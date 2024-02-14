Meet Cupid, the calf born at an Oklahoma farm with a heart-shaped spot on its head

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, a calf born at an Oklahoma farm has formed a heart-shaped mark on its head.

The calf, appropriately named Cupid, has become a social media sensation after Merchen Farms posted about it on Facebook.

“God is so fun. Can you see it??” Merchen Farms said in a Feb. 5 post. “He’s our sweetest little Valentine.”

Merchen Farms told KOCO the cow was born shortly after Christmas and the heart-shaped mark began forming in early February.

Now, the farm in Wanette, about 60 miles southeast of Oklahoma City, is ushering in Cupid as its new mascot rather than the calf serving its intended purpose. Merchen Farms, according to its Facebook page, “raises high quality grass fed, grain finished beef.”

“Well, we can’t eat him now, can we?” the farm said in a Feb. 13 Facebook post.

Instead, Facebook followers have said Cupid “is the new face of Merchen Farms.”

“He needs to live his best spoiled life on the farm,” Robin Bennett said in a comment.

