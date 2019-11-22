Meet the Cybertruck: Tesla's New Electric Pickup Truck

From Popular Mechanics

In full Blade Runner fashion, Elon Musk revealed the Cybertruck, the long-awaited hauling machine.

True to his word, the truck really looks like nothing else. With sharp, angular lines and a decidedly futuristic design. The chassis is constructed with stainless steel that's able to withstand sledge hammer (demonstrated on stage) and even 9mm bullet. Musk says it's made from the same steel used on SpaceX's Starship rocket.

The big news is the truck will come in three ranges 250 miles, 300 miles, and an astonishing 500 miles per charge. The truck will range from $39,900 to $69,900.

Other features and specs include:



adaptable air suspension

tows 14,000 lbs

0-60 in 2.9 seconds

1/4 mile in 10.8 seconds

Autopilot

Updating...

