This Massive 325-Foot Sailing Yacht Concept Was Designed to Catch the Light Like a Gem

The inspiration behind Coquine Design’s latest sailing yacht concept is crystal clear.

The shiny new 325-footer, christened Crystal, features geometric glazing that mirrors the faceted edges of a gem. This allows the schooner to catch the light like a crystal while cruising the high seas.

Beyond glitzy aesthetics, Crystal’s engineering is fairly next-generation. The vessel is fitted with a three-mast DynaRig sailing system that has famously appeared on Perini Navi’s 289-foot Maltese Falcon and Oceanco’s 350-foot Black Pearl.

The innovative computer-controlled sail system is based on freestanding carbon masts and yard-arms into which the sails furl. The major selling point is that it allows for easy sailing in all sea conditions. The UK studio hasn’t listed Crystal’s estimated top speed, but Maltese Falcon and Black Pearl can soar to 25 knots and 30 knots under sail, respectively.

Crystal’s living quarters are designed to “follow nature.” - Credit: Coquine Design

Perfect for transatlantic voyages, Crystal offers a generous amount of space both above and below deck. Coquine’s creative director Christian Leyk says the living quarters “follow nature” and are designed to maximize natural light while creating strategic shading.

In terms of layout, Crystal can accommodate up to 12 guests and sports a full-beam owner’s suite with fold-out balconies. Alexandre Thiriat has been tapped to spearhead the interior design. Again, there are no details yet, but we’re picturing Lalique chandeliers, Baccarat stemware and other lavish crystal furnishings. Hey, who doesn’t love a theme?

As for amenities, seafarers can enjoy a sizable wine cellar, a beach club, a gym and a number of different lounge areas. The yacht comes with a large garage forward, too, which can hold your tenders and toys.

This is the second concept that Leyk has penned in as many months. In July, Coquine Design unveiled a family-friendly 160-foot explorer inspired by the children’s film Octonauts and the Caves of Sac Actun. One has to ask what will the studio think of next.

Crystal Sailing Yacht Concept

