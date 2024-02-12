Meet Eastern Shore's newest millionaire, this week's huge Maryland Lottery winner

One Eastern Shore player has 5 million reasons to cheer after winning a huge prize in the Maryland Lottery, leading a trio of big Shore winners this week.

$5 million winner in Maryland Lottery 'now set for retirement'

The $5 million prize in the 50 Years! game was won by Troy Deneau of Dorchester, with a ticket purchased at the Dash In at 7201 Main St. in Willards. Deneau was the state's second $5 million top-prize winner in the game.

“We are very grateful for this win,” said Deneau as he and his wife, Rachel, came to Maryland Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize.

Troy Deneau and his wife, Rachel, of Dorchester County are all smiles after he won the second of three $5 million top prizes in the Maryland Lottery's 50 Years! scratch-off game.

Deneau said he's a "super fan" of the 50 Years! game, which arrived in stores with three $5 million top prizes on Feb. 20, 2023, as part of the Maryland Lottery’s 50th anniversary celebration. He said it is the only lottery game he currently plays, and he’s been on a hot streak, too, also winning $100, $200 and $10,000 on different 50 Years! instant tickets.

Shop local for Valentine's Day gifts: Shop local and fall in love with five, small Eastern Shore businesses this Valentine's Day

Third ticket is the charm for big Eastern Shore Maryland Lottery winner

On the lucky day he visited the Dash In in Willards, Deneau purchased three 50 Years! instant tickets that day. He won $75 on the first scratch-off, had no luck on the second instant ticket and found the game’s second $5 million top prize on the third scratch-off.

“I am now set for retirement,” he said with a big smile.

The 56-year-old is a small business owner, operating a fire-protection company. He worked for the company for decades before transitioning to ownership eight years ago. Although he was thinking about retiring after his win, Deneau said he decided to stay with his company.

“At first, I said ‘I’m done,’ but we have been too dedicated to this company for 30 years to walk away,” he said.

The Dash In store will receive a $5,000 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the $5 million top-prize winning scratch-off.

Chesapeake Shipbulding update: Get a look inside new Chesapeake Shipbuilding office building, and how it came together

Eastern Shore has two other big Maryland Lottery winners

Though the week's biggest winner by far, Deneau wasn't the only Eastern Shore player to claim big prizes in the most recent Maryland Lottery announcement.

A $50,000-winning Pick 5 ticket was sold Feb. 9 at Crisfield Oceanic, 55 Richardson Ave., Crisfield (unclaimed as of Feb. 12.) And a $18,570-winning Racetrax was sold Feb. 6 at North Salisbury Exxon, 2403 North Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury (claimed.)

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Eastern Shore player strikes it rich with $5 million lottery prize