Meet the Disney and Points of Light Volunteer Family of the Year nominees

For thousands across America, volunteering is a family affair.

Take, for example, the nominees for the first-ever Volunteer Family of the Year, who are being honored by Disney and Points of Light, the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteerism.

"Good Morning America" introduced viewers to these deserving families, profiled below, that are making a difference in their community through volunteering. Thousands across the country were nominated by nonprofits, schools and others who are shining examples of volunteerism, but the field has been narrowed down to these five finalists who give their time to a variety of causes.

Get to know more about the families and be sure to tune in to “GMA” on Nov. 1, when the winner will be announced.

Meet the Nominated Families

The Nepolas

The Nepola family of Pembroke Pine, Florida, has volunteered with HandsOn Broward since 2015, working on projects as varied as building gardens, distributing school supplies and packing meals for the hungry.

Parents Justin and Jackie, along with daughters Mia and Ava, even recently ran two big events on the same day -- the Florida AIDS Walk in the morning and Night On the Streets in the evening -- after the latter was rescheduled because of the weather.

That commitment to those events also extends to their service work, with the family participating in efforts by other groups in their area. Those efforts have seen them nominated individually for a number of service awards.

“Every person has a passion so if they are volunteering with animals, the family will take Mia’s charge. If the family is volunteering building houses, Justin will take charge. Jackie likes to help with people and Ava likes to take the lead for art projects,” they said.

“Find a project that is necessary or that you would enjoy doing, and find a nonprofit that does it. Don’t wait or else you probably won’t do it. Take the first step, which is the hardest part. Put it on the calendar, sign up, and go and do it. You will be hooked and will want to continue! Justin and Ava were nervous with their first volunteer project but now they love it and always want to do it,” they added.

The Jeevanayagams

For the past six years, the Jeevanayagam family has been volunteering with Spectrum Autism Support Group. Parents Nicky and Jacob, and twins Luke and Hannah, have a close connection to the organization’s mission, as Luke has autism and regularly participates in the family’s service work.

That includes fundraising, organizing events, recruiting new volunteers and leading the way by inspiring others in their community with their commitment to service.

When they’re not exhibiting social media expertise, raising funds for a 5K, picking up presents for less-fortunate children or running an autism awareness program, they exemplify their devotion to service simply by showing up first to -- and leaving last from -- their growing list of projects.

“We’ve had many journeys along our way, whether from the hardship coming out of Sri Lanka during a civil war, moving to [Canada], and then coming to the U.S.,” Jacob said. “A lot of people helped us along the way. From my perspective, I feel strongly about giving to others because of what we’ve received, but also to be part of our community.”

“For my generation, how busy we make our lives and how absorbed we are in our lives and electronics, volunteering as a family changes that perspective,” Hannah said. “You realize the needs of other people. That’s made a huge difference.”

The Bell-Wallaces

Kevin and Carey Wallace approached Dreams on Horseback 17 years with an unusual request. They asked the organization if it could offer a therapeutic horse program for their then-4-year-old daughter Morgan, who had been diagnosed with autism.

Dreams on Horseback, which had participated in inner-city outreach efforts, hadn’t delved into therapeutic horse programming until that moment. But Kevin and Carey’s delight at Morgan's progress spurred a deep connection with the agency.

Since that time, Kevin and Carey have both gone one to join Dreams on Horseback’s executive board, collecting serving for 25 years, and Kevin has even held the role of board president since 2009.