum is “definitely in the top two or three.”
Tom Luckman used to sit on a bench in his backyard, sipping coffee and taking in the view. He and his wife, Sis, live on hole No. 3 of the shuttered Signature at West Neck golf course, designed by Arnold Palmer, in the southern part of the city. The Luckmans’ home, in the Villages of West Neck, backs up to the fairway where golfers hit onto the green. His wife, who had a massive stroke years ...
Buckingham Palace shared the the Queen has been advised to rest for two more weeks, but she will continue to undertake "light duties."
"There is a very good possibility that Brian was already deceased," North Port, Florida, Police spokesperson Josh Taylor said Thursday.
Joe Buck won't call Week 8 Saints-Bucs 'America's Game of the Week' on FOX
Two men who authorities say used a chainsaw to carve out large chunks of wood from the cedar base of a bridge in Jefferson County, Washington, were arrested last Friday on felony charges.
North Carolina Republican Rep. Greg Murphy sent a letter to Secretaries Alejandro Mayorkas of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Xavier Becerra of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Attorney General Merrick Garland of the Department of Justice (DOJ) demanding answers on the reports of the talks on federal payouts to illegal immigrants.
Portland Timbers winger Dairon Asprilla’s 22nd goal for the club is one of the best in Major League soccer history. Somewhere, Pele is giving Asprilla the Jack Nicholson “Departed” maniacal nod to this one, a goal we thought was left in the past when goalkeepers were helpless and forwards making it up as they go.
Gloria Williams claims she checked on her sons every two weeks and didn't know one of them was dead.
As a volunteer at Sand Lake Elementary where her two children attend school, Victoria Triece has spent hours helping organize class parties and assist in lab assignments in her older son’s classroom, something she said she wanted to do ever since she became a mom. “I always wanted to be involved in that aspect of life,” Triece said. “My mother did it for me and having her there was the best ...
NBA players Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz and Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets made history Thursday night.
Mike Tyson famously said that everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face. That axiom takes on a double meaning when you […]
Is this the most Miami Halloween costume ever?
Former U.S. president Donald Trump’s slashing rhetorical style and divisive politics allowed him to essentially take over the Republican Party. On Oct. 20, he said he will build a new social media platform aimed in part at giving him a political forum after being banned by Facebook and Twitter, who said after the U.S. Capitol riots that Trump used their platforms to incite violence.
It's uncomfortable being stuck on the toilet after several failed attempts to poop. Try one of these foods that can help you find relief from constipation.
View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) The full moon is high and there's howling in the distance, but Jordyn Woods is beyond ready to take on the Big Bad Wolf in her sexy Little Red Riding Hood costume this Halloween. "Come alive in the nighttime..
Progressive Democrats are digging in on the sequencing of Biden's two spending packages, fearing that social spending will be gutted if they waver.
She says she didn’t intend to move to Colorado last year during the Covid-19 pandemic, but she did. And now, with plans to stay up in the Rocky Mountains, two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank has hoisted her longtime home in L.A.’s Pacific Palisades up for grabs at $10.5 million. Walled and gated for privacy and […]