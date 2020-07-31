Meet Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, 2 'badass' astronauts, engineers, and dads who are flying SpaceX's Crew Dragon back to Earth this weekend

NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken were the first people SpaceX launched into orbit.

SpaceX

SpaceX made history in May when it launched two people to space in SpaceX's Crew Dragon, the company's first crew since Elon Musk founded the rocket company 18 years ago.

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley have spent two months on the International Space Station and are scheduled to come home on Sunday, August 2.

Both men are military test pilots, engineers, and members of the same NASA astronaut class. They flew on two space-shuttle missions. They each also married a fellow astronaut and have a son.

Fellow astronauts describe Behnken and Hurley as deceptively intelligent and say they'd fly with either or both of them in a moment.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

The ways NASA's astronaut office picks a crew from the members of its esteemed corps is something of a mystery.

But with the space agency's 2018 selection of Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to fly SpaceX's Crew Dragon spaceship, the process seems obvious in hindsight.

Each man graduated from the same crop of astronaut candidates in 2000. Each is an engineer and flew military aircraft. Each has flown to space three times aboard a space shuttle. Each married a fellow astronaut who has journeyed to space and fathered a son with her. Each spent years working with SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk in 2002, to perfect the commercial spaceship they successfully rode to orbit.

And both shared the aspiration of every test pilot turned astronaut: the freak opportunity to fly a brand-new bird.

"If you gave us one thing that we could have put on our list of dream jobs that we would have gotten to have someday, it would have been to be aboard a new spacecraft and conduct a test mission," Behnken told reporters on May 20, before SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launched him and Hurley into orbit.

Since that launch, Behnken and Hurley have been living and conducting research on the International Space Station (ISS). They're slated to return to Earth on Sunday, a journey that involves a dangerous, fiery fall culminating in a splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean.

A high-stakes resurrection, 9 years in the making

Cape Canaveral, Florida, as SpaceX's Crew Dragon spaceship and Falcon 9 rocket awaited launch in May 2020. More

SpaceX via Twitter

The space shuttle Atlantis — the last flown by NASA — seen as it approached the International Space Station with its payload bay doors open on July 10, 2011. More

NASA

Prior to launching Behnken and Hurley, SpaceX had launched 85 orbital-class Falcon 9 rockets but had never flown a human being. NASA, meanwhile, flew its last space shuttle in July 2011. Since then, it has had no means to reach orbit except by paying Russia for seats aboard its Soyuz spacecraft.

What led to Behnken and Hurley's SpaceX mission, called Demo-2, is a roughly $8 billion, 10-year public-private effort called the Commercial Crew Program. NASA awarded SpaceX about $3.14 billion of that to develop, build, and fly Crew Dragon.

The joining of forces was designed to help both entities overcome the obstacles to their own success. NASA got to groom the rocket company into a reliable commercial spaceflight provider that can sell the agency tickets to orbit for its astronauts. SpaceX, for its part, is now poised to finish the program with a human-rated spacecraft that will permit it to break open a new era of commercial spaceflight.

"Unfortunately we're in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Our country has been through a lot. But this is a unique moment where all of America can take a moment and look at our country do something stunning again, and that is launch American astronauts on American rockets from American soil," Jim Bridenstine, NASA's administrator, said in May ahead of the launch. "We're transforming how we do spaceflight in general."

Essential to that transformation are the two people proving the gambit actually works.

SpaceX: They're 'badass' pilots, astronauts, and dads

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley arriving at the Kennedy Space Center on May 20, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. More