Meet Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. coronavirus point man who helped save the world from AIDS

WASHINGTON — He knew at once that something was amiss. “Five young men, all active homosexuals, were treated for biopsy-confirmed Pneumocystis carinii pneumonia at three different hospitals in Los Angeles, California. Two of the patients died,” read the opening of the now infamous Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for June 5, 1981.

“I started to get goose pimples,” Dr. Anthony S. Fauci would later recall. Then a young epidemiologist with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which he now directs, Fauci grasped well before many of his peers that HIV/AIDS, which would kill all five of the men in Los Angeles, was going to kill many more. And even as many in the Reagan administration downplayed the disease as a “gay cancer” that did not deserve the attention of the medical establishment, Fauci understood with tragic clarity that HIV/AIDS was not going to discriminate over its victims.

“I became more convinced that we were dealing with something that was going to be a disaster for society,” he said in a National Institutes of Health oral history of the AIDS/HIV epidemic. Back then, Fauci was known for an intense schedule of 16 hour days, broken up by a 7-mile run at lunchtime.

“If everyone in the world were like Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, there would be no need for Prozac,” the New York Times wrote of him in 1994. “By any sensible reckoning, the man should be wilting around the edges.”

Now 79 years old, Fauci still has not wilted. And, as he told Yahoo News in a recent interview, he is working up to 19 hours a day. The target is no longer HIV/AIDS, which, thanks to efforts by him and his colleagues, is now a manageable condition. The new adversary is COVID-19, a disease that has sickened nearly 200,000 people around the world.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. (Leah Millis/Reuters) More

And, yes, he still runs, though his distance has halved to 3.5 miles daily. “It’s kind of tough to fit a run in,” he lamented in a conversation shortly after he’d stood next to President Trump at yet another harrowing White House coronavirus task force briefing. “But hopefully we'll change that, and sometime soon we’ll get back to some normality where I can exercise the way I like to exercise.”

His own regimen aside, Fauci reminds people that even with schools and businesses closed, and Americans asked to refrain from congregating in groups of greater than 10, outdoor exercise is a good way to weather the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s not only safe,” he says. “It’s healthy.”

To be sure, his new adversary bears little resemblance to his old one.

COVID-19, a respiratory infection caused by a previously unknown coronavirus, is not nearly as deadly as AIDS, which killed 32 million people around the world. So far, the coronavirus has killed about 8,000 since emerging in China last December.

And though there have been some instances of xenophobia toward people of Chinese descent, there has been nothing like the sustained prejudice experienced by members of the LGBT community during the AIDS crisis.

There are similarities, however, the foremost among them a sense of urgency that Fauci is desperate to convey. “If you don’t recognize that you’re dealing with a spreading infection and you don’t put all of your resources and your forces into preventing infections, you could wind up with a large number of people infected.”

To underscore that urgency, Fauci has eagerly given interviews to media outlets, one of the few figures in public life who can appear on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and Sean Hannity’s primetime program on Fox News without squandering even slightly his credibility. In the latter appearance, he chided Hannity for comparing the coronavirus to the flu, vowing to give his audience “an accurate idea about what goes on.”