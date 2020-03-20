Meet the fearless labor activist who coined the positive protest slogan 'Si Se Puede'

Herstory Lessons pays tribute to women whose accomplishments are hidden from history, but who have made an impact on the world. In celebration of Women's History Month, "GMA" is highlighting these hidden female figures who have made a critical contribution to our culture.

She is a rebel, a leader and a proud Latina. Dolores Huerta worked tirelessly to launch a workers' rights revolution during a time when the U.S. had a dark history buried in its farm fields.

In the 1960s, Huerta worked with labor leader Cesar Chavez on the first successful collective bargaining agreement guaranteeing basic rights for agricultural laborers where there were none before.

She coined the popular protest chant "Sí, se puede" -- "Yes, we can" -- decades before it would become an enduring campaign slogan for President Barack Obama.

Her strength and determination helped shape one of the first farmworker’s unions, and in turn, Huerta became a pioneer of modern-day social justice.

Launching the farmworkers' movement

Huerta was born in 1930 in New Mexico. When her parents split up, her mother moved the family to California.

Huerta said life wasn’t always easy as a Mexican-American.

"We still have that racism that exists that I had to confront when I was a teenager growing up," Huerta told "GMA."

By her late 20s, she was seeing how horrendous life was for farm workers in California.

"They were only earning like 50 cents an hour," Huerta said. "They had no unemployment insurance, farmworkers, because they migrated from, you know, from county to county. They weren't even able to have any kind of access to the food banks ... no bathrooms in the field, especially for the women. That was really horrible. No access to drinking water, they would actually charge them for the water that they would give the workers and of course, no rest periods, as if they were pretty much brutalized. It was the kind of work that they had to do."

By her early 30s, she knew it was her calling to fight discrimination and help improve the lives of farmworkers. First, she joined a grassroots group called the Community Service Organization. That’s when she met Cesar Chavez and her mentor, Fred Ross Sr., who she calls the godfather of the farmworkers' movement.

By the '60s, both Mexican and Filipino farmworkers employed in the U.S. were eager for change. In 1965, they started to strike against the Coachella Valley grape growers, which became known as the Delano grape strike. And from there, the United Farm Workers union came to be.

When striking didn’t do the trick, farmworkers resorted to boycotting the grape business. They traveled far and wide to spread the word -- and companies started to respond.

