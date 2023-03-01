Meet the Finalists for the 2023 etf.com Awards

Heather Bell
·3 min read

This year’s etf.com Awards are right around the corner and getting set to honor some of the most influential people and companies reshaping the ETF industry.

The 15 categories recognize everything from new funds to up-and-coming issuers, and highlight the hardworking financial professionals who make the ETF industry go round.

While 2022 was a difficult year for investors, it also showcased the resiliency of ETFs. In the U.S. alone, ETFs pulled in $614 billion, the second largest annual haul ever. Global assets in the ETF industry are now projected to approach $10 trillion this year.

Last year also marked another important milestone: the 30th birthday of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). It’s hard to believe the first U.S.-listed exchange-traded fund launched with $6.5 million in assets and to little fanfare. Three decades later, the fund has become one of the most successful to date—and there’s plenty more to celebrate as well.

This year’s awards feature many of the categories you may remember: the Lifetime Achievement Award, ETF of the Year and Best New ETF and more, including acknowledgments of 2022’s most creative ticker and best index provider. In fact, the annual independent etf.com Awards are the most coveted in the industry, as they are widely seen as the most robust recognition of innovative success.

Winners will be announced May 2 for all 15 categories at an in-person gala held at Tribeca Rooftop in New York City. Tickets are available at awards.etf.com

etf.com Award 2023 Shortlist of Nominees

 

Lifetime Achievement Award

Jay Baker, Director of Capital Markets, Exchange Traded Concepts

Jan van Eck, Chief Executive Officer, VanEck

Joanne M. Hill, Ph.D., Chief Advisor of Research, Cboe Vest

Anna Paglia, Global Head of ETFs and Index Strategies, Invesco

Anthony Rochte, Managing Director, Global Head of ETFs, Morgan Stanley

ETF of the Year

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI)

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC)

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ)

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Best New ETF

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF)  

Energy & Minerals Group EV, Solar & Battery Materials Futures Strategy ETF (CHRG)

Engine No 1 Transform Climate ETF (NETZ)

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals No K-1 ETF (EVMT)

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL)

Best New U.S. Equity ETF

Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR)

Distillate Small/Mid Cash Flow ETF (DSMC)

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA)

J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ)

Pacer US Large Cap Growth Leaders Index (COWG)

Best New International/Global Equity ETF

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BKGI) 

Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (IGTR)

Matthews China Active ETF (MCH)

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FIXT) (formerly FEMA)

VanEck Digital India ETF (DGIN)

Best New U.S. Fixed Income ETF

AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (TAFI)

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF)

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI)

PIMCO Senior Loan Active ETF (LONZ)

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB)

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO)

Best New International/Global Fixed Income ETF 

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI)

BondBloxx J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (XEMD)

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP)

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (SIO)

Best New Smart Beta or Factor ETF

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV)

Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF (HDUS)

Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS)

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG)

Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF (STXD)

Best New Active ETF

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) 

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV)

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO)

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV)

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA)

Best New ESG ETF

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (CCSO) 

Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (NETZ)

Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (FGLD)

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU)

VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF (RNEW)

Best Thematic ETF of the Year

Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (NETZ)

FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR)

Hypatia Women CEO ETF (WCEO)

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA) 

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU)

ETF Issuer of the Year

Dimensional Fund Advisors

First Trust

Innovator ETFs

Invesco

J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Pacer ETFs

State Street Global Advisors

Vanguard

New ETF Issuer of the Year

Alliance Bernstein

BondBloxx

Emerge Capital Management

NightShares

Strategas Asset Management

Index Provider of the Year

Bloomberg Index Services

Indxx

MSCI

Nasdaq

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Solactive

New ETF Ticker of the Year

God Bless America ETF (YALL)

ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF (ION)

Residential REIT Income ETF (HAUS)

Roundhill Cannabis ETF (WEED)

Subversive Mental Health ETF (SANE)

Subversive Metaverse ETF (PUNK)

 

Winners will be selected by a majority vote of the etf.com Awards Selection Committee, a group of independent experts from throughout the ETF community. Ties will be decided where necessary with head-to-head runoff votes.

This year’s selection committee of seven judges is as follows:

  • Eric Balchunas, Senior ETF Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence

  • Marguerita Cheng, Chief Executive Officer, Blue Ocean Global Wealth

  • Jillian DelSignore, Head of Strategic Growth & Solutions, FLX Networks

  • Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner & Founder, ETFGI

  • Elisabeth Kashner, Director of Global Funds Research, FactSet

  • Benjamin Lavine, Chief Investment Officer, 3D/L Capital Management

  • Aniket Ullal, VP of ETF Data & Analytics, CFRA

 

Please join us in honoring the ETF industry. We’re thrilled to be able to host the event again this year and are appreciative of all the support we have had along the way. Here’s to another successful year for ETFs! For additional award updates and information on the event, visit awards.etf.com.

