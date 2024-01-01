Meet the first Cleveland Clinic baby of 2024

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The first baby of 2024 at Cleveland Clinic was born to a Parma Heights family early Monday morning.

Payton Travagliante was born at 2:06 a.m. at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital.

“Mom and her newborn baby girl, Payton Travagliante, are doing great!” the Cleveland Clinic told Fox 8 News.

Payton’s mom and dad are from Parma Heights, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

