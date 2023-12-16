Meet Fawn, a 13-pound fireball of energy and a serious cuddle bug

Preview all of the adoptable pets at www.spcaflorida.org. To meet or adopt a pet located at SPCA Florida, stop by the Adoption Center Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prior to adoption all pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and come with a month of flea and heartworm prevention. For questions, contact SPCA Florida’s Adoption Center at 863-577-4615 or adopt@spcaflorida.org.

Fawn

Gender: Male

Age: 6 months

Weight: 13 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Med/Large Mixed Breed Brown

Orphaned Since: Dec. 2

Adoption Fee: $350

Fawn is a 6-month-old light brown cutie with drooping little ears. He’s still just a puppy with lots of energy. And he’s a huge cuddle bug for his small size. But don’t let that fool you. He might grow up to be a big boy. He’s great with other dogs. He’s been given a clean bill of health, so the only things he requires are a nice cozy home, love, food and training. Yes, he will need training so that he can grow up to be the best dog ever. For more information, go to www.spcaflorida.org.

Sally Sue

Gender: Female

Age: 1 year

Weight: 25 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Small Mixed Breed Brown

Orphaned Since: Dec. 2

Adoption Fee: $350

Meet Sally Sue, a sweet, social girl who will wiggle her way into your heart in no time. She is the perfect size -- big enough to join you on a nightly walk, but small enough to cuddle with you on the couch afterward. She loves affection and spending time with people. She walks well on a leash and keeps her kennel clean. She had some bad teeth extracted, but that does not have any impact on her health or happiness. She eats perfectly fine. This little girl is just needing a great home with a loving family. You can come to meet her at SPCA Florida. For more information, please visit www.spcaflorida.org.

Amarela

Gender: Female

Age: 1 year

Weight: 8 pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair White/Black

Orphaned Since: July 19

Adoption Fee: $125

Amarela currently resides at Orlando Cat Café. She was found on the streets and saved by good Samaritans. She was brought to SPCA Florida where she received the medical care for being anemic. The medical team nursed her back to a healthy weight, and now she’s a healthy girl. At the café, the staff says Amarela is very sweet and likes to follow visitors around. She makes it her job to greet every visitor by jumping on the table so they can give her lots of chin scratches. She loves to play with the kittens more than toys. She’s an easy-going girl who just wants a lifetime of love and shelter. For more information, please visit www.orlandocatcafe.com.

Harriett

Gender: Female

Age: 1 year

Weight: 7 pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair Calico

Orphaned Since: Nov. 25

Adoption Fee: $75

Harriett is also known as Calico because of her beautiful pattern. She’s a very talkative and affectionate little one and is comfortable with other cats. As for laps, she’s comfortable with those too. Medically, she’s in great shape, and has been spayed and given all her shots. She’s basically the purr-fect package. Come visit her at Linda’s Lovelies at SPCA Florida. For more information, please visit www.spcaflorida.org.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Meet this week's SPCA pets: Fawn, Sally Sue, Amarela and Harriett