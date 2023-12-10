Meet the Flagstaff poet who fosters spaces where LGBTQ voices are centered

Poet, author and creator, Lydia Gates, poses for a photo at the frozen yougurt shop Yogaert, where she organizes the local Flagstaff Poetry Slam, on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

Through slam poetry that centers LGBTQ+ voices and inspirational videos that touch on navigating life with autism, Lydia Gates has fostered communities both in the heart of Flagstaff's mountain town and in the digital space.

Originally from upstate New York, Gates moved to Flagstaff in 2010.

Since moving to Arizona, Gates has worked hard to grow a safe space for LGBTQ+ poets spoken word artists. Gates, 31, runs the local Flagstaff Poetry Slam alongside her co-organizer, Tempest Black.

"If you are queer as f**k can we get a hell yeah?" Gates shares with The Arizona Republic, referencing the callback often given at the slam. "We encourage communal swearing. And then the whole room generally yells back 'hell yeah!'. And then we say, 'Oh, yeah! And if you are not queer that is cool too, thank you for coming.' Because it is often the opposite. People would be like, 'oh, thanks for coming, queer people are accepted here.' In our community, queer people are centered."

But while those voices are centered, Gates makes an effort for everyone to be heard.

"Poetry slams attract people who are kind of less accepted in a lot of other parts of society," Gates said. "We have queer people, we have people of color, we have neurodivergent people. We accept everyone and we want everyone to be able to tell their story and let everyone know what they have to say. That is so important to me."

Reconnecting with slam poetry in Flagstaff

Slam poetry had been a part of Gates' world since high school. But when she moved to Flagstaff and started attending Flagstaff Poetry Slam — which has been running since 2000 — she said a break was needed.

She found her way back at 23 and fell in love all over again and in 2019 took over running the show.

Poet, author and creator, Lydia Gates, poses for a photo at the frozen yougurt shop Yogaert, where she organizes the local Flagstaff Poetry Slam, on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

"It was a really cool experience. I was getting up on stage, I was performing," Gates said. "No one was throwing rotten tomatoes. I kind of just had this feeling like this is where I want to be."

Briana Grace Hammerstrom, an arts organizer in Portland, Oregon, and a friend of Gates, watched her grow on that stage as she ran the Flagstaff Poetry Slam before Gates took over.

Hammerstrom said that when she was in Flagstaff, she did not see folks from the LGBTQ+ community her age outside of the clubs at Northern Arizona University. Now, she said Gates has helped to grow the slam into a space for that community to come together.

Gates' journey in poetry began when she was 9 after her fourth-grade teacher gave her an assignment to write a poetry book.

"I felt like this was, you know, what I was meant to do. It felt amazing. I felt like I was using the templates and the forums to come up with stuff that was blowing my mind," she said.

Gates has three poetry books published under her name, all of them semi-autobiographical. She published "I Was an Empire" in 2017 and said the book got its name because there was an ancient empire called Lydia. In 2018, she put out another collection of poetry called "She Dreams the Moon" and in 2021 she put out a collection that is called "Changeling."

Poet, author and creator, Lydia Gates, performs during the local Flagstaff Poetry Slam at Yogaert in Flagstaff, on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

Along with writing and publishing poetry and competing in slams, Gates is a self-published author of fiction novels under the name Kirk Vincent. She said the novels center LGBTQ+ experiences. The book series is called "Glen's Hollow" and the books are named after major arcana tarot cards: "Wheel of Fortune" and "The Tower."

Poetry, however, is her favorite medium, as she always tries to give her poems a hopeful ending, despite the struggle and hardship reflected in them, so people can know that things can get better.

Margarita Cruz is the president of the Northern Arizona Book Festival and met Gates through the Flagstaff Poetry Slam in 2018.

Since meeting her, she's noticed that hosting the slam is just one part of her commitment to communities, often spreading her creative work in other spaces throughout town.

"When I think of Flagstaff, people do not think of poetry. But when I think of poetry in Flagstaff, I think of Lydia," Cruz said. "Who is always there hosting or coordinating events or creating opportunities for people to experience poetry in a way they have never seen before."

Creating community online

Gates identifies as queer and autistic. She said being autistic affects every single aspect of her life because it completely changes how her brain works.

During the pandemic, Gates made a TikTok account and began to share videos. At first these had no theme, but a year into producing the videos, she began to create content talking about her experience with autism.

Gates said she identified herself as autistic when she was about 20. She said a lot of people were beginning to realize during the pandemic that they were neurodivergent, but she said she already knew.

Poet, author and creator, Lydia Gates, poses for a photo at the frozen yougurt shop Yogaert, where she organizes the local Flagstaff Poetry Slam, on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

"No one had ever explained it to me well enough for me to realize the problem was not, you know, you do not have 17 different mental illnesses. You are just autistic," Gates said. "And so I shared that and I discovered people wanted to hear me talk."

Though Gates still makes online content, she has slowed down the pace. But her videos are still up for the world to see.

"I just want to share with people the idea that you should be your authentic self," Gates said. "Do the things you love, be in community with the people you care about. Do not let expectations or other people's opinions of you affect your pursuit of happiness."

Gates said that many tend to validate living with a disability only when that person is suffering, but not when they are experiencing joy.

"People saw my happiness and joy and enjoyment of the world and thought there was something wrong with it because it was exuberant and larger than life. And they were like, well this must be you know, something clinical we have to manage this because it is dangerous to be this way," Gates said.

During a slam hosted on Nov. 29 at the frozen yogurt shop Yogaert in downtown Flagstaff, Gates took first place. Gates performed three poems that night — the first about her experience with autism.

"I will always be autistic, that mania is actually my happiness," Gates said as she performed. "Sometimes I can not help but scream in the sunshine, revel in the music, cry when someone shows me kindness. My routine is a circle unbroken, my joy is cataclysmic."

Cruz said that one of her favorite things about Gates is how open she is. Whether it is at a poetry slam or online, Gates welcomes anyone with open arms.

"If you want to be a part of her life, she is so ready to let that happen," Cruz said. "There is not a wall or a bypass or a secret passcode you have to share. She is just like, 'oh, you want to be here? I want to be here too.'"

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Flagstaff Poetry Slam: Meet the artist who runs it