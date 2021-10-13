Meet the DraftKings of LatAm: Codere Online, DD3 Acquisition Corp. CEO in Fireside Chat Thursday

IPO Edge
·2 min read

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat with Codere Online and DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: DDMX) on Thursday, October 14 at 2pm EDT to discuss opportunities in the Latin American online gaming and sports betting market, the benefits of Codere Online’s relationship with Codere Group, and the company’s plans for growth and development following the business combination with DD3 Acquisition. The live event will feature Codere Online Managing Director Moshe Edree and DD3 Acquisition CEO Martin Werner joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks in a moderated video session lasting approximately 60 minutes and including a Q&A with the audience.

To register, CLICK HERE

Codere Online is a leading online gaming and sports betting operator in Latin America with a unique omnichannel strategy that seeks to attract a loyal, engaged and high-value customer base aimed at driving growth and enhanced profitability. The company launched in 2014 as a part of the international gaming operator Codere Group, offering online sports betting and online casino through its state-of-the art websites and mobile applications.

Messrs. Edree and Werner will discuss:

  • The Latin American online gaming and sports betting market opportunity

  • Relationship with Codere and its benefits

  • Product development, sponsorships, and geographic growth opportunities

About the Speakers:

Moshe Edree has 17+ years of experience in senior growth and operations roles at leading operators such as Ladbrokes and PartyGaming. He previously held Board /advisor roles with NetPlay, IGlobal Media Israel, William Hill, Bwin.Party, Playtech, SafeCharge, and others.

Martin Werner worked at Goldman Sachs for 16 years (2000 – 2016) prior to founding DD3 Capital Partners, becoming a Managing Director in 2000 and a Partner in 2006. He was Co-Head of the Investment Banking Division for Latin America and the Country Head of the Mexico office. Prior to his time with Goldman Sachs, Mr. Werner served in the Mexican Treasury Department as the General Director of Public Credit from 1995 to 1997, and as Deputy Minister from 1997 to 1999. Among his numerous activities, he was in charge of restructuring Mexico´s public debt after the financial crisis of 1994 and 1995. Mr. Werner holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM) and a Ph.D. in Economics from Yale University.

Contact:

Jarrett Banks, Editor-at-Large

jb@capmarketsmedia.com

Twitter: @IPOEdge

Instagram: @IPOEdge

