PROVIDENCE – The first baby born in Rhode Island in 2024 made his appearance at 2:50 a.m., according to Women & Infants Hospital.

Born to Jazmin Morillon and Artemio Pineda of Providence, the newly arrived Artemio Pineda Morillon weighed in, at birth, at 10 pounds, 1 ounce, according to a Care New England spokesman.

