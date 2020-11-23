Meet the Entrepreneur Who’s Ushering in a New Generation of Urban Fertility

Adam Hanft
·14 min read

I met Avi Telyas more than 20 years ago, when his manufacturing business, Bayside Controls, was a client of my advertising agency. We were a consumer agency—I had no idea what electromechanical automation subsystems were. To be honest, I never really understood it, but was able to fake it to make it. There was something pure and incendiary about Avi’s entrepreneurial energy that I felt would eventually transcend precision manufacturing.

Years later, I was proved right. Avi and I reconnected, and I’m now advising Makerhoods, his wildly bold yet inarguably intuitive approach to urban transformation.

Avi Telyas

Q: Some of us remember that President George H.W. Bush famously said he wasn’t into the “vision thing.” It’s fair to say you’re deep into its thingness. How would you describe what you are trying to accomplish with Makerhoods?

A: My goal is to make it far easier for urban entrepreneurs to start and operate a business. It’s that simple. I want them to be able to steadily climb up the economic ladder, build wealth for their families and join the middle class.

Related The Future of Cities: Economic Recovery With Better Nature Coexistence

Sounds noble. But we’ve heard that before. What’s different?

Makerhoods is an innovative concept based on the historically validated “live above the store” model, which served to lift so many families into the middle class from the late 19th century into mid-20th century America. I like to say that Makerhoods is a pre-industrial solution to post-industrial misery. We’re bringing it back with some new layers for a new era. For around $1,800 a month, a family can rent an apartment—as well as the shop below. It’s a complete work-life ecosystem. We’re also supporting these microbusinesses with online tools and hands-on training, so they can acquire basic business skills. We also offer spaces for light manufacturing. Plus, we’ve built an ecommerce marketplace to expand their reach. It’s all part of driving revenue and success.

Rendering courtesy of Makerhoods

Do people have trouble grasping this? You’re weaving together a number of parallel economic development threads into a single strand of yarn, correct?

It takes more than a single soundbite to get to the famous aha moment! But once people get it, they are blown away. And you’re right, Makerhoods straddles many worlds: real estate and economic development; urban planning and design; microenterprise; and digital systems and tools. It’s a mouthful, not exactly the “single focus” mantra taught at business schools. But when you are trying to impact people’s lives, you must think of the whole person—and then devise broadly effective solutions that amplify positive impact. To be blunt, what’s the use of a single-point focus on creating a terrific school, if a child must navigate dangerous streets to get there?

Is a “maker” just another word for entrepreneur, in your lexicon?

Not at all. We are not interested in those starting digital businesses, or those raising money from traditional venture capital, or those who graduated from a fancy-pants MBA program. There’s enough support for them. For us, anyone who manufactures the products they sell is a maker. She may design a dress, or a greeting card, or make ceramic tableware—and then sell the merchandise online or in their shops.

The direct connection between the maker and their production is central, then.

Related How Businesses Can Make Positive Contributions to Right Climate Change

Absolutely. Modern software and machinery—which I know about from a previous business I ran—have reduced the scale that makes such endeavors economically feasible and has given rise to a tremendous growth in these small-scale manufacturers or makers. The affordability of 3D printing is just one example of an enabler of the maker economy, but there are many others.

So, all makers are entrepreneurs, but not all entrepreneurs are makers.

I’ll remember that one!

Did you call it it Makerhoods because it’s a new kind of “neighborhood”?

I want to converge the best of then and now. Nostalgic it is, but the mentoring technology and the ability of the internet to make even the tiniest of businesses scale rapidly is amazing. The chance to see your shoes being manufactured, or your cabinets being built next-door, might be nostalgic, but in the age of virtual, no-contact commerce, it’s a welcome touch of human closeness

Rendering courtesy of Makerhoods

I want to dig in some more about how Makerhoods is different than traditional approaches to fixing intractable issues of economic mobility, but first I want our readers to hear about the mountains you’ve moved in Newark, New Jersey.

Oy. You are forcing me to relive an arduous path.

Does it get less painful every time you tell it?

Not yet. But let me start at the beginning. About 10 years ago—having sold my business—I was at a crossroads and casting about for my next venture. I had always been an entrepreneur, so getting a “job” was out of the question. I was categorically un-hirable. So I decided to pursue a path that could also affect the lives of others in a meaningful way, while still being lucrative.

Doing well by doing good.

Yes, but how? I wanted something that would involve manufacturing, which I love. I bought my first business while still in my dorm room at Harvard. It was a small-scale manufacturing company. I was also drawn to the relationship between the urban environment and creating prosperity, based on my life experience. My family didn’t come here in the early part of the last century, as millions did, but in the late 1960s, from Israel. But I knew the history of immigrants, and I wondered why it had become so difficult for people to replicate their path to middle class status. Pictures of the pushcarts and shops on the Lower East Side were swimming in my head, and I asked myself: “Can we capture that intimacy between working and living that created so many ladders of opportunity?” From those musings, came Makerhoods—a 21st century, affordable live work community.

Related How Family-Owned Businesses Can Thrive in a Time of Crisis

There’s your business-school pitch right there! So, what happened after those musings?

Edison was right, the inspiration was the easy part. Given that I had no experience in urban transformation, I had to establish some personal credibility. I networked, made some speeches and gave a TEDx talk. Much to my surprise, I started getting calls from various mayors inviting me to talk. But it was a long road from initial intrigue. I had to convince city mayors to let me build, and that ran up against conventional zoning, which was designed to do the opposite of our mission; they separated living and working. I had to explain what a “maker” is, I was literally taking city planners back 100 years

What about the capital side?

I had to convince lenders to fund an “unproven” concept. It was a painful Catch-22. Lenders wanted approval; cities wanted to know I had the money. My first project was in Newark—with a vision to transform the historic Krueger-Scott Mansion into our first living, breathing Makerhoods.

You chose a building with a rich history, but like many once-grand urban landmarks, it had slid into entropic decline.

The mansion is on the National Register, it had been built for a beer magnate, sold to Louise Scott, who was said to be New Jersey’s first black, female millionaire. She ran a beauty school on the first floor and lived above it. Fun fact: It is said that the building had the first private elevator in the state.

You’ve closed the live-above-the-store loop with brilliant symmetry.

Karma! Louise died in 1982, and ownership passed to the city of Newark. Where it remained until Makerhoods liberated it. And it was a long process to bring it back to live, five years from the first meeting to groundbreaking. You can imagine the layers of bureaucracy! Mayor Ras Baraka and the people in government were great, it’s just that the process did not contemplate something as innovative as Makerhoods. I had to work with them to rewrite zoning laws. But we made it and are planning to open in December of 2021.

Going to back to funding side, how did you raise the money?

It’s better to ask where didn’t I raise money? I looked into every possible pocket—municipalities, for-profit companies and NGOs. Beyond the bank of Avi, I secured funding from HUD, the State of New Jersey, the City of Newark, the Local Initiative Support Corporation (LISC), New Jersey Community Capital (NJCC), Wells Fargo and Prudential Life Insurance Company. Our closing calls may have been a record; 31 lawyers were involved (and you know how hard it is to put a lawyer on mute). Building this capital stack was one of the most difficult things I ever did—and credit goes to all these bankers and community lenders. They stayed the course for two-plus years, even during COVID, as we fought to close the transaction in the face of terrific uncertainty. Even as all investors were reassessing their exposure, they recognized the long overdue obligation of fulfilling our mission.

Related The 25 Most Resilient US Cities of 2020

Baltimore&#39;s Inner Harbor
Baltimore's Inner Harbor

Let’s going back to our earlier conversations about well-intentioned but failed programs of the past.

We’ve been trying to fix social messes [like] this since Johnson’s war on poverty in the ‘60s. By some accounts, we poured over $23 trillion dollars into the effort, and the poverty rate has not budged until just this year, in any meaningful way. There are still 45 million Americans living at or below the poverty level. Not acceptable.

The “war” metaphor presumes a single enemy. When I think of your approach, versus the top-down, destroy-the-villain model, I would describe it more holistically, as putting the individual at the center of the solution—a personal, intimate, one-to-one solution.

That’s a good description. These are first-generation entrepreneurs who have no experience, no business training, no personal networks and no social capital. They need a lot. Here’s an example: Back in February, our VP of growth, Kristen Lopez, sat down with one of our makers who creates lovely gift cards. She was selling $2,000 a month. As part of our hands-on mentoring, Kristen worked out a plan to more than triple her business. Our maker gasped at the outrageousness of the dream. Well, guess what? She is now selling $20,000 worth of merchandise a month—and growing.

That’s through a combination of her retail operation and your Makerhoods ecommerce platform. Is that platform similar to Etsy?

Yes and no. It’s true that we have an online marketplace to showcase our makers’ products and tell their stories. But the similarities end there. We work personally with each maker to create a plan with measurable outcomes, and a proprietary mentoring methodology we call the Business Bullseye. It integrates the key functional areas of a business, like finance, marketing and operations. Equally important is the training in-personal initiative. Many first-time makers were never exposed to an entrepreneurial lifestyle, had no relevant dinner table conversation to absorb, and must learn the mindsets of resiliency, of proactive and persistent behaviors that are crucial to success as actual business skills. Learn to earn, we say.

And you believe this approach can enable Makerhoods to make rapid and profound changes, not baby steps…fair to say?

Yes, we can make dramatic changes in the lives of our maker clients, but not always in the most obvious way. Not every business will succeed, but I believe every person will succeed. Many of our makers are first-time entrepreneurs, this is their first foray into self-employment and whether this business works or not, they will learn, they will acquire skills and, most important, they will be role models for those in the community. Especially the young people.

What are your thoughts on the gentrification debate and where Makerhoods fits?

Think you can have both—new residents and success for original residents. It is the basic essence of employment-oriented development, or EOD.

EOD puts less of a focus on affordable housing?

There are better ways to positively impact a community. Take for example the Mott Haven renewal project in the South Bronx. Developers are being awarded variances for height and density in exchange for 20 percent affordable housing. I get it, we need affordable housing. However, imagine if NYC mandated that developers offer all of the commercial spaces within their buildings—and some more beyond that—at affordable rates to local micro-entrepreneurs. That would create a true win-win situation. The extra dollars brought into the community would be earned by Maria’s Espresso Bar and not Starbucks, by Eddie’s sandwich shop and not Subway and, most poignantly, by Lucy’s general store and not Dollar General. These income flows would go to local residents, so they can live in the very buildings which they initially feared. Cities have focused on housing for too long. It’s time to focus on jobs.

Related Greening the C-Suite

Let’s turn to the impact of COVID-19. You’ve seen the data about hundreds of thousands of people fleeing cities, COVID refugees. Long-term, or even mid-term, are you optimistic or pessimistic about the future of cities?

It depends on whose future you are referring to. Aristotle said, “The city-state comes into being for the sake of living, but it exists for the sake of living ‘well.’”

The well-to-do will continue to enjoy the many layered cultural treasures of cities; the current COVID reassessment can inspire us to rethink who the city is for. We must rebuild with the least fortunate in mind, not by forcing affordability alone—or zoning neighborhoods into a slow death—but by re-designing cities to offer opportunity for self-employment through affordable living and affordable commercial space. I want working families to live among the affluent in a symbiotic economic and social relationship that fosters social cohesion. So yes, I am optimistic because we have a chance to not just respond to the coronavirus, but to the inequality virus as well.

You want a new generation of urban fertility.

I love engineered ferment. Local government must create a much larger inventory of affordable commercial space for aspiring entrepreneurs. It is only by nurturing this primordial soup of hustlers that new companies and a new generation of wealth can be birthed.

Were you influenced or inspired by any individuals—say Jane Jacobs or Lewis Mumford?

Neither. Without casting aspersions on those who were focused on the human scale of cities, my urban planning hero is Patrick Geddes. He was the designer/planner of my hometown of Tel Aviv, a world heritage city with over 4,000 original Bauhaus buildings. He created a walkable, though highly dense, city with dynamic opportunities for commerce, civic pride, green spaces on every block and, above all, a priority on the health and happiness of all residents.

Tell me about the specific neighborhood you grew up in. Are you trying to replicate it or reinvent it or run from it?

I grew up in one of the poorest slums of Tel Aviv. We lived above a cabinet maker’s shop. We had sawdust in our laundry and, many nights, in our dinners. I was literally in the middle of a tiny industrial park, filled with random, small sale artisans from metal-working shop to a potato chip factory. So no, I am not running away from it. I am embracing it, just with better plumbing.

Related COVID-19 Will Make Face-to-Face Conferences a Luxury Experience

Do you think the next generation of urban mayors and municipal leadership will be more open to your ideas?

I get calls constantly from local leaders who want us to create Makerhoods in their towns. They finally recognize we can use urban land in the true service of their residents and boost employment and incomes at the same time. I saw a study that said 15 percent of the developed land in America is either vacant or abandoned. Just think of Detroit, Baltimore, North Philadelphia. There are so many assets there not being used properly. Think of the underutilization of our workforce.

What cities do you have in mind for the next few Makerhoods?

Our next project is in Paterson, New Jersey, America’s first maker community, and we have a few more in the pipeline.

Any last words to close us out?

Cities are infinitely flexible organisms. We just have to push hard enough to make them bend toward the future.

The post Meet the Entrepreneur Who’s Ushering in a New Generation of Urban Fertility appeared first on Worth.

Latest Stories

  • Republican lawmaker calls for Kyle Rittenhouse, who is on trial for murder, to be elected to Congress

    Anthony Sabatini’s comment sparks demands for his resignation

  • Senator Portman Says No Evidence of Widespread Voter Fraud, Calls on Trump to Cooperate with Biden Transition

    Senator Rob Portman said Monday that he sees no evidence of voter fraud sufficient to overturn Joe Biden's presidential victory and called on the Trump administration to begin cooperating with the former vice president's transition team."I have supported the Trump campaign’s right to count every lawful vote, request state recounts and pursue lawsuits regarding election fraud or other irregularities," Portman wrote in an op-ed published Monday in the Cincinnati Enquirer.The Ohio Republican said there were "instances of fraud and irregularities in this election, as there have been in every election," and while it is good that such wrongdoing has been exposed, "there is no evidence as of now of any widespread fraud or irregularities that would change the result in any state."Portman, who served as a co-chair of the Trump campaign in Ohio, said he voted for the incumbent and believes Trump's policies would be better for Ohio and the country."But I also believe that there is no more sacred constitutional process in our great democracy than the orderly transfer of power after a presidential election. It is now time to expeditiously resolve any outstanding questions and move forward," the senator wrote.Portman also called on the administration to begin cooperating with Biden's transition team, which the General Services Administration, the agency responsible for overseeing a presidential transition, has been stonewalling since the election. The transition preparations involve the administration releasing millions of dollars to the Biden team and providing access to federal agencies and office space in Washington.Biden should also be granted intelligence briefings and briefings on the coronavirus vaccine distribution plan, Portman recommended. Biden has said he is currently not receiving the daily classified briefing on security threats that a president-elect is typically given."In the likely event that Joe Biden becomes our next president, it is in the national interest that the transition is seamless," Portman said.Portman is the latest of a growing group of Republican senators who have called on the administration to accept the election results as Trump's legal team suffers defeats in battleground states that were called for Biden and the December 8 "safe harbor" deadline for states to certify their electors approaches.Senator Mitt Romney last week criticized one of Trump’s recent strategies to overturn the election results that relies on appealing to Republican legislators in swing states to appoint loyal electors in defiance of the election results. Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse, another Republican critical of Trump’s approach, urged the public to tune out the noise and look at the actual claims the president’s lawyers have made, which do not include widespread fraud.

  • Trump supporter who ‘forcefully exhaled’ on protesters faces charges, Virginia cops say

    The incident was caught on video.

  • White House vaccine czar expects kids will receive coronavirus vaccine by middle of 2021

    There's a growing likelihood that the first round of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine will be rolled out in just a few weeks. If and when that happens, only high priority groups, like health care workers, are expected to have access. Theoretically, the pool will grow over time, but children will probably have to wait a while. That's partly because younger people, though far from invulnerable to COVID-19, are less susceptible to severe cases, but it also has to do with the fact that the youngest people to receive Pfizer's candidate in trials were between 12 and 14 years old, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the White House vaccine czar, told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday.As things stand, there's no data about the vaccine's efficacy or safety for younger children, but Slaoui says the plan is to run trials at an expedited pace over the coming months, first with younger adolescents, then toddlers, and, finally, infants. If that goes well, Slaoui, expects most kids will be able to get vaccinated by the middle of next year, though infants may not be approved until the end of 2021. > Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the White House vaccine czar, tells @jaketapper that he expects children will be able to receive a coronavirus vaccine some time in the middle of next year. "We need to run those clinical trials on an expedited basis." CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/WlOUxKA3RN> > -- State of the Union (@CNNSotu) November 22, 2020More stories from theweek.com There's a very simple, extremely plausible reason Trump won't admit Biden won I was wrong about Mitt Romney Biden is stealing the spotlight. Trump can't stand it.

  • Iowa congressman notorious for racist remarks asks Kamala Harris if she was descended from slave owners

    Outgoing Republican Steve King has long history of offensive remarks

  • Biden team is reportedly pushing congressional Democrats to strike an immediate stimulus deal with Republicans to stave off a renewed recession

    The surge in virus cases is causing another wave of restrictions and closures that experts say could damage the economic recovery.

  • Clever’s 2020 Gift Guide Is Here and It Just Wants You to Have a Nice Time

    We rounded up a mix of gifts that help others, keep folks healthy, and add a little something-something to the home&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump campaign demands second Georgia recount after judge's dismissal of Pennsylvania challenge

    Undaunted by a Pennsylvania judge's withering dismissal of a plea to discount millions of mail-in votes, the Trump campaign turned its attention to another battleground state and demanded a second recount in Georgia. The move was the latest shot in a salvo of legal cases with Donald Trump still showing no sign of accepting that he lost the election. On Monday Michigan's four-member Elections board is due to meet to ratify their results, with one of the two Republicans indicating he could vote against doing so. The demand for a Georgia recount came hours after Judge Matthew Brann described the challenge to the Pennsylvania result as without merit. Alleging irregularities in the way ballots were treated across the state, the Trump campaign had asked the court to prevent millions of mail-in ballots being counted.

  • 'He's irreplaceable': 21-year-old leader of Breonna Taylor protests killed in shooting, family says

    Hamza "Travis" Nagdy, a young protest leader during Louisville's movement for racial justice in 2020, was killed in a shooting, his family says.

  • Gavin Newsom and family quarantine following COVID-19 exposure

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and his family will quarantine for 14 days following an exposure to COVID-19. Newsom on Twitter said that three of his children were recently "exposed to an officer from the California Highway Patrol who had tested positive for COVID-19." The California Highway Patrol provides the governor and his family with security, according to the Los Angeles Times.Newsom said he and his wife had "no direct interaction with the officer" who tested positive for COVID-19, and his "entire family tested negative" for the coronavirus on Sunday. "However, consistent with local guidance, we will be quarantining for 14 days," Newsom said.The governor's office previously announced on Friday that one of Newsom's children would be quarantining after a classmate tested positive for COVID-19, the Los Angeles Times reports.News of Newsom's COVID-19 quarantine comes after the governor recently received criticism for attending a birthday party amid the pandemic. He apologized and called his decision to attend the party a "bad mistake," admitting, "The spirit of what I'm preaching all the time was contradicted. I need to preach and practice, not just preach." More stories from theweek.com There's a very simple, extremely plausible reason Trump won't admit Biden won I was wrong about Mitt Romney Biden is stealing the spotlight. Trump can't stand it.

  • Mexico denies deal made to nab capo in return for ex-defense minister

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday denied that Mexico had agreed to capture a cartel leader for the United States in order to secure the return of ex-defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos from U.S. custody. Reuters reported last week that Mexico agreed with U.S. Attorney General William Barr to seek the arrest of a high-level Mexican drug cartel leader as part of a deal to get U.S. drug trafficking charges against Cienfuegos dropped. "There is no deal in the shadows," Lopez Obrador said at his regular news conference, referring to the Reuters story as well as other media reports that Mexico had threatened to expel U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents over Cienfuegos' arrest.

  • Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a candidate in the Georgia runoff, tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining

    Loeffler is currently campaigning in a high-stakes race that could determine control of the Senate at the start of President-elect Joe Biden's term.

  • Judge Finds the Fatal Flaw in Trump Campaign’s Pennsylvania Case

    A    federal court has thrown out the Trump campaign’s lawsuit in Pennsylvania, which challenged presumptive President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the commonwealth. In so doing, district judge Matthew Brann refused the campaign’s eleventh-hour attempt to file a new complaint that would have reinstated election fraud claims the Trump campaign had abandoned a few days earlier. (I outlined the lawsuit here, and explained the Trump campaign’s last-ditch effort to amend it here.)Judge Brann’s 37-page opinion sets forth a variety of reasons for dismissing the case. Most of them are directed toward the complaints of two individual plaintiffs — voters who claimed that their ballots had been improperly discounted. By contrast, the court found that the Trump campaign had no standing to sue, having posited no evidence that President Trump was harmed in any cognizable way by the manner in which the election was conducted in Pennsylvania.At bottom, though, the court found that the fatal flaw in the case is the one that we have repeatedly stressed: The mismatch between the harm alleged and the remedy sought.As the judge explained, even if one accepted the dubious premise that the two voters in question were improperly denied the right to vote while others similarly situated were not, the commensurate relief would be for their votes to be counted.That, however, was not the remedy they sought. Instead, supported by the Trump campaign, the two voters petitioned the court to stop Pennsylvania from certifying — on Monday as state law requires — the commonwealth’s election result, which had Biden winning by 83,000 votes. Brann countered:> Prohibiting certification of the election results would not reinstate the Individual Plaintiffs’ right to vote. It would simply deny more than 6.8 million [Pennsylvanians] their right to vote. “Standing is measured based on the theory of harm and the specific relief requested.” It is not “dispensed in gross: A plaintiff's remedy must be tailored to redress the plaintiff's particular injury.” Here, the answer to invalidated ballots is not to invalidate millions more. [Footnotes omitted.]As we detailed on Friday, the case was in a strange posture.In filing its original complaint on November 9, the Trump campaign claimed extensive vote fraud, relying mainly on the allegation that Republican poll-watchers had been denied a meaningful opportunity to observe the canvassing of ballots. But, as Brann notes (and we discussed here), on November 13, the federal appeals court for the Third Circuit (which has binding effect on Brann’s district court) issued its opinion in Bognet v. Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Though not directly connected to the campaign’s case, Bognet’s reasoning substantially undercut its claims.The campaign reacted by amending its complaint, reducing the case to the narrow claim that Trump voters’ equal-protection rights (and, derivatively, the campaign’s rights) had been violated by an allegedly skewed procedure: Mail-in voters in Biden-friendly counties had been permitted to cure defects in the ballots they’d submitted, while voters in Trump-friendly counties were not. Brann rejected this claim, accepting Pennsylvania’s argument that Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar had encouraged ballot curing all over the state. Thus the state government was not at fault if not all counties availed themselves of this opportunity.That is largely beside the point, though. Even if there had been a violation of the voters’ rights, the remedy would be to count their votes. Instead, as the court observed,> Plaintiffs seek to remedy the denial of their votes by invalidating the votes of millions of others. Rather than requesting that their votes be counted, they seek to discredit scores of other votes, but only for one race [i.e., the presidential race, not the other contests down-ballot]. This is simply not how the Constitution works. [Emphasis added.]Moreover:> Granting Paintiffs’ requested relief would necessarily require invalidating the ballots of every person who voted in Pennsylvania. Because this Court has no authority to take away the right to vote of even a single person, let along millions of citizens, it cannot grant Plaintiffs’ requested relief.Brann concluded that the Trump campaign had no standing to sue based, derivatively, on the harm alleged by the two voters, particularly after the Bognet ruling. He specifically rejected both of the campaign’s main equal-protection complaints: (1) that its poll-watchers were discriminatorily excluded from observing the canvass, and (2) that the opportunity for voters to cure defective ballots was deliberately done in counties the state knew to favor Biden.On the former, Brann held that this was not, as the Trump campaign maintained, an equal-protection issue. The campaign was not claiming that Trump observers were treated differently from Biden observers. On the latter, Brann concluded that the campaign was misinterpreting Bush v. Gore, and, in any event, was not claiming that Boockvar’s guidance on curing ballots differed from county to county.Most significantly, Brann denied the Trump campaign’s dilatory attempt to amend its complaint yet again late this past week, in order to reinstate claims from their original complaint, which they’d withdrawn last weekend. The court reasoned that this would “unduly delay resolution of the issues” in light of the fact that Monday, November 23, is the deadline for Pennsylvania counties to certify their election results to the state government — a necessary prelude to appointing the slate of electors who will cast the commonwealth’s Electoral College votes.In reaction to the ruling, the Trump campaign lawyers issued a statement asserting that, though they disagreed with the decision by “the Obama-appointed judge,” it was actually a boon to “our strategy to get expeditiously to the U.S. Supreme Court.”It is true that Brann was appointed by former President Barack Obama, but he is a Republican and Federalist Society member who was sponsored by the state’s Republican senator Pat Toomey — a common situation when a state’s two senators are from different parties, and an administration has to horse-trade on appointments.Trump lawyers added that the ruling denied them “the opportunity to present our evidence at a hearing.” They described that as “censorship” of “50 witnesses” who would have testified that state election officials denied the “independent review” required by Pennsylvania law. This is an apparent reference to the campaign’s claim that its poll-watchers were not given a meaningful opportunity to observe the canvass, which the lawyers say, “resulted in 682,777 ballots being cast illegally.” The campaign did not mention that it had dropped this charge from its original complaint. Nor did it allude to Brann’s conclusion that the allegation was not a cognizable equal-protection claim under federal law.The campaign says it will seek an expedited appeal to the Third Circuit — the tribunal that just decided the Bognet case, the precedent that appears to have induced the campaign to withdraw the claims it is now seeking to revive. In any event, it is anything but clear that the Supreme Court, which has thus far declined to act on Pennsylvania election-law claims relevant to the 2020 election, would agree to hear the campaign’s case — even assuming that the Third Circuit grants expedited appeal and, as even the campaign plainly expects, rules against the campaign.

  • China beat the coronavirus with science and strong public health measures, not just with authoritarianism

    I live in a democracy. But as Thanksgiving approaches, I find myself longing for the type of freedom I am seeing in China. People in China are able to move around freely right now. Many Americans may believe that the Chinese are able to enjoy this freedom because of China’s authoritarian regime. As a scholar of public health in China, I think the answers go beyond that.My research suggests that the control of the virus in China is not the result of authoritarian policy, but of a national prioritization of health. China learned a tough lesson with SARS, the first coronavirus pandemic of the 21st century. How China flattened its curveBarely less than a year ago, a novel coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China, with 80,000 cases identified within three months, killing 3,000 people. In late January 2020, the Chinese government decided to lock down this city of 11 million people. All transportation to and from the city was stopped. Officials further locked down several other cities in Hubei Province, eventually quarantining over 50 million people.By the beginning of April, the Chinese government limited the spread of the virus to the point where they felt comfortable opening up Wuhan once again. Seven months later, China has confirmed 9,100 additional cases and recorded 1,407 more deaths due to the coronavirus. People in China travel, eat in restaurants and go into theaters, and kids go to school without much concern for their health. Juxtapose that to what we are experiencing in the U.S. To date, we have confirmed over 11 million cases, with the last 1 million recorded in just the last one week alone. In September and October, friends from China sent me pictures of food from all over the country as they traveled around to visit friends and family for the mid-autumn festival and then the seven-day National Day vacation week. I envied them then and envy them even more now as Americans prepare and wonder how we will celebrate Thanksgiving this year. What China learned from SARSWe Americans are told that the freedoms Chinese now enjoy come at the expense of being subject to a set of draconian public health policies that can be instituted only by an authoritarian government. But they also have the experience of living through a similar epidemic.SARS broke out in November of 2002 and ended in May of 2003, and China was anything but prepared for its emergence. It didn’t have the public health infrastructure in place to detect or control such a disease, and initially decided to prioritize politics and economy over health by covering up the epidemic. This didn’t work with such a virulent disease that started spreading around the world. After being forced to come to terms with SARS, China’s leaders eventually did enforce quarantine in Beijing and canceled the week-long May Day holiday of 2003. This helped to end the pandemic within a few short months, with minimal impact. SARS infected approximately 8,000 worldwide and killed about 800, 65% of which occurred in China and Hong Kong. The Chinese government learned from SARS the important role public health plays in protecting the nation. Following SARS, the government improved training of public health professionals and developed one of the most sophisticated disease surveillance systems in the world. While caught off guard for this next big coronavirus outbreak in December 2019, the country quickly mobilized its resources to bring the epidemic almost to a halt inside its borders within three months. What can the US learn from China?Knowing that there were no safe or proven treatments or an effective vaccine, China relied on proven nonpharmaceutical interventions to conquer the epidemic. First and foremost was containing the virus through controlling the sources of infection and blocking transmission. This was accomplished through early detection (testing), isolation, treatment and tracing the close contacts of any infected individual. This strategy was aided by the three field hospitals (fancang) the government built to isolate patients with mild to moderate symptoms from their families. Strict quarantine measures were also central to preventing the spread of this epidemic, as it was with the SARS epidemic in 2003. This was paired with compulsory mask-wearing, promotion of personal hygiene (hand-washing, home disinfection, ventilation), self-monitoring of body temperature, universal compulsory stay-at-home orders for all residents, and universal symptom surveys conducted by community workers and volunteers. What else could the US have done to be prepared?SARS exposed serious weaknesses in China’s public health system and prompted its government to reinvent its public health system. COVID-19 has exposed similar shortcomings in the U.S. public health system. To date, however, the current administration has taken the exact opposite approach, devastating our public health system. The Trump administration made major cuts to the budgets of the National Institutes of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The last budget submitted by the Trump administration in February 2020, as the pandemic was beginning, called for an additional reduction of US$693 million to the CDC budget. This affected our ability to prepare for a pandemic outbreak. In the past, this preparation included international partnerships to help detect disease before it reached our shores. For example, the CDC built up partnerships with China following the SARS epidemic, to help contain the emergence of infectious disease coming from the region. At one point the CDC had 10 American experts working on the ground in China and 40 local Chinese staff, who mostly concentrated on infectious disease. Trump started slashing these positions shortly after taking office, and by the time COVID-19 broke out, those programs were whittled down to a skeleton staff of one or two. [Research into coronavirus and other news from science Subscribe to The Conversation’s new science newsletter.]The Declaration of Alma Ata guaranteed health for all, and not just health for people governed under a specific type of bureaucratic system. The U.S. has been, and can be, just as dedicated to protecting the health of its people as China under its authoritarian government. We demonstrated this during the Ebola epidemic, with the launch of a whole government effort coordinated by Ron Klain, who has been appointed White House chief of staff under President-elect Biden.This effort, which included a coordinated response with both African nations and China, improved preparedness within the U.S. and ultimately helped to save hundreds of thousands of lives around the world. A reduction in funding for our public health infrastructure, under the Trump administration, was a divestment in the health of the American people and should not have happened. A new administration that places public health at the helm, once again, will I hope prove to us that health is not just something that can be protected under an authoritarian government, but is in fact a right for all.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Elanah Uretsky, Brandeis University.Read more: * Poor US pandemic response will reverberate in health care politics for years, health scholars warn * Experts agree that Trump’s coronavirus response was poor, but the US was ill-prepared in the first placeElanah Uretsky does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is 'embarrassed' his GOP is helping Trump make the U.S. look like 'a banana republic'

    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is no longer sure Trump will "do the right thing" and acknowledge his loss to President-elect Joe Biden, but he's certain Biden will be sworn in Jan. 20, 2021, he told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday's State of the Union. Hogan, who has been critical of Trump, said he voted for the late President Ronald Reagan this year.Pressuring state legislators in Michigan and other states to "somehow change the outcome with electors was completely outrageous," Hogan said. "We used to go supervise elections around the world, and we were the most respected country with respect to elections. And now we're beginning to look like we're a banana republic. It's time for them to stop the nonsense. It gets more bizarre every single day, and frankly, I'm embarrassed that more people in the party aren't speaking up."> Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he is "embarrassed that more people in the party aren't speaking up" regarding President Trumps' refusal to concede https://t.co/2wEl0kWIoX CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/ht8v9oi0O5> > -- CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 22, 2020John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser, was also critical of both Trump and his Republican Party, but he did offer some advice to those Republican officials scared of Trump. "Look, for those who are worried about Trump's reaction, there's strength in numbers," he said. "The more who come out and say, 'He doesn't represent us, he is not following a Republican game plan here,' the safer they will be." > "The Republican Party is not going to be saved by hiding in a spider hole. We need all of our leaders to come out and say, 'the election is over.' We're not talking about an abstract right for Trump to use his legal remedies. We've past that," John Bolton says. CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/pUFsiFj7PC> > -- State of the Union (@CNNSotu) November 22, 2020More stories from theweek.com There's a very simple, extremely plausible reason Trump won't admit Biden won I was wrong about Mitt Romney Biden is stealing the spotlight. Trump can't stand it.

  • Wisconsin police arrest 15-year-old boy for Mayfair Mall shooting, say 'bullets started flying' during altercation

    While witnesses described the shooter as a white man in his 20s or 30s, Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber said the suspect is an Hispanic teenager.

  • AstraZeneca vaccine by the University of Oxford is said to be '90% effective'

    AstraZeneca said Monday that late-stage trials showed that its COVID-19 vaccine with Oxford University was up to 90% effective in preventing disease.

  • Wong, Chow and Lam: Three young Hong Kong activists facing jail

    Three prominent Hong Kong activists are facing jail after pleading guilty on Monday to inciting an "illegal assembly" outside the city's main police station during last year's huge pro-democracy protests.

  • White House plans holiday party as Americans urged to stay home

    The White House plans to hold an indoor holiday reception next week just days after Thanksgiving despite ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at the compound, and against the advice of its own advisers who are urging Americans to sacrifice their normal holiday gatherings to curb the spread of the virus. First lady Melania Trump is hosting a Nov. 30 "holiday reception" at the White House, according to an invitation obtained by ABC News. Representatives for the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

  • Israel's Netanyahu reportedly flew to Saudi Arabia for a secret meeting with the crown prince, Pompeo

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took a private jet to Neom, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday for a secret meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Israeli media and The Wall Street Journal report. Two Saudi government advisers tell the Journal that in their first known face-to-face meeting, Netanyahu and bin Salman discussed Iran and normalizing relations, but no substantial agreements were reached. Yossi Cohen, the director of Israeli spy agency Mossad, was also on the trip, Israel's Army Radio reports.Flight data showed a Gulfstream IV private jet Netanyahu likes to use traveling from Tel Aviv to Neom, a Saudi resort city being developed on the Red Sea.> MBS and Pompeo were at NEOM at the time. https://t.co/bc2H4hETk8> > — avi scharf (@avischarf) November 23, 2020"Pompeo traveled with an American press pool on his trip throughout the Mideast, but left them at the Neom airport when he went into his visit with the crown prince," The Associated Press reports. The Trump administration has recently helped broker deals to normalize relations between Israel and several Gulf Arab states, including Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates. and Sudan. "Saudi Arabia is seen as the ultimate prize in the high-stakes diplomatic campaign," the Journal notes."The Saudi government, under the direction of King Salman, has so far balked at formal ties with Israel so long as its conflict with the Palestinians remained unresolved," the Journal reports. "But Saudi Arabia's king has been at odds with his son, Prince Mohammed, over embracing the Jewish state. The king is a longtime supporter of the Arab boycott of Israel and the Palestinians' demand for an independent state, while the prince wants to move past what he sees as an intractable conflict to join with Israel in business and align against Iran."Benny Gantz, Israel's alternate prime minister under a power-sharing agreement with Netanyahu, and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi were in the dark about the meeting, Haaretz reports. "Israel has long had clandestine ties to Gulf Arab states that have strengthened in recent years as they have confronted a shared threat in Iran," AP adds.More stories from theweek.com There's a very simple, extremely plausible reason Trump won't admit Biden won I was wrong about Mitt Romney Biden is stealing the spotlight. Trump can't stand it.